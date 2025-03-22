Powered by RND
The Saints

A little girl dead. A cult on trial. A tragedy that should have never happened. The Saints unravels the harrowing story of eight-year-old Elizabeth Struhs, who...
  • 2. The Saints Unmasked
    Who are the 14 cult members arrested over Elizabeth Struhs’ death? How did ordinary people, from teachers to police officers, become entangled in religious cult who called themselves The Saints? Estranged family members and friends break their silence for the first time. This episode breaks down the origins of this group, its members, and the shocking truth behind their decent into religious extremism.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    44:12
  • 1. Elizabeth
    In January 2022, two parents were arrested on the front lawn of their Toowoomba home and charged over the death of their eight-year-old daughter, Elizabeth Struhs. In the months that followed a disturbing story unraveled of a religious cult with extreme beliefs, rejecting medical assistance and placing their complete trust in divine healing. In a rare and deeply personal interview, Elizabeth’s sister opens up about how their mother’s unwavering devotion to the cult leader shaped their childhood. She shares chilling details of life inside the cult, the suffocating control, and blind faith. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    37:29
  • Introducing: The Saints
    A little girl dead. A cult on trial. A tragedy that should have never happened. The Saints unravels the harrowing story of eight-year-old Elizabeth Struhs, whose parents and their secretive religious group denied her life-saving medical care — choosing prayer over treatment, with fatal consequences. Award-winning journalist Pippa Bradshaw takes you inside one of Australia’s most confronting cases of religious extremism, exposing how blind faith turned deadly. With exclusive interviews, chilling police interrogations, and expert analysis, this gripping series lays bare the sinister side of excessive devotion. How did no one stop it? And could it happen again? The Saints launches Monday, April 7, 2025.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    2:11

About The Saints

The Saints

A little girl dead. A cult on trial. A tragedy that should have never happened. The Saints unravels the harrowing story of eight-year-old Elizabeth Struhs, whose parents and their secretive religious group denied her life-saving medical care — choosing prayer over treatment, with fatal consequences. Award-winning journalist Pippa Bradshaw takes you inside one of Australia's most confronting cases of religious extremism, exposing how blind faith turned deadly. With exclusive interviews, chilling police interrogations, and expert analysis, this gripping series lays bare the sinister side of excessive devotion. How did no one stop it? And could it happen again? The Saints launches Monday, April 7, 2025.
