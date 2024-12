523 | Misha Chellam: What's Next for the Abundance Agenda?

Misha Chellam, Co-Founder of the Abundance Network, joins The Realignment. Marshall and Misha discuss the state of the Abundance movement, Abundance Network's efforts to organize in states like California, the need to move Abundance conversations beyond coastal blue states towards red states that actually build, and how Realignment listeners can get involved at the local and state level.