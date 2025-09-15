About The Pursuit NW

We are a perfect church for imperfect people. Founded on the idea that God can redeem any situation and restore any person, our growing community honestly believes in the power of the Gospel to change lives. Jesus is BETTER than we think and CLOSER than we think. This understanding is central to the culture of our church. We can’t afford to adopt a theology that creates distance between God and Man. Jesus bridged the gap, and in Him we have abundant life. Here’s the good news: You don’t have to have all the answers in order to take a step in the right direction. You’re invited to join us as we walk together on this journey of faith.