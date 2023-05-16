A woman who has created more than 100 fake identities. A young girl found wandering the streets of Dublin. A teenager deported from Canada. Stories of... More
Finding Samantha: 07 – Who is Samantha?
The cycle of Samantha offending, being jailed, then released and re-offending seems never ending. So as we reach the conclusion of our series, and in an attempt to understand just what exactly is going on for Samantha and how her behaviour might be understood, and treated, we make an application to the courts in search of answers. (Ep 7/7) Credits: Finding Samantha is written, recorded and produced by Sharon Davis in Australia and Tim Desmond and Nicoline Greer in Ireland. Soundtrack composed by Paddy Flynn with title song sung by Amelie Flynn and Mary Clare Wolly. Sound Engineer is Damian Chennells. Executive Producer is Liam O’Brien. If you have any further tips on this story email [email protected] For further information on the series visit www.rte.ie/findingsamantha Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
6/6/2023
38:01
Finding Samantha: 06 - Child's Play
With Samantha out of prison in 2018, she was now turning 30 years old. She began working as an au pair again and was about to commit her most serious crimes to date. With access to children, she began manipulating them into presenting themselves as victims before she was eventually charged with child stealing... (Ep 6/7) Credits: Finding Samantha is written, recorded and produced by Sharon Davis in Australia and Tim Desmond and Nicoline Greer in Ireland. Soundtrack composed by Paddy Flynn. Sound Engineer is Damian Chennells. Executive Producer is Liam O’Brien. If you have any further tips on this story email [email protected] For further information on the series visit www.rte.ie/findingsamantha Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/30/2023
34:43
Finding Samantha: 05 - The One That Got Away
Sharon receives a strange phone call from a mystery woman with something to give her. Samantha receives her first full jail sentence as we hear from the Appeal Court Judge who decided on her case. And we receive an insight into how Samantha uses other people as she appears tries to play with us. (Ep 5/7) Credits: Finding Samantha is written, recorded and produced by Sharon Davis in Australia and Tim Desmond and Nicoline Greer in Ireland. Soundtrack composed by Paddy Flynn. Sound Engineer is Damian Chennells. Executive Producer is Liam O’Brien. If you have any further tips on this story email [email protected] For further information on the series visit www.rte.ie/findingsamantha Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/23/2023
36:36
Finding Samantha: 04 – Catch me if you can
With Samantha Azzopardi continuing to face police and judges, she fails to heed their warnings to change her behaviour. Instead, she continues to target people in Australia, then returns to Ireland before moving to another continent. And all the time, she’s creating new characters, new aliases and leaving new victims in her wake. Where is this all going to end up? (Ep4/7). Credits: Finding Samantha is written, recorded and produced by Sharon Davis in Australia and Tim Desmond and Nicoline Greer in Ireland. Soundtrack composed by Paddy Flynn. Sound Engineer is Damian Chennells. Executive Producer is Liam O’Brien. If you have any information or tips on this story, email us [email protected] For further information on the series visit www.rte.ie/findingsamantha Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/16/2023
32:47
Finding Samantha: 03 - Samm Az
A 15 yr old Russian gymnast turns up hoping to be adopted by a new family. A Police Prosecutor in Perth is not quite sure what kind of an individual he's dealing with. One Samantha Azzopardi actually reaches out to us - and we get to meet another. This journey is getting deeper and wilder than we could have ever imagined... (Ep3/7)Credits: Finding Samantha is written, recorded and produced by Sharon Davis in Australia and Tim Desmond and Nicoline Greer in Ireland. Soundtrack composed by Paddy Flynn. Sound Engineer is Damian Chennells. Executive Producer is Liam O’Brien. If you have any information or tips on this story, email us [email protected] For further information on the series visit www.rte.ie/findingsamantha Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
A woman who has created more than 100 fake identities. A young girl found wandering the streets of Dublin. A teenager deported from Canada. Stories of sustained sexual abuse at the hands of many. Kidnapping charges, prison time, lies, fraud and deceit. Could all of these stories go back to just one person? A new 7-part podcast series from RTÉ Documentary On One unravelling the wild world of Samantha Azzopardi... // Previous series from Doc On One include The Nobody Zone, GunPlot and Tiger Roll: The People's Horse