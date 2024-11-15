Sam Sanders talks with comedian and actor Ronny Chieng to discuss his journey in American comedy, his role in Hulu’s Interior Chinatown, and the complex relationship between identity and humor in Hollywood. As they delve into the highs and lows of political satire, Ronny shares his unique global perspective, shaped by years spent across multiple countries. The conversation covers the evolution of comedy in the face of today’s divisive politics, the impact of Asian representation in media, and the challenges—and freedoms—of creating authentic stories that resonate. With humor and insight, Ronny explains why he still believes in the power of American comedy – and even America itself – in these turbulent times.
Sign up for Sam’s Newsletter to get behind the scenes stuff from every interview each week.
The Sam Sanders show is a production of KCRW and Sam Sanders Productions.
56:43
Inside 2024’s Tech Revolution with Journalists Taylor Lorenz & Elise Hu
In this episode, we dive into the biggest tech stories of 2024, exploring how technology reshaped culture in surprising ways. From Hollywood to social media, AI is transforming creative industries, while TikTok continues redefining what it means to be an influencer. We also discuss Elon Musk’s impact on online communication and why social media feels less fun than it used to. Joining the conversation is tech journalist Elise Hu, host of TED Talks Daily and Taylor Lorenz, author of "Extremely Online: The Untold Story of Fame, Influence, and Power on the Internet." Together, they unpack the year’s most significant tech developments, debate whether the AI hype is worth it, and ponder the future of platforms that shape our lives.
50:14
From Indie Videos to Hollywood Hits: Alvarez & Koenig on “English Teacher”
This week on the show, Sam sits down with Brian Jordan Alvarez and Stephanie Koenig, the creative forces behind the new hit show English Teacher. Created by Alvarez, the show features both him and Koenig as high school teachers in Texas, with each of them also taking on writing roles. But this isn’t your typical sitcom. With razor-sharp writing, English Teacher dives into big topics—guns, drag queens, and queer identity—all with a subversive, hilarious twist. The pair also share their journey from creating indie comedy videos online to finally breaking through in Hollywood.
45:56
Roy Wood Jr: Finding Comedy in Political Chaos
Comedian Roy Wood Jr. joins Sam to discuss why he believes comedy is a form of journalism and how humor can help us cope with today’s political chaos. Roy reflects on his time at The Daily Show, his experience hosting CNN’s Have I Got News For You, and the challenge of finding laughter amidst absurdity. Plus, they play a game inspired by Roy’s new show.
57:07
Pop Culture Can Help the Climate w/ Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson
Sam sits down with author and marine biologist Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson to explore her inspiring new book, What If We Get It Right?: Visions of Climate Futures. Dr. Johnson offers a refreshing take on the climate crisis, imagining a future shaped by Hollywood, pop culture, poetry, and joy. Together, they discuss how creativity and optimism can help us reframe environmental challenges and inspire collective action.
It’s about the things we obsess over in our free time: TV and movies, music and celebrities, internet and memes, and the people who make it. No topic is too big or small. And nothing’s off limits. The Sam Sanders Show from KCRW – your weekly destination for all things fun.
Sam Sanders is an award-winning podcast and radio host. He’s been named best podcast host by both The Ambies and the iHeart Podcast Awards. He was one of the founding hosts of The NPR Politics Podcast and the host who launched both It’s Been A Minute from NPR and Into It from Vulture. He currently co-hosts Vibe Check.