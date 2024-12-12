526 | Steve Teles & Marshall Kosloff: Abundance and Its Enemies
In the latest edition of Marshall and Steve Teles of the Niskanen Center and Johns Hopkins University discussion series, they wrap the series for 2024, revisit The New Republic's tradition of offering annual recriminations during the holiday season, and discuss the new series of articles critiquing the abundance agenda.
54:50
525 | Noah Smith: The Trends That Will Define American Politics in 2025
Subscribe to The Realignment to access our exclusive Q&A episodes and support the show: https://realignment.supercast.com/Noahpinion Substack: Noahpinion | Noah Smith | SubstackREALIGNMENT NEWSLETTER: https://therealignment.substack.com/PURCHASE BOOKS AT OUR BOOKSHOP: https://bookshop.org/shop/therealignmentEmail Us: [email protected]
55:21
524 | Jason Willick: Why the Resistance Failed to Stop Trump
Jason Willick, opinion columnist at The Washington Post, returns to The Realignment. Marshall and Jason discuss California's past and future as the chief opposition state to Donald Trump, Kamala Harris and Gavin Newsom's futures, why the legal approach to opposing Trump failed, and where the Resistance to Trump goes from here.
52:47
523 | Misha Chellam: What's Next for the Abundance Agenda?
Misha Chellam, Co-Founder of the Abundance Network, joins The Realignment. Marshall and Misha discuss the state of the Abundance movement, Abundance Network's efforts to organize in states like California, the need to move Abundance conversations beyond coastal blue states towards red states that actually build, and how Realignment listeners can get involved at the local and state level.
49:38
522 | Rep. Jake Auchincloss: Democrats Shouldn't Offer Voters Diet Coke Populism When They Order Coca-Cola
Rep. Jake Auchincloss joins The Realignment. Marshall and Jake discuss the dangers of offering "Diet Coke" populism when voters are clearly ordering "Coke," how politicians should approach independent media and podcasts as cable news declines, what a building and growth centric agenda looks like, the need to address the debt/deficit, and the debate over "wokeness."
The United States is in the midst of a dramatic political realignment with shifting views on national security, economics, technology, and the role of government in our lives. Saagar Enjeti and Marshall Kosloff explore this with thinkers, policymakers, and more.