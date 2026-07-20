The Long View is a fantasy football podcast from Ben Gretch (@YardsPerGretch) and Jakob Sanderson (@JakobSanderson), which blends data-driven fantasy analysis with a thoughtful, high-level exploration of the game of football.

Ben and Jakob each author innovative newsletters in this space and have a shared perspective on fantasy football, which has led to several thought-provoking conversations over the years. They now look forward to turning these conversations into a podcast, which will improve your understanding of the game, and your performance in fantasy football leagues.

Sign up for our patreon to support the show and access additional episodes at patreon.com/longviewpod

You can read Ben’s substack, Stealing Signals, at bengretch.substack.com

You can read Jakob’s substack, Thinking About Thinking, at jakobsanderson.substack.com