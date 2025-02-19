Powered by RND
Podcast The McCarthy Report
National Review
American freedom is secured by the commitment of our courts and our people to the rule of law. The McCarthy Report offers listeners in-depth analysis on the mos...
NewsPoliticsGovernment

  • Episode 288: So This Is De-Politicizing the Justice Department?
    Today on The McCarthy Report, Rich and Andy discuss the controversies surrounding the Trump DOJ’s dropping of the corruption case against Mayor Eric Adams, its “weaponization” initiative, and potential constitutional pitfalls faced by Elon Musk and DOGE.This podcast was edited and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.
    --------  
    55:41
  • Episode 287: Bureaucracy Takes a Beating
    Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich discuss Elon Musk’s beginning attempts to cut down government size and spending, Pam Bondi and the FBI, Trump’s comments on Gaza, and much more.This podcast was edited and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.
    --------  
    1:09:19
  • Episode 286: The Hearings
    Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich discuss the hearings of Tulsi Gabbard and Kash Patel, the DeepSeek melee, and much more.This podcast was edited and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.
    --------  
    48:57
  • Episode 285: Problematic Pardons
    Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich discuss Trump’s first moves since his inauguration on Monday.This podcast was edited and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.
    --------  
    1:02:59
  • Episode 284: A Dubious Deal
    Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich discuss the potential Israel–Hamas ceasefire deal, some final vestiges of lawfare, and more. This podcast was edited and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.
    --------  
    42:13

