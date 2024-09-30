The Mandolins and Beer Podcast #249 Chris Luquette (Frank Solivan)

Episode Notes To Order my new album “Around the Clock” Click HERE! (Digitial, Limited CD or Limited Edition Vinyl) My guest this week on the podcast is Chris Luquette. Chris Luquette is a 2 time Grammy nominated guitarist from Seattle Washington. He spent 11 years touring with renowned progressive bluegrass combo Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen. Chris also happens to be an incredible mandolin player who just this year has played mandolin with Becky Buller and Rick Faris! Chris showcases his incredible playing on his 2019 solo album “The Way I View the World” (available to purchase here) and you can follow along with Chris via his website HERE where all his socials, tour dates and contact info can be found. Songs featured in this episode: “Pickens County” by Chris Luquette (The Way I View the World) “Shady Grove” by Garcia and Grisman ( Shady Grove) “Receita De Samba” by Jacob do Bandolim (Mandolin Master of Brazil) “Union Valley” by Chris Luquette (The Way I View the World) As Always a HUGE thank you to all of my sponsor’s that make this podcast possible each week! Mandolin Cafe Acoustic Disc Peghead Nation promo code mandolinbeer Northfiled Mandolins Ellis Mandolins Pava Mandolins Tone Slabs Elderly Instruments String Joy Strings promo code mandolinbeer