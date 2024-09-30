The Mandolins and Beer Podcast #250 Rainy Miatke (Sister Sadie)
Episode Notes
To Order my new album “Around the Clock” Click HERE! (Digitial, Limited CD or Limited Edition Vinyl)
My guest this week on the podcast is Rainy Miatke. Rainy is the mandolin player for Sister Sadie and made her debut on the Grand Ole Opry auditioning for them! Incredible. She’s a great player, currently based in North Carolina when she is not on the road with Sister Saide or recording in Nashville. You can follow Rainy on her Facebook or Instagram and if you’d like to contact her via email to take some lessons, drop me a line via my website and I’ll get you in touch with her.
Rainy Miatke on the Monroe Style Jamming Workshop
Mandolin Mondays Featuring Rainy Miatke /// "March 32nd"
As Always a HUGE thank you to all of my sponsor’s that make this podcast possible each week!
Mandolin Cafe
Acoustic Disc
Peghead Nation promo code mandolinbeer
Northfiled Mandolins
Ellis Mandolins
Pava Mandolins
Tone Slabs
Elderly Instruments
String Joy Strings promo code mandolinbeer
--------
57:42
The Mandolins and Beer Podcast #249 Chris Luquette (Frank Solivan)
Episode Notes
To Order my new album “Around the Clock” Click HERE! (Digitial, Limited CD or Limited Edition Vinyl)
My guest this week on the podcast is Chris Luquette. Chris Luquette is a 2 time Grammy nominated guitarist from Seattle Washington. He spent 11 years touring with renowned progressive bluegrass combo Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen. Chris also happens to be an incredible mandolin player who just this year has played mandolin with Becky Buller and Rick Faris! Chris showcases his incredible playing on his 2019 solo album “The Way I View the World” (available to purchase here) and you can follow along with Chris via his website HERE where all his socials, tour dates and contact info can be found.
Songs featured in this episode:
“Pickens County” by Chris Luquette (The Way I View the World)
“Shady Grove” by Garcia and Grisman ( Shady Grove)
“Receita De Samba” by Jacob do Bandolim (Mandolin Master of Brazil)
“Union Valley” by Chris Luquette (The Way I View the World)
As Always a HUGE thank you to all of my sponsor’s that make this podcast possible each week!
Mandolin Cafe
Acoustic Disc
Peghead Nation promo code mandolinbeer
Northfiled Mandolins
Ellis Mandolins
Pava Mandolins
Tone Slabs
Elderly Instruments
String Joy Strings promo code mandolinbeer
--------
1:11:56
The Mandolins and Beer Podcast #248 Michael Prewitt "New Release"
Episode Notes
To Order my new album “Around the Clock” Click HERE! (Digitial, Limited CD or Limited Edition Vinyl)
This episode I welcome back to the podcast Michael Prewitt. Michael has an incredible new album out called “Something He Can Handle” where he shows off his songwriting, mandolin, guitar and singing chops! The album is great and you can get your copy, and keep up with Michael HERE!
Songs featured in this episode:
All songs featured this week are available on Michael’s new album available here!
As Always a HUGE thank you to all of my sponsor’s that make this podcast possible each week!
Mandolin Cafe
Acoustic Disc
Peghead Nation promo code mandolinbeer
Northfiled Mandolins
Ellis Mandolins
Pava Mandolins
Tone Slabs
Elderly Instruments
String Joy Strings promo code mandolinbeer
--------
1:02:59
The Mandolins and Beer Podcast #247 Sierra Hull Returns (Part 2)
Episode Notes
To Order my new album “Around the Clock” Click HERE! (Digitial, Limited CD or Limited Edition Vinyl)
Here’s part two with Sierra Hull! We talk about playing with Bela Fleck, Cory Wong, tone, pyro, how she keeps herself challenged and more!
Keep up with Sierra at her website HERE which has links to all her social pages and tour dates!
Restring Appalachia link
Songs featured in this episode:
“The First Snowfall” by Sierra Hull
“Western Winds” by Cory Wong (Trail Songs)
As Always a HUGE thank you to all of my sponsor’s that make this podcast possible each week!
Mandolin Cafe
Acoustic Disc
Peghead Nation promo code mandolinbeer
Northfiled Mandolins
Ellis Mandolins
Pava Mandolins
Tone Slabs
Elderly Instruments
String Joy Strings promo code mandolinbeer
--------
1:04:36
The Mandolins and Beer Podcast Welcomes Back Sierra Hull (part 1)
Episode Notes
To Order my new album “Around the Clock” Click HERE! (Digitial, Limited CD or Limited Edition Vinyl)
My guest this week is the one and only Sierra Hull. Sierra was a guest on episodes 53 and 54 of the podcast back in 2020….and 4+ years later, she’s back on with information about new singles, a new album and more! Once again, the conversation with her was so epic, I’m going to break it down into two episodes! Here’s part one with Sierra Hull!
Keep up with Sierra at her website HERE which has links to all her social pages and tour dates!
Songs featured in this episode:
“Black Muddy River” by Sierra Hull
“The First Snowfall” by Sierra Hull
“Mad World” by Sierra Hull
“The Old Tennessee River” by Thomas Cassell (The Never-Ending Years)
As Always a HUGE thank you to all of my sponsor’s that make this podcast possible each week!
Mandolin Cafe
Acoustic Disc
Peghead Nation promo code mandolinbeer
Northfiled Mandolins
Ellis Mandolins
Pava Mandolins
Tone Slabs
Elderly Instruments
String Joy Strings promo code mandolinbeer