Back for season two! Friendlies, transfers, an unhappy manager and Andy loses it with Arsenal fans!
We're back with the new season so close you can almost smell it!We talk pre-season as we run through all the results for both clubs and discuss a very unhappy Mr Glasner...Neil hasn't seen half of the Seagulls new signings but there's still lots to discuss as Brighton faced Southampton.We preview the Community Shield and Andy has a warning for Arsenal fans!All done with the usual banter and chaos!Part 1 Transfer news, and an unhappy Glasner - 0:00 - 34:45Part 2 Friendlies round up, Community Shield time! - 34:45 - 1:01:19Part 3 Transfer Rumours & Back off Arsenal!! - 1:01:19 - 1:16:18This is for Brighton & Hove Albion Fans,This is for Crystal Palace FansThis is for all football fansThis is Seagull Eagle.
A Message from Seagull Eagle
Hi everyone,Seagull Eagle will be back next week, so make sure you press follow to get all the new episodes as they drop.If you're getting withdrawal symptoms then why not listen back to our season review episode, or the worst day of Neil's life.... The FA Cup Winners episode!This is for Brighton & Hove Albion Fans,This is for Crystal Palace FansThis is for all football fansThis is Seagull Eagle.
The Seagulls are over Spain, while the Eagles Lawyer up.
Neil and Andy are back to talk all things Seagull Eagle.This week, we update everyone on the Eagles battle with UEFA, Neil chats with a Seagull over Spain who had access all areas to Brighton's Marbella training camp.And we get an email from a very unhappy Forest fan!Plus there's VAR for Andy, the third instalment in our Strange Footballing Rivalries Series and of course all the usual rumours and club news all done in the normal Seagull Eagle style.Part 1 - Confirmed Transfer news, An angry Forest fan too, and UEFA Update 0:00 - 25:17Part 2 - Gary reports from Brightons training camp. Friendlies, other club news 25:17 - 44:42Part 3 - VAR time for Andy, Strange Footballing Rivals 44:42 - 1:00:38Part 4 - Transfer rumours 1:00:38 - 1:08:46This is for Brighton & Hove Albion Fans,This is for Crystal Palace FansThis is for all football fansThis is Seagull Eagle.
It's Conference League for Palace! Neil's loving it, Andy's livid.
In this week's podcast, We discuss the news of Palace's relegation to the Conference league and it gets a bit heated in the studio, but Neil's loving it!!! While Andy tries to re-channel his anger into a song!We also talk about all the Seagull and Eagle club news including, transfers, New kits, friendlies and more....Part 1 UEFA decision, Andy is livid and wrote a song about it - 0:00 - 32:06Part 2 Confirmed transfers, new kit, friendlies - 32:06 - 57:50Part 3 Transfer rumours - 57:50 - 1:13:38This is for Brighton & Hove Albion Fans,This is for Crystal Palace FansThis is for all football fansThis is Seagull Eagle.
Another new Seagull, An Eagle on the horizon and an apology.
This week Andy and Neil discuss the overcrowding problems in the Albion dressing room as well as the news that Palace look closer than ever to finally getting some more new recruits.We also have to read out an apology as per our legal team's instructions, oops!There's also part 2 of our Strange Rivalries segment and it's all the fault of a Match of the Day presenter.Plus all the latest club news and rumours too.Part 1 An apology and all the in's and outs - 0:00 - 23:53Part 2 Club news, more friendlies, injury updates, kit talk and the Gold Cup! -23:53 - 46:28Part 3 Strange footballing rivalries part 2 - 46:28 - 56:01Part 4 Transfer rumours - 56:01 - 1:12:21This is for Brighton & Hove Albion Fans,This is for Crystal Palace FansThis is for all football fansThis is Seagull Eagle.
Welcome to the Seagull Eagle Podcast – the podcast that absolutely shouldn’t work… but somehow, it just does.Two neighbours, two very different football loyalties.He's Andy, lifelong Crystal Palace fan and he’s Neil, Brighton and Hove Albion through and through. Seagulls and Eagles – natural enemies on the pitch, but not over the garden fence.This podcast is, let’s be honest, controversial in concept. But here we are. No beef, no brawls, no terrace tussles. Just strong opinions, dodgy memories of derby days, and some real talk about our clubs. Each week, we’ll bring you match reviews, fan stories, trivia, transfer talk, and a few friendly digs at each other – all in good spirits.But it’s not just Palace and Brighton – we’ll be giving our takes on the rest of the Premier League too but with very little airtime for the so-called Big Six.This podcast is for the underdogs – the teams fighting for Europe and scrapping for survival. That’s where the real football lives.So whether you're red and blue or blue and white, love your team or just love a proper football chat, you’re in the right place.Brighton & Hove Albion fans, Crystal Palace Fans or just Football fans, this is for you.Welcome to Seagull Eagle