Ep. 151: Neuroscience, Memory and Psychedelics (feat. Manoj Doss PhD)
Today on the Mushroom Hour Podcast we are blessed to speak with Manoj Doss. Manoj is a cognitive neuropsychopharmacologist at the Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research at Johns Hopkins University. His research is at the intersection of cognitive neuroscience and neuropsychopharmacology with focuses on episodic memory and hallucinogenic drugs. Manoj utilizes complex cognitive paradigms, brain imaging, and computational modelling to explore what makes psychedelics unique compared to other classes of psychoactive drugs, both in terms of basic drug effects and mechanisms for treating clinical populations. Although Manoj is optimistic that psychedelics will soon have a place in psychiatry, he remains cautious of exaggerated claims and negligence to potential downsides, something he terms 'psychedelic myopia’. TOPICS COVERED: Cognitive Neuroscience & Neuropsychopharmacology Psychedelic Neuroscience Types of Memory - Episodic, Semantic, Procedural Parts of the Brain - Hippocampus, Neocortex Recollection vs Familiarity Psychedelics Impacting Memory through Familiarity Is Memory Stored in Parts of the Body Other than the Brain? How Do We Make False Memories? Debunking the “Default Mode Network” Narrative Psychedelic Science and Incorporating Existing Scientific Disciplines Showing Psychedelics are Actually Useful in Treating Any Disorders Commentary on Structuring Psychedelic Research Future of Psychedelic Therapy as Adjunct to Existing Therapies? Tempering Conclusions and Expectations from Psychedelic Research EPISODE RESOURCES: Manoj Doss Twitter: https://twitter.com/ManojDoss Manoj Doss Researchgate: https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Manoj-Doss Manoj Doss @ Johns Hopkins: https://hopkinspsychedelic.org/doss John O'Keefe Nobel Prize work on Hippocampal place cells: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-022-04913-9 Doss et al paper on reward dynamics: http://dml.ucdavis.edu/uploads/6/1/9/7/61974117/gruber_ritchey_wang_doss_ranganath_2016.pdf Default Mode Network Hypothesis: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fnhum.2014.00020/full PiHKAL: A Chemical Love Story by Alexander Shulgin: https://www.amazon.com/Pihkal-Chemical-Story-Alexander-Shulgin/dp/0963009605 Janice Chen paper on shared experience: https://scholar.google.com/citations?view_op=view_citation&hl=en&user=mOwF8UEAAAAJ&citation_for_view=mOwF8UEAAAAJ:M05iB0D1s5AC Marc Berman paper on benefits of interacting with nature: https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1111/j.1467-9280.2008.02225.x
4/17/2023
2:08:31
Ep. 150: The Global Forest Health Crisis & the Sentinel Tree Network (feat. Geoffery Williams PhD)
Today on the Mushroom Hour Podcast we are honored to be joined by Geoff Williams PhD, International Sentinel Network Coordinator for the US Forest Service. Geoff studies the social dimensions and microbial ecology of host range expansions and geographic range expansions of forest trees, their fungal pathogens, and their insect herbivores. Geoff just moved to Oregon from West Lafayette, Indiana where he studied the role of the microbiome in Thousand Cankers Disease of Eastern black walnut in the Department of Forestry and Natural Resources at Purdue University. Prior to that he has worked and lived in Idaho, Arizona, Mexico, and Chicago, originally hailing Ann Arbor, Michigan. In his current position he is gathering information on forest insects and pathogens across the world. The ultimate goal is to build networks of cooperation and information exchange with international collaborators to help protect native forest tree species in the US and all over the world from the next highly destructive or devastating insect or fungal pathogen that could be introduced through trade and travel. The opinions expressed by Geoff in our show to do not represent policy stances of the US government. TOPICS COVERED: A Winding Path towards Forest Pathology Fungal Phytopathogens Community Assembly in Forest Ecosystems Novel Pathogenic Interactions in the Age of the Anthropocene Proactive Approach to Managing Forest Pathogens Complex Social Impacts of Forest Pathogens Interconnectedness of Forest Ecosystems Across Continents Global Forest Health Crisis Interplay of International Trade Agreements & Natural Resource Protections Sentinel Tree Network Urban Forest Management “Invasive Species” & Invasion Biology Framework Invasive Species vs Invasive Populations Citizen Scientist Role in Monitoring Forest Pathogens EPISODE RESOURCES: Geoffrey Williams Website: https://geoffreymwilliams.weebly.com/ Thousand Cankers Disease: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/planthealth/plant-pest-and-disease-programs/pests-and-diseases/thousand-cankers-disease/thousand-cankers-disease Geosmithia morbida (fungal pathogen): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Geosmithia_morbida Juglans nigra (Eastern Black Walnut): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Juglans_nigra Laurel Wilt Disease: https://www.fdacs.gov/Agriculture-Industry/Pests-and-Diseases/Plant-Pests-and-Diseases/Laurel-Wilt-Disease Sentinel Trees: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10340-018-1041-6 Cortinarius violaceus: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cortinarius_violaceus
Today on Mushroom Hour we are joined by the fungal trifecta behind Umbo Medicinal Mushrooms – Rashad Evans, Jake Plummer and Del Jolly. Rashad Evans is a former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion who intimately understands the connection between mind and body, and the importance of having both in sync. He credits mushrooms for that one-two punch of focus + energy in training and competition, and then easing the transition from fighter to daily life. Rashad is passionate about transforming sports nutrition and transforming access to education so that others can have the same opportunities that he did. Jake Plummer is a Pro-Bowl NFL Quarterback who spent 10 years in the league earning a reputation as a natural leader. He inspired his teammates to believe in themselves and in each other – personal excellence for the sake of the team. This ethos is what drew him to natural medicine, eager to learn what mushrooms can do for each of us individually and how we can pool that collective power to help make a better world for all. Focused on shifting the cultural narrative, Del Jolly worked as part of Decriminalize Denver and Charlotte’s Web CBD before co-founding Unlimited Sciences, a psychedelic research nonprofit partnered with the likes of Johns Hopkins University. He believes functional mushrooms have just as much, if not more, potential than psychedelics and is committed to exploring and unearthing everything he can. TOPICS COVERED: UFC, NFL and Medicinal Activism - All Roads Lead to Mushrooms Introduction to Queendom Fungi Athletes and Functional Mushrooms Preaching the Mushroom Gospel to NFL and UFC athletes Functional Mushrooms More Impactful than Psychedelics?! Role of Psychedelic Mushrooms in Team Sports Sparring & Microdosing Fungally-Expanded Perspectives on Achievement and Dominance We are all Actors Mushrooms & Masculinity Rites of Passage Formation of UMBO & Entering a Limitless Future The Power of Intention Making Medicine Accessible to All EPISODE RESOURCES: Umbo Website: https://getumbo.com/ Umbo Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/getumbo/ Unlimited Sciences Website: https://unlimitedsciences.org/ MycoLove Farm Website: https://www.mycolove.farm/
2/10/2023
1:39:14
Ep. 148: Smugtown Mushrooms - Fungi in Greece & Remediating Social Ecologies (feat. Olga Tzogas)
Today on Mushroom Hour we are joined by mycological ally, cultivator and community creator Olga Tzogas of Smugtown Mushrooms. Her journey with Fungi and plants started over 15 years ago. She began working with these allies when foraging in both urban & more wild settings as she learned to identify species for food and medicine. Olga, alongside her community, established Smugtown Mushrooms to satiate their need for mushrooms & growing supplies, workshops, events & community-based science where they are based on traditional Haudenosaunee land, in the so-called city of Rochester NY. While learning more & embracing the never-ending, unlocked potential mushrooms & fungi have to help heal both people, planet & soul. Olga teaches workshops throughout the continent about wild mushroom identification, medicinal mushrooms, biology, and mushroom cultivation. She was a core organizer for the 2016 Radical Mycology Convergence and the MycoSymbiotics Festival from 2015-17. In 2018, Olga help co-create the New Moon Mycology Summit, a justice-focused, mycology centered event, linking many disciplines extending throughout the living world. Olga is a member of the Rochester Area Mycological Association, CPAMC, WPAMC & the West Virginia Mushroom club. Annually, Olga guides small groups immersing in land based and traditional knowledge of Northern Greece, highlighting the fungi and plants there. I’m excited to learn from a legend in mycology who seems to bring the teachings of fungi into every aspect of her life. TOPICS COVERED: Lifelong Love of Mushrooms Forests and Mushrooms in Greece Hosting Forage Trips in Greece Mycology Reaching Across Disciplines & Cultural Barriers Story of Smugtown Grappling with Oligarchy Are We Allowed to Just Exist? Are Currencies, Corporations and Governments the Answer? Starving for Natural Connection Mushrooms Remediating Social Ecologies Evolution of Mycological Community Solutions Inspired by Mushrooms Smugtown Shifting Focus to Community Building Building Networks of Solidarity and Support EPISODE RESOURCES: Smugtown Mushrooms Website: https://www.smugtownmushrooms.com/ Smugtown Mushrooms IG: https://www.instagram.com/smugtownmushrooms/ Smugtown Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/smugtownmushrooms/ New Moon Mycology Summit: https://www.facebook.com/newmoonmycologysummit 2021 Indigenous Peoples Day Event in DC: https://consortiumnews.com/2021/10/12/native-american-protesters-hit-by-sonic-weapons-in-dc/
1/23/2023
1:26:06
Ep. 147: World Wild - Guiding a Lost Society Back to Nature (feat. Miles Irving)
Today on Mushroom Hour we are excited to chat with internationally renowned wild foods expert, author, and public speaker Miles Irving. Miles has worked with some of the world's best chefs and has been a pioneer in the Wild Food Renaissance. In 2009, he authored The Forager Handbook, hailed by many as the 'foraging bible'. Through communicating with people around the world and delving deep into the environmental - and emotional - issues facing us, he has sought to bring together traditional ecological knowledge and those hungry for land-based connection, community, and culture. Reconnecting with the life-giving wild land which has long sustained us is key. There is not only a way forward but a wildly different way of looking at the world. TOPICS COVERED: Exploring Nature with Father & Grandfather Connection with Nature Starts with 1 Species Become a Recovering Weirdo Activating Powers of Observation & Pattern Recognition The Forager Handbook Pulling Down the Neoliberal Regime Greenwashing Guiding a Lost Society Back to Nature Going Deeper into Ecology through Wild Foods Traditional Ecological Knowledge Common Edible Plants Nettle and The Umami Equation Working with Acorn Flour Porcini’s GABA-induced Happiness? EPISODE RESOURCES: World Wild Website: https://www.worldwild.org.uk/ Goldcrest (bird species): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Goldcrest Mark Lewis (inspiration): https://prn.live/its-all-about-food-mark-lewis-chmachyakyakya-8000-year-crops-07-26-16/ Chamaenerion angustifolium (AKA Fireweed): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chamaenerion_angustifolium Braiding Sweetgrass: https://milkweed.org/book/braiding-sweetgrass The Wild Wisdom of Weeds: https://www.chelseagreen.com/product/the-wild-wisdom-of-weeds/ Tending the Wild: https://www.ucpress.edu/book/9780520280434/tending-the-wild Dark Emu: https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/21401526-dark-emu Boletus edulis (AKA Porcini): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boletus_edulis
Hi there...welcome to Mushroom Hour. Listen in as we venture into kingdom fungi with unique and beautiful humans who all share a passion for mushrooms. We'll go forage for wild mushrooms, explore their potency as nature's medicines, become citizen mycologists, transform human consciousness and learn how mushrooms inspired art, spirituality and culture throughout our history. There are so many ways that mushrooms can benefit (wo)mankind - we just need to tap into the mycelium network and let them share their gifts. Excited to have you along for the journey! Mush Love