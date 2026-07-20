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The Long View Podcast

Ben Gretch & Jakob Sanderson
FootballSports
The Long View Podcast
Latest episode

1 episodes

  • The Long View Podcast

    Our First Episode: The Evolution of NFL Offense

    07/19/2026 | 2h 17 mins.
    The Long View is a fantasy football podcast from Ben Gretch (@YardsPerGretch) and Jakob Sanderson (@JakobSanderson), which blends data-driven fantasy analysis with a thoughtful, high-level exploration of the game of football.
    Ben and Jakob each author innovative newsletters in this space and have a shared perspective on fantasy football, which has led to several thought-provoking conversations over the years. They now look forward to turning these conversations into a podcast, which will improve your understanding of the game, and your performance in fantasy football leagues.
    Sign up for our patreon to support the show and access additional episodes at patreon.com/longviewpod
    You can read Ben’s substack, Stealing Signals, at bengretch.substack.com
    You can read Jakob’s substack, Thinking About Thinking, at jakobsanderson.substack.com
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About The Long View Podcast
Find Ben's work at bengretch.substack.com.Find Jakob's work at jakobsanderson.substack.comThe Long View is a fantasy football podcast from Ben Gretch (@YardsPerGretch) and Jakob Sanderson (@JakobSanderson), which blends data-driven fantasy analysis with a thoughtful, high-level exploration of the game of football.Each host authors innovative newsletters in this space and have a shared perspective on fantasy football, which has led to several thought-provoking conversations over the years. They now look forward to turning these conversations into a podcast, which will improve your understanding of the game, and your performance in fantasy football leagues.
Podcast website
FootballSports

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