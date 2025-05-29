Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsTechnologyThe Road to Accountable AI
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Road to Accountable AI
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Road to Accountable AI

Kevin Werbach
TechnologyBusiness
The Road to Accountable AI
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 38
  • Uthman Ali: Responsible AI in a Safety Culture
    Host Kevin Werbach interviews Uthman Ali, Global Responsible AI Officer at BP, to delve into the complexities of implementing responsible AI practices within a global energy company. Ali emphasizes how the culture of safety in the industry influences BP's willingness to engage in AI governance. He discusses the necessity of embedding ethical AI principles across all levels of the organization, emphasizing tailored training programs for various employee roles—from casual AI users to data scientists—to ensure a comprehensive understanding of AI’s ethical implications. He also highlights the importance of proactive governance, advocating for the development of ethical policies and procedures that address emerging technologies such as robotics and wearables. Ali’s approach underscores the balance between innovation and ethical responsibility, aiming to foster an environment where AI advancements align with societal values and regulatory standards. Uthman Ali is BP’s first Global Responsible AI Officer, and has been instrumental in establishing the company’s Digital Ethics Center of Excellence. He advises prominent organizations such as the World Economic Forum and the British Standards Institute on AI governance and ethics. Additionally, Ali contributes to research and policy discussions as an advisor to Oxford University's Oxethica spinout and various AI safety institutes.   Transcript Prioritizing People and Planet as the Metrics for Responsible AI (IEEE Standards Association) Robocops and Superhumans: Dilemmas of Frontier Technology (2024 podcast interview)
    --------  
    32:44
  • Karen Hao: Is Imperial AI Inevitable?
      Kevin Werbach interviews journalist and author Karen Hao about her new book Empire of AI, which chronicles the rise of OpenAI and the broader implications of generative artificial intelligence. Hao reflects on how the ethical challenges of AI have evolved, noting the shift from concerns like data privacy and algorithmic bias to more complex issues such as intellectual property violations, environmental impact, misleading user experiences, and concentration of power. She emphasizes that while some technical solutions exist, they are rarely implemented by developers, and foundational harms often occur before tools reach end users. Hao argues that OpenAI’s trajectory was not inevitable but instead the result of specific ideological beliefs, aggressive scaling decisions, and CEO Sam Altman’s singular fundraising prowess. She critiques the “pseudo-religious” ideologies underpinning Silicon Valley’s AI push, where utopian and doomer narratives coexist to justify rapid development. Hao outlines a more democratic alternative focused on smaller, task-specific models and stronger regulation to redirect AI’s future trajectory. Karen Hao has written about AI for publications such as The Atlantic, The Wall Street Journal, and MIT Tchnology Review. She was the first journalist to ever profile OpenAI, and leads The AI Spotlight Series, a program with the Pulitzer Center that trains thousands of journalists around the world on how to cover AI. She has also been a fellow with the Harvard Technology and Public Purpose program, the MIT Knight Science Journalism program, and the Pulitzer Center’s AI Accountability Network. She won an American Humanist Media Award in 2024, and an American National Magazine Award in 2022. Transcript Empire of AI: Dreams and Nightmares in Sam Altman's OpenAI Inside the Chaos at OpenAI (The Atlantic, 2023) Cleaning Up ChatGPT Takes Heavy Toll on Human Workers (Wall St. Journal, 2023) The New AI Panic (The Atlantic, 2023) The Messy, Secretive Reality Behind OpenAI’s Bid to Save the World (MIT Technology Review, 2020)
    --------  
    35:26
  • Jaime Banks: How Users Perceive AI Companions
    AI companion applications, which create interactive personas for one-on-one conversations, are incredibly popular. However, they raise a number of challenging ethical, legal, and psychological questions. In this episode, Kevin Werbach speaks with researcher Jaime Banks about how users view their conversations with AI companions, and the implications for governance. Banks shares insights from her research on mind-perception, and how AI companion users engage in a willing suspension of disbelief similar to watching a movie. She highlights both potential benefits and dangers, as well as novel issues such as the real feelings of loss users may experience when a companion app shuts down. Banks advocates for data-driven policy approaches rather than moral panic, suggesting responses such as an "AI user's Bill of Rights" for these services.   Jaime Banks is Katchmar-Wilhelm Endowed Professor at the School of Information Studies at Syracuse University. Her research examines human-technological interaction, including social AI, social robots, and videogame avatars. She focuses on relational construals of mind and morality, communication processes, and how media shape our understanding of complex technologies. Her current funded work focuses on social cognition in human-AI companionship and on the effects of humanizing language on moral judgments about AI. Transcript ‘She Helps Cheer Me Up’: The People Forming Relationships With AI Chatbots (The Guardian, April 2025) Can AI Be Blamed for a Teen's Suicide? (NY Times, October 2024) Beyond ChatGPT: AI Companions and the Human Side of AI (Syracuse iSchool video)
    --------  
    29:53
  • Kelly Trindel: AI Governance Across the Enterprise? All in a Day’s Work
    In this episode, Kevin Werbach interviews Kelly Trindel, Head of Responsible AI at Workday. Although Trindel's team is housed within Workday’s legal department, it operates as a multidisciplinary group, bringing together legal, policy, data science, and product expertise. This structure helps ensure that responsible AI practices are integrated not just at the compliance level but throughout product development and deployment. She describes formal mechanisms—such as model review boards and cross-functional risk assessments—that embed AI governance into product workflows across the company. The conversation covers how Workday evaluates model risks based on context and potential human impact, especially in sensitive areas like hiring and performance evaluation. Trindel outlines how the company conducts bias testing, maintains documentation, and uses third-party audits to support transparency and trustworthiness. She also discusses how Workday is preparing for emerging regulatory frameworks, including the EU AI Act, and how internal governance systems are designed to be flexible in the face of evolving policy and technological change. Other topics include communicating AI risks to customers, sustaining post-deployment oversight, and building trust through accountability infrastructure. Dr. Kelly Trindel directs Workday’s AI governance program. As a pioneer in the responsible AI movement, Kelly has significantly contributed to the field, including testifying before the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and later leading an EEOC task force on ethical AI—one of the government’s first. With more than 15 years of experience in quantitative science, civil rights, public policy, and AI ethics, Kelly’s influence and commitment to responsible AI are instrumental in driving the industry forward and fostering AI solutions that have a positive societal impact.  Transcript Responsible AI: Empowering Innovation with Integrity   Putting Responsible AI into Action (video masterclass)  
    --------  
    36:32
  • David Weinberger: How AI Challenges Our Fundamental Ideas
    Professor Werbach interviews David Weinberger, author of several books and a long-time deep thinker on internet trends, about the broader implications of AI on how we understand and interact with the world. They examine the idea that throughout history, dominant technologies—like the printing press, the clock, or the computer—have subtly but profoundly shaped our concepts of knowledge, intelligence, and identity. Weinberger argues that AI, and especially machine learning, represents a new kind of paradigm shift: unlike traditional computing, which requires humans to explicitly encode knowledge in rules and categories, AI systems extract meaning and make predictions from vast numbers of data points without needing to understand or generalize in human terms. He describes how these systems uncover patterns beyond human comprehension—such as identifying heart disease risk from retinal scans—by finding correlations invisible to human experts. Their discussion also grapples with the disquieting implications of this shift, including the erosion of explainability, the difficulty of ensuring fairness when outcomes emerge from opaque models, and the way AI systems reflect and reinforce cultural biases embedded in the data they ingest. The episode closes with a reflection on the tension between decentralization—a value long championed in the internet age—and the current consolidation of AI power in the hands of a few large firms, as well as Weinberger’s controversial take on copyright and data access in training large models. David Weinberger is a pioneering thought-leader about technology's effect on our lives, our businesses, and ideas. He has written several best-selling, award-winning books explaining how AI and the Internet impact how we think the world works, and the implications for business and society. In addition to writing for many leading publications, he has been a writer-in-residence, twice, at Google AI groups, Editor of the Strong Ideas book series for MIT Press, a Fellow at the Harvarrd Berkman-Klein Center for Internet and Society, contributor of dozens of commentaries on NPR's All Things Considered, a strategic marketing VP and consultant, and for six years a Philosophy professor.  Transcript Everyday Chaos Our Machines Now Have Knowledge We’ll Never Understand (Wired)  How Machine Learning Pushes Us to Define Fairness (Harvard Business Review)
    --------  
    35:53

More Technology podcasts

Trending Technology podcasts

About The Road to Accountable AI

Artificial intelligence is changing business, and the world. How can you navigate through the hype to understand AI's true potential, and the ways it can be implemented effectively, responsibly, and safely? Wharton Professor and Chair of Legal Studies and Business Ethics Kevin Werbach has analyzed emerging technologies for thirty years, and created one of the first business school course on legal and ethical considerations of AI in 2016. He interviews the experts and executives building accountable AI systems in the real world, today.
Podcast website
TechnologyBusiness

Listen to The Road to Accountable AI, Product Therapy and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.3 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/4/2025 - 7:05:40 PM