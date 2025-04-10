#39: Bryan-Michael Cox on the State of the Industry, Embracing AI, & More
Jovy E. and JABARI are joined by music legend Bryan-Michael Cox to discuss how he got into producing music, the importance of your equipment, going to school with Beyoncé, the devaluation of music producers by the industry, AI’s role in music production, the top 5 songs he’s produced, and much more!
58:58
#38: S!MONE on Her Journey Through Broadway, TV, Making Music, & More
Jovy E. is joined by Simone Joy Jones (S!MONE) to discuss acting on Broadway, playing Lisa in Bel-Air, musical inspirations, which industry is the hardest to navigate through, advice for new artists, what’s next, and more!
43:15
#37: Eric Bellinger on Being Independent, Writing for Big Sean, New Music & More
Jovy E. and JABARI are joined by Eric Bellinger this week to discuss his new music, being an independent artist, working with Big Sean, Quincy Jones’ impact, balancing his career with his family life, the line between R&B music and other genres, his upcoming Singing in the Shower episode, and more!
49:35
#36: Teedra Moses on “Be Your Girl,” Writing for Legends, Upcoming EPs & More
Jovy E. is joined by Teedra Moses this week to discuss how she got into making music, the differences in R&B music from the past to the present, her upcoming EPs, her all-time favorite R&B albums, how KAYTRANADA’s “Be Your Girl” remix came to be, and more!
34:26
#35: The Best Award Show Performances of All Time
Jovy E. and Tiára Monique discuss their favorite award show performances, the VMA awards, performances by Muni Long and Khalid on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Kimmel, and more!