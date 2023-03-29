A Poultice of Pigeon Droppings

Have you ever briefly looked something up and found yourself interested to the point of distraction, passing into some realm that, once entered, is extremely hard to get out of? It might be Tokyo or The Tale of Jemima Puddle-Duck, or golf clubs, the Tour of Flanders, kissing gates or Miles Davis. But the more you look, the further down the Rabbit Hole you go……..if so, you've very much come to the right place. In episode eight of The Rabbit Hole Detectives, Cat, Richard and Charles set off with three more specialist subjects but soon veer into pastures weird and wonderful as they try to persuade the Disembodied Voice to proclaim them the victor by showing off their knowledge.