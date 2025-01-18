Harvard student and advocate Da’Vion Tatum introduces his new podcast, The Main Takeaway. He refers to this project as “a podcast of purpose” hoping to touch hearts, inspire unity, encourage compassion, open minds, and change the world one conversation at a time.

About The Main Takeaway

“Hopefully this podcast can inspire people, encourage people, and make the world a better place one conversation at a time.” - Da’Vion Tatum Harvard student and activist Da’Vion Tatum has real conversations about the things impacting people’s lives. With humor, empathy, facts, and optimism, this podcast aims to create a community of unity, bringing people together to discuss any and everything. From health equity to education, social justice, history, life, and so much more - this podcast aims to not only address the issues, but also find and discuss solutions.