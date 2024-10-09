Powered by RND
PodcastsNewsThe Mel K Show
Listen to The Mel K Show in the App
Listen to The Mel K Show in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Mel K Show

Podcast The Mel K Show
Mel K
Welcome truth seeker. You’re here for a reason. Something’s not right. Things don’t make sense. Deep down you know this yet you can’t connect the dots. There ar...
NewsPoliticsNewsDaily NewsNewsNews Commentary

Available Episodes

5 of 100
  • Mel K & Andrew Sorchini | Good As Gold in the Golden Age | 2-16-25
    To learn more about Beverly Hills Precious Metals, please visit https://melkgold.com   Or https://bh-pm.com Promo Code MelK   There are many ways to protect your sovereignty from those seeking to take it away. Prepare and take action to protect your financial freedom and consider solutions away from the institutional financial technocracy.   We encourage you to explore investing in precious metals by contacting Andrew Sorchini and his precious metals team at Beverly Hills Precious Metals Andrew and his team are committed to bringing The Mel K Show subscribers the highest quality service and support.   To learn more, please visit: www.MelKGold.com and we'll be in touch!   Thank you all for your support and we hope that this content and service helps you find some peace of mind in these unprecedented times.   Towards Truth & Justice,   Mel & Rob God Wins!
    --------  
    14:35
  • Mel K & Christina Urso ‘Radix Verum’ | Convoluted Deception: The Whitmer Hoax Revisited | 2-15-25
    Go to http://fieldofgreens.com and use my code MELK to get 20% off your first order!   Beverly Hills Precious Metals Exchange - Buy Gold & Silver https://themelkshow.com/gold/ Speak with Gold Expert Andrew Sorchini…Tell Him Mel K Sent You!   Follow Christina Urso ‘Radix Verum’: https://x.com/NotRadix https://www.youtube.com/@RadixVerum   KIDNAP and KILL: An FBI Terror Plot https://www.kandkfilm.com/   Order Mel’s New Book: Americans Anonymous: Restoring Power to the People One Citizen at a Time https://themelkshow.com/book   Dr. Zelenko Immunity Protocols https://zstacklife.com/MelK   We The People must stand strong, stay united, resolute, calm, and focus on the mission.   We at www.themelkshow.com want to thank all our amazing patriot pals for joining us on this journey, for your support of our work, and for your faith in this biblical transition to greatness. We love what we do and are working hard to keep on top of everything to help this transition along peacefully and with love. Please help us amplify our message: Like, Comment & Share!   The Show’s Partners Page: https://themelkshow.com/partners/ Consider Making A Donation: https://themelkshow.com/donate/   Another way to get involved and find ways to become active in the community is to come meet Mel and many amazing truth warriors at our upcoming live in-person speaking events. Together we are unstoppable. We look forward to seeing you. God Wins! https://themelkshow.com/events/ Remember to mention Mel K for great discounts on all these fun and informative events. See you there! Our Website www.TheMelKShow.com Support Patriots With MyPillow Go to https://www.mypillow.com/melk Use offer code “MelK” to support both MyPillow and The Mel K Show   Mel K Superfoods Supercharge your wellness with Mel K Superfoods Use Code: MELKWELLNESS and Save Over $100 off retail today! https://themelkshow.com/partners/   Healthy Hydration: https://themelkshow.com/partners/   Patriot Mobile Support your values, your freedom and the Mel K Show. Switch to Patriot Mobile for Free. Use free activation code MELK https://themelkshow.com/partners/   HempWorx The #1 selling CBD brand. Offering cutting edge products that run the gamut from CBD oils and other hemp products to essential oils in our Mantra Brand, MDC Daily Sprays which are Vitamin and Herb combination sprays/ https://themelkshow.com/partners/   Dr. Zelenko Immunity Protocols https://zstacklife.com/MelK   The Wellness Company - Emergency Medical Kits: https://themelkshow.com/partners/   Dr. Jason Dean and BraveTV bring you the most innovative and cutting edge science in Nutrition with Nano-Particle Detoxification, The Full Moon Parasite Protocol and Clot Shot Defense. https://themelkshow.com/partners/   Dr. Stella Immanuel, MD. Consult with a renowned healthcare provider! Offering Telehealth Services & Supplements. Use offer code ‘MelK’ for 5% Off https://themelkshow.com/partners/   Rumble (Video) - The Mel K Show: https://rumble.com/c/TheMelKShow Twitter: https://twitter.com/MelKShow Twitter (Original): https://twitter.com/originalmelk TRUTH Social: https://truthsocial.com/@themelkshow Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/themelkshow/ CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/TheMelKShow Mel K Show Video Platform (Subscription): https://www.themelkshow.tv Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Iw2kiviwZpwx/ Podbean: https://themelkshow.podbean.com/ Gab: https://gab.com/MelKShow GETTR: https://www.gettr.com/user/themelkshow Locals.com: https://melk.locals.com/ Banned Video: https://banned.video/channel/the-mel-k-show Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/themelkshow
    --------  
    1:48:26
  • Mel K & Victor Avila | Border 911 Activated: Protecting Our Homeland | 2-14-25
    https://www.twc.health/MELK – code MELK saves $23 + FREE shipping. Get your Long Covid Bundle Support from The Wellness Company   Beverly Hills Precious Metals Exchange - Buy Gold & Silver https://themelkshow.com/gold/ Speak with Gold Expert Andrew Sorchini…Tell Him Mel K Sent You!   Follow Victor Avila: https://x.com/VictorAvilaTX   Victor’s Book: Agent Under Fire https://agentunderfirebook.com/   Order Mel’s New Book: Americans Anonymous: Restoring Power to the People One Citizen at a Time https://themelkshow.com/book   Dr. Zelenko Immunity Protocols https://zstacklife.com/MelK   We The People must stand strong, stay united, resolute, calm, and focus on the mission.   We at www.themelkshow.com want to thank all our amazing patriot pals for joining us on this journey, for your support of our work, and for your faith in this biblical transition to greatness. We love what we do and are working hard to keep on top of everything to help this transition along peacefully and with love. Please help us amplify our message: Like, Comment & Share!   The Show’s Partners Page: https://themelkshow.com/partners/ Consider Making A Donation: https://themelkshow.com/donate/   Another way to get involved and find ways to become active in the community is to come meet Mel and many amazing truth warriors at our upcoming live in-person speaking events. Together we are unstoppable. We look forward to seeing you. God Wins! https://themelkshow.com/events/ Remember to mention Mel K for great discounts on all these fun and informative events. See you there! Our Website www.TheMelKShow.com Support Patriots With MyPillow Go to https://www.mypillow.com/melk Use offer code “MelK” to support both MyPillow and The Mel K Show   Mel K Superfoods Supercharge your wellness with Mel K Superfoods Use Code: MELKWELLNESS and Save Over $100 off retail today! https://themelkshow.com/partners/   Healthy Hydration: https://themelkshow.com/partners/   Patriot Mobile Support your values, your freedom and the Mel K Show. Switch to Patriot Mobile for Free. Use free activation code MELK https://themelkshow.com/partners/   HempWorx The #1 selling CBD brand. Offering cutting edge products that run the gamut from CBD oils and other hemp products to essential oils in our Mantra Brand, MDC Daily Sprays which are Vitamin and Herb combination sprays/ https://themelkshow.com/partners/   Dr. Zelenko Immunity Protocols https://zstacklife.com/MelK   The Wellness Company - Emergency Medical Kits: https://themelkshow.com/partners/   Dr. Jason Dean and BraveTV bring you the most innovative and cutting edge science in Nutrition with Nano-Particle Detoxification, The Full Moon Parasite Protocol and Clot Shot Defense. https://themelkshow.com/partners/   Dr. Stella Immanuel, MD. Consult with a renowned healthcare provider! Offering Telehealth Services & Supplements. Use offer code ‘MelK’ for 5% Off https://themelkshow.com/partners/   Rumble (Video) - The Mel K Show: https://rumble.com/c/TheMelKShow Twitter: https://twitter.com/MelKShow Twitter (Original): https://twitter.com/originalmelk TRUTH Social: https://truthsocial.com/@themelkshow Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/themelkshow/ CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/TheMelKShow Mel K Show Video Platform (Subscription): https://www.themelkshow.tv Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Iw2kiviwZpwx/ Podbean: https://themelkshow.podbean.com/ Gab: https://gab.com/MelKShow GETTR: https://www.gettr.com/user/themelkshow Locals.com: https://melk.locals.com/ Banned Video: https://banned.video/channel/the-mel-k-show Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/themelkshow
    --------  
    59:43
  • Mel K & Jack Cashill | Straight Talk Beyond the Controlled Chaos | 2-13-25
    Beverly Hills Precious Metals Exchange - Buy Gold & Silver https://themelkshow.com/gold/ Speak with Gold Expert Andrew Sorchini…Tell Him Mel K Sent You!   Find Jack Cashill’s amazing work here:  https://www.cashill.com/ https://jackcashill.substack.com/   Jack on X: https://x.com/jackcashill   Jack’s Book: ASHLI: The Untold Story of the Women of January 6 https://a.co/d/ixg1rHm   Jack's Book: Untenable: The True Story of White Ethnic Flight from America's Cities: https://www.amazon.com/Untenable-Ethnic-Flight-Americas-Cities/dp/1637586469   Order Mel’s New Book: Americans Anonymous: Restoring Power to the People One Citizen at a Time https://themelkshow.com/book   Dr. Zelenko Immunity Protocols https://zstacklife.com/MelK   We The People must stand strong, stay united, resolute, calm, and focus on the mission.   We at www.themelkshow.com want to thank all our amazing patriot pals for joining us on this journey, for your support of our work, and for your faith in this biblical transition to greatness. We love what we do and are working hard to keep on top of everything to help this transition along peacefully and with love. Please help us amplify our message: Like, Comment & Share!   The Show’s Partners Page: https://themelkshow.com/partners/ Consider Making A Donation: https://themelkshow.com/donate/   Another way to get involved and find ways to become active in the community is to come meet Mel and many amazing truth warriors at our upcoming live in-person speaking events. Together we are unstoppable. We look forward to seeing you. God Wins! https://themelkshow.com/events/ Remember to mention Mel K for great discounts on all these fun and informative events. See you there! Our Website www.TheMelKShow.com Support Patriots With MyPillow Go to https://www.mypillow.com/melk Use offer code “MelK” to support both MyPillow and The Mel K Show   Mel K Superfoods Supercharge your wellness with Mel K Superfoods Use Code: MELKWELLNESS and Save Over $100 off retail today! https://themelkshow.com/partners/   Healthy Hydration: https://themelkshow.com/partners/   Patriot Mobile Support your values, your freedom and the Mel K Show. Switch to Patriot Mobile for Free. Use free activation code MELK https://themelkshow.com/partners/   HempWorx The #1 selling CBD brand. Offering cutting edge products that run the gamut from CBD oils and other hemp products to essential oils in our Mantra Brand, MDC Daily Sprays which are Vitamin and Herb combination sprays/ https://themelkshow.com/partners/   Dr. Zelenko Immunity Protocols https://zstacklife.com/MelK   The Wellness Company - Emergency Medical Kits: https://themelkshow.com/partners/   Dr. Jason Dean and BraveTV bring you the most innovative and cutting edge science in Nutrition with Nano-Particle Detoxification, The Full Moon Parasite Protocol and Clot Shot Defense. https://themelkshow.com/partners/   Dr. Stella Immanuel, MD. Consult with a renowned healthcare provider! Offering Telehealth Services & Supplements. Use offer code ‘MelK’ for 5% Off https://themelkshow.com/partners/   Rumble (Video) - The Mel K Show: https://rumble.com/c/TheMelKShow Twitter: https://twitter.com/MelKShow Twitter (Original): https://twitter.com/originalmelk TRUTH Social: https://truthsocial.com/@themelkshow Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/themelkshow/ CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/TheMelKShow Mel K Show Video Platform (Subscription): https://www.themelkshow.tv Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Iw2kiviwZpwx/ Podbean: https://themelkshow.podbean.com/ Gab: https://gab.com/MelKShow GETTR: https://www.gettr.com/user/themelkshow Locals.com: https://melk.locals.com/ Banned Video: https://banned.video/channel/the-mel-k-show Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/themelkshow
    --------  
    1:02:07
  • Mel K & Dr. Ron Paul | Common Sense Solutions & DOGE | 2-12-25
    Order Mel’s New Book: Americans Anonymous: Restoring Power to the People One Citizen at a Time https://themelkshow.com/book   Follow Dr. Ron Paul: https://ronpaulinstitute.org/ https://x.com/RonPaul   Beverly Hills Precious Metals Exchange - Buy Gold & Silver https://themelkshow.com/gold/ Speak with Gold Expert Andrew Sorchini…Tell Him Mel K Sent You!   Dr. Zelenko Immunity Protocols https://zstacklife.com/MelK   We The People must stand strong, stay united, resolute, calm, and focus on the mission.   We at www.themelkshow.com want to thank all our amazing patriot pals for joining us on this journey, for your support of our work, and for your faith in this biblical transition to greatness. We love what we do and are working hard to keep on top of everything to help this transition along peacefully and with love. Please help us amplify our message: Like, Comment & Share!   The Show’s Partners Page: https://themelkshow.com/partners/ Consider Making A Donation: https://themelkshow.com/donate/   Another way to get involved and find ways to become active in the community is to come meet Mel and many amazing truth warriors at our upcoming live in-person speaking events. Together we are unstoppable. We look forward to seeing you. God Wins! https://themelkshow.com/events/ Remember to mention Mel K for great discounts on all these fun and informative events. See you there! Our Website www.TheMelKShow.com Support Patriots With MyPillow Go to https://www.mypillow.com/melk Use offer code “MelK” to support both MyPillow and The Mel K Show   Mel K Superfoods Supercharge your wellness with Mel K Superfoods Use Code: MELKWELLNESS and Save Over $100 off retail today! https://themelkshow.com/partners/   Healthy Hydration: https://themelkshow.com/partners/   Patriot Mobile Support your values, your freedom and the Mel K Show. Switch to Patriot Mobile for Free. Use free activation code MELK https://themelkshow.com/partners/   HempWorx The #1 selling CBD brand. Offering cutting edge products that run the gamut from CBD oils and other hemp products to essential oils in our Mantra Brand, MDC Daily Sprays which are Vitamin and Herb combination sprays/ https://themelkshow.com/partners/   Dr. Zelenko Immunity Protocols https://zstacklife.com/MelK   The Wellness Company - Emergency Medical Kits: https://themelkshow.com/partners/   Dr. Jason Dean and BraveTV bring you the most innovative and cutting edge science in Nutrition with Nano-Particle Detoxification, The Full Moon Parasite Protocol and Clot Shot Defense. https://themelkshow.com/partners/   Dr. Stella Immanuel, MD. Consult with a renowned healthcare provider! Offering Telehealth Services & Supplements. Use offer code ‘MelK’ for 5% Off https://themelkshow.com/partners/   Rumble (Video) - The Mel K Show: https://rumble.com/c/TheMelKShow Twitter: https://twitter.com/MelKShow Twitter (Original): https://twitter.com/originalmelk TRUTH Social: https://truthsocial.com/@themelkshow Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/themelkshow/ CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/TheMelKShow Mel K Show Video Platform (Subscription): https://www.themelkshow.tv Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Iw2kiviwZpwx/ Podbean: https://themelkshow.podbean.com/ Gab: https://gab.com/MelKShow GETTR: https://www.gettr.com/user/themelkshow Locals.com: https://melk.locals.com/ Banned Video: https://banned.video/channel/the-mel-k-show Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/themelkshow
    --------  
    36:19

More News podcasts

Trending News podcasts

About The Mel K Show

Welcome truth seeker. You’re here for a reason. Something’s not right. Things don’t make sense. Deep down you know this yet you can’t connect the dots. There are too many nonsensical parts, a barrage of contradictory information floating about. We know. We understand. The Mel K Show is here to help make sense of the senseless. Who’s Mel K? Mel K is a devoted lover of truth, facts, history, God, and America. After graduating with honors from NYU, she spent twenty years in media, film, and investigative journalism in Hollywood before moving back to NYC to focus full time on exposing truth, uncovering hidden history, and starting her podcast The Mel K Show to inform the public of the embedded forces geopolitically and within America that are hell bent on a long planned One World Government where life liberty and the pursuit of happiness will be replaced with surveillance, compliance, conformity and control. Always armed with the brilliant gift of the United States Constitution, a copy of the Bill of Rights and a Bible, Mel K fears no evil as she is confident God Wins. Curiosity is the Cure Even though Mel K’s information is rooted in facts and proof, she does not want you to just simply accept what she’s uncovered. Mel K wants you to question what you’re hearing in the mainstream news and do your own research. Start by listening to her interviews and deep-dive reports on present times with her partner, Rob Really. Mel K, her team, other whistleblowers, proud patriots, warriors of truth and freedom, are here to bring the ‘truth to light’ through facts and logic. Her ultimate goal is to emancipate humanity from the tyrannical forces who’ve been running the show for far too long! Undoubtedly what we hear in the mainstream news should be true which makes it all the more painful to learn the depth of deception, but it’s of utmost importance that we all find the courage to do so. Collectively we can eradicate the darkness.
Podcast website

Listen to The Mel K Show, The Tucker Carlson Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.7.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/17/2025 - 2:26:05 PM