Back for season two! Friendlies, transfers, an unhappy manager and Andy loses it with Arsenal fans!

We're back with the new season so close you can almost smell it!We talk pre-season as we run through all the results for both clubs and discuss a very unhappy Mr Glasner...Neil hasn't seen half of the Seagulls new signings but there's still lots to discuss as Brighton faced Southampton.We preview the Community Shield and Andy has a warning for Arsenal fans!All done with the usual banter and chaos!Part 1 Transfer news, and an unhappy Glasner - 0:00 - 34:45Part 2 Friendlies round up, Community Shield time! - 34:45 - 1:01:19Part 3 Transfer Rumours & Back off Arsenal!! - 1:01:19 - 1:16:18This is for Brighton & Hove Albion Fans,This is for Crystal Palace FansThis is for all football fansThis is Seagull Eagle.