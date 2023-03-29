Join Reverend Richard Coles, Dr Cat Jarman and Charles Spencer as they chase the provenance of historical objects both real and metaphorical More
Bona to Vada Your Dolly Old Eek
On this week's episode of The Rabbit Hole Detectives, Cat, Charles and Richard are set three more subjects to investigate, reappearing in the studio brim full of facts and wild ephemera. From Lower Manhattan in the 1800's to Revolutionary France, ghosts, strange inscriptions and long drops, the trio attempt to uncover as much as they can about the history of stuff.
Don't forget, if you have a rabbit hole you'd like the detectives to tumble down then you can email us at [email protected]
4/26/2023
50:34
Practicing Cannon Fire in the Park
Cat, Richard and Charles are back for season two of The Rabbit Hole Detectives as the trio attempt to uncover as much as they can about the origin stories of stuff.
Each week they're given individual topics, told to disappear into the lab and not to come back until they've secured as many weird and wonderful stories as they possibly can. This week they deliver on all fronts as they tickle the ivories of history. But who will be coronated champion?
Don't forget, if you've a rabbit hole you'd like us to investigate, you can email us at [email protected]
4/19/2023
48:32
The Parrot-Shaped Handle
As season one draws to a close, Cat, Richard and Charles once again chase the provenance of historical objects both real and metaphorical as our trio of Rabbit Hole Detectives head off down yet more strange pathways in search of killer facts and wonderful pieces of ephemera with their chosen subjects.
Who will end up the victor and take home the coveted golden magnifying glass as champion of the first series?
And fear not: season one will roll gently into season two with nary a gap! So we’ll see you next week!
4/12/2023
49:10
A Poultice of Pigeon Droppings
Have you ever briefly looked something up and found yourself interested to the point of distraction, passing into some realm that, once entered, is extremely hard to get out of?
It might be Tokyo or The Tale of Jemima Puddle-Duck, or golf clubs, the Tour of Flanders, kissing gates or Miles Davis. But the more you look, the further down the Rabbit Hole you go……..if so, you’ve very much come to the right place.
In episode eight of The Rabbit Hole Detectives, Cat, Richard and Charles set off with three more specialist subjects but soon veer into pastures weird and wonderful as they try to persuade the Disembodied Voice to proclaim them the victor by showing off their knowledge.
4/5/2023
51:11
Where Can I Park My Longship
In the sixth episode of The Rabbit Hole Detectives, Cat, Charles and Richard are set three more topics and have to reveal as much information as they can about their subjects.
But of course, that doesn't stop them from meandering down pathways no-one saw coming as they dig through their stories in a bid to convince the disembodied voice to award them the victory.
