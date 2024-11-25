Episode 048: When We Were Christians Tier List - Underoath, As I Lay Dying, The Devil Wears Prada, Gideon
In this episode of The KingdomCore Podcast, join Chris and Sean in their next tier listing adventure, this time with the help of Michael Osborn of the band Diatheke. To kick off 2025, we had to make easily the longest form of content we have ever created, reaching nearly 4 hours in length and 13+ hours of render time. We hope you enjoy all the laughs, and even serious conversation points about these bands iconic discographies, worst records, and of course their best! Be sure to grab some popcorn, prepare to cry (from laughter and from the absolute worst takes known to man) and lets rank these once "Christian" bands. Be sure to check out our Sponsor of this episode: Sowerhttps://www.sowerproject.com/Apologies for not reading a new review OR thanking our amazing Patron's in this episode. You are all so amazing and we will pick that up in the next episode.RECORDED: January 9th, 2025
4:00:03
Episode 047: Sound The Trumpet - No Treaty Band Interview
Welcome back to the new and improved KCP! We have a new look courtesy of our Patron's and Quiet Strength Design. In this first episode of Season 5, we interview Danny and Kyle of the brand new band to the scene No Treaty. Their debut EP "Sound The Trumpet" launched recently and took the metal world by storm, reaching #2 on the iTunes Metal Charts. This was of course recorded before that happened, but we could see the massive potential early. We talk about the band coming together, and the members long history in the scene, the recording process, working with Ryan Leitru, and a crazy music video shoot involving injuries. We can't thank you enough for sticking by us and helping us improve the podcast over the years. Here is to the new era!Record on November 14th, 2024.
1:21:32
Episode 046: Tier Listing For Today, Sleeping Giant, and Impending Doom Discographies
On this episode of The KingdomCore Podcast, Chris and Sean sit down to rank the discographies of 3 of the biggest bands in the Christian scene. For Today, Sleeping Giant, and Impending Doom. We don't compare the bands against each other but just their entire discographies within themselves. It was super fun, some heated moments, lots of laughs. Enjoy the screamy screamy Jesus music!DISCLAIMER: The color of the band logos DOES NOT reflect anything to do with the bands.Record on August 6th, 2024.
1:34:43
Episode 045: The Fear of God - Mike Felker of Convictions
In the latest episode of The KingdomCore Podcast, Chris and Sean sit down with vocalist Mike Felker of the band Convictions. They chat about the newly released "The Fear of God" and what went into this record continuing of the success of the band's previous release. Come check out the latest from one of the rising top band's in the Christian Metal scene and hear what is in store!
1:05:31
Episode 044: Holiness Cries - Bloodlines Band Interview
We are back with a new episode of The KingdomCore Podcast! Sean is a new father, and Chris is still not. They sit down with the djents in Bloodlines to talk about their astounding new EP "Holiness Cries" out now on Facedown Records! From the cover art to the themes surrounding the songs. Everything you want to know about this new release is covered!