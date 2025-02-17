Konstantin Kisin's KGB Konnektions

We continue our journey through the weaponized immigrant podcaster universe — this time with Konstantin Kisin. Konstantin, a hack comedian turned political podcaster, is a classic weaponized immigrant — or a "court Russian," as Evgenia calls it. He embodies all the tropes of one: gross subservience to "Western civilization," trafficking in stereotypes about the savage totalitarianism of Russian society, blaming all the problems in the West on outside forces — particularly Russia and China… His particular shtick, though, is to placate his Western audience with the notion that they live in the best of all possible societies and that a group of Russian FSB-connected asiatics are plotting to destroy their way of life. How? Through a new type of Marxism called wokeness. That's how. What Konstantin doesn't divulge, though, is that he himself is part of this foreign bacillus injected into the UK with the help of the Russian security state. As we discuss, Konstantin's fancy schooling in England (and his move to the island) was funded by his Russian bureaucrat-business father, who partook in the pure capitalism of 90s Moscow by embezzling and privatizing public funds while getting cover from the FSB.