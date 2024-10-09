The Recovering Catholic with Katie Pruitt

Actor/comedian Leslie Jordan joins Katie on this episode to talk about his Southern Baptist upbringing, why authenticity is his greatest strength, and what he means when he says 'leave it under the pew'.Leslie Jordan is one of the most consistently recognizable faces in popular Entertainment. His journey towards stardom has provided one of the quirkier, impressive, and varied career trajectories of the past few decades. He has conquered the international comedy stage with sold out runs in Mexico, Canada and the U.K., and remains an in-demand mainstay as a Stage / TV / Film performer, voice-over artist, fund raiser, spokesperson, out artist, equal rights activist and all around Southern Baptist celebutante.The Recovering Catholic is produced & Hosted by Katie Pruitt. Artwork by Sami Wideberg (Stolen Trailers Studios). Mixed by Guy Fell. Edited by Justin Thomas (Revoice Media). Music by Katie Pruitt. Additional music by Leslie Jordan. Please listen, subscribe, rate and review. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
41:36
Jaime Wyatt: My God Is Non-Binary
Singer-songwriter Jaime Wyatt joins Katie on this episode to discuss the dangers of stigmatizing mental health and how the pressure to conform can lead one to dark places. Jamie discusses her upbringing, grappling with her identity in the country music scene, and what gets her through dark times.Jaime Wyatt is a singer and songwriter whose candid, confessional style bridges alternative country-rock and Americana. Her most recent album, Neon Cross, was produced by Shooter Jennings and is available now. The Recovering Catholic is Produced & Hosted by Katie Pruitt. Artwork by: Sami Wideberg (Stolen Trailers Studios). Mixed by: Guy Fell. Edited by: Justin Thomas (Revoice Media. Music by: Katie Pruitt. Additional music by Jaime Wyatt. Please listen, subscribe, rate and review Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
58:53
Ruston Kelly: Hallelujah Anyway
On this episode of The Recovering Catholic, Katie welcomes singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly.Ruston Kelly is an American singer-songwriter based in Nashville, TN. Kelly writes and performs the kinds of songs that inspire novels and movies. You could call him a bastard disciple of Kurt Cobain and Townes Van Zandt, and he’d be totally cool with that. He’s just as comfortable wearing a cowboy hat as he is in a Slayer t-shirt. His story so far twists and turns through heartbreak and triumph, an overdose and rehab, empty dive bars and packed venues, living everywhere from South Carolina to Brussels. It’s this unbelievable experience that informs his singular style—a gravelly patchwork of folk lyricism, grunge attitude, country heart, Americana spirit, and rock energy. Not only has he penned songs for Tim McGraw (“Nashville Without You”), Josh Abbott Band (“Front Row Seat”), and more, but his independent solo debut EP Halloween earned acclaim from KCRW, Consequence of Sound, RELIX, Apple Music, and more. “Poison” racked up over 516K Spotify streams, while “Black Magic” soundtracked the Season Finale of the CBS series Scorpion. He logged countless miles on the road sharing the stage with the likes of The Lumineers and Robert Earl Keen in addition to performing at Bonnaroo and Wakarusa.His latest release, Shape & Destroy, is available here.The Recovering Catholic is Produced & Hosted by Katie Pruitt; Artwork by: Sami Wideberg (Stolen Trailers Studio); Mixed by: Guy Fell; Edited by: Justin Thomas (Revoice Media); Music by: Katie Pruitt; Additional Music by: Ruston Kelly. Revisit past episodes of The Recovering Catholic on Osiris Media. Subscribe to The Recovering Catholic wherever you get your podcasts and ask for it on Alexa. If you like what you hear, please rate and review! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
54:03
Dr. Dark: Social Justice, Elton John, and the Bible
In this episode, Katie chats with David Dark, a critically acclaimed author and Assistant Professor of Religion and the Arts in the College of Theology at Belmont University. His books include “Life’s Too Short To Pretend You’re Not Religious” “The Sacredness of Questioning Everything” “Everyday Apocalypse: The Sacred Revealed in Radiohead, The Simpsons, and Other Pop Culture Icons” and “The Gospel According To America: A Meditation on a God-blessed, Christ-haunted Idea”. His work has appeared in MTV News, Books & Culture, Pitchfork, and the Oxford American.This episode of The Recovering Catholic was Produced & Hosted by Katie Pruitt; Artwork by: Sami Wideberg (Stolen Trailers Studios); Mixed by: Guy Fell; Edited by: Justin Thomas (Revoice Media); Music by: Katie Pruitt with additional music by: Elton John & Public Enemy. Subscribe to The Recovering Catholic wherever you get your podcasts and ask for it on Alexa. If you like what you hear, please give us a rating and review. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
1:08:24
Rock Church: Julien Baker
Singer-songwriter Julien Baker joins Katie on this episode to talk about exploring spirituality outside of the church and how she translates her experience into her music. Julien explains why, despite not wanting to be called a ‘Christian” she still has a strong affinity for the bible, and how her understanding of “God” has changed.Julien Rose Baker is an American singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. She has received widespread critical acclaim for her music, which often confronts issues of spirituality, addiction, mental illness, and human nature. Her latest album, “Little Oblivions”, is available now.This episode of The Recovering Catholic was Produced & Hosted by Katie Pruitt. Artwork by: Sami Wideberg (Stolen Trailers Studios), Mixed by: Guy Fell. Edited by: Justin Thomas (Revoice Media) with Osiris Production led by Kirsten Cluthe. Theme Music by Katie Pruitt, Music by Julien Baker. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
The Recovering Catholic explores the idea of God from different perspectives. Hosted by singer-songwriter Katie Pruitt, this podcast is a discussion about faith, creativity, artistic expression, and identity. Katie and her guests, who range from musicians and comedians, to academics and religious leaders, discuss reconciling religious upbringing with personal truth and what it means to be spiritual in the modern age. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.