Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsMusicThe R&B ONLY Show
Listen to The R&B ONLY Show in the App
Listen to The R&B ONLY Show in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The R&B ONLY Show

Podcast The R&B ONLY Show
R&B ONLY
Welcome to The R&B ONLY Show hosted by Jovy E.
MusicMusic Commentary

Available Episodes

5 of 40
  • #39: Bryan-Michael Cox on the State of the Industry, Embracing AI, & More
    Jovy E. and JABARI are joined by music legend Bryan-Michael Cox to discuss how he got into producing music, the importance of your equipment, going to school with Beyoncé, the devaluation of music producers by the industry, AI’s role in music production, the top 5 songs he’s produced, and much more!
    --------  
    58:58
  • #38: S!MONE on Her Journey Through Broadway, TV, Making Music, & More
    Jovy E. is joined by Simone Joy Jones (S!MONE) to discuss acting on Broadway, playing Lisa in Bel-Air, musical inspirations, which industry is the hardest to navigate through, advice for new artists, what’s next, and more!
    --------  
    43:15
  • #37: Eric Bellinger on Being Independent, Writing for Big Sean, New Music & More
    Jovy E. and JABARI are joined by Eric Bellinger this week to discuss his new music, being an independent artist, working with Big Sean, Quincy Jones’ impact, balancing his career with his family life, the line between R&B music and other genres, his upcoming Singing in the Shower episode, and more!
    --------  
    49:35
  • #36: Teedra Moses on “Be Your Girl,” Writing for Legends, Upcoming EPs & More
    Jovy E. is joined by Teedra Moses this week to discuss how she got into making music, the differences in R&B music from the past to the present, her upcoming EPs, her all-time favorite R&B albums, how KAYTRANADA’s “Be Your Girl” remix came to be, and more!
    --------  
    34:26
  • #35: The Best Award Show Performances of All Time
    Jovy E. and Tiára Monique discuss their favorite award show performances, the VMA awards, performances by Muni Long and Khalid on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Kimmel, and more!
    --------  
    49:04

More Music podcasts

Trending Music podcasts

About The R&B ONLY Show

Welcome to The R&B ONLY Show hosted by Jovy E.

Listen to The R&B ONLY Show, takin' a walk and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.14.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/12/2025 - 2:55:45 AM