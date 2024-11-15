This is Why Ronny Chieng Believes in America

Sam Sanders talks with comedian and actor Ronny Chieng to discuss his journey in American comedy, his role in Hulu’s Interior Chinatown, and the complex relationship between identity and humor in Hollywood. As they delve into the highs and lows of political satire, Ronny shares his unique global perspective, shaped by years spent across multiple countries. The conversation covers the evolution of comedy in the face of today’s divisive politics, the impact of Asian representation in media, and the challenges—and freedoms—of creating authentic stories that resonate. With humor and insight, Ronny explains why he still believes in the power of American comedy – and even America itself – in these turbulent times. Sign up for Sam’s Newsletter to get behind the scenes stuff from every interview each week. The Sam Sanders show is a production of KCRW and Sam Sanders Productions.