Episode 047: Sound The Trumpet - No Treaty Band Interview

Welcome back to the new and improved KCP! We have a new look courtesy of our Patron's and Quiet Strength Design. In this first episode of Season 5, we interview Danny and Kyle of the brand new band to the scene No Treaty. Their debut EP "Sound The Trumpet" launched recently and took the metal world by storm, reaching #2 on the iTunes Metal Charts. This was of course recorded before that happened, but we could see the massive potential early. We talk about the band coming together, and the members long history in the scene, the recording process, working with Ryan Leitru, and a crazy music video shoot involving injuries. We can't thank you enough for sticking by us and helping us improve the podcast over the years. Here is to the new era!Record on November 14th, 2024.If you have not already, consider rating our podcast or leaving a review on your favorite platform. Also consider joining our Patreon linked below, thank you so much for checking out the podcast and continuing your support!Patreon and other links: https://linktr.ee/kingdomcorepodcastWatch our video interviews of the podcast on For The Rock: https://www.youtube.com/fortherockCheck out more about KingdomCore at: https://www.kingdomcoremusic.com/Check out more about For The Rock at: https://solo.to/fortherock/Explore more from No TreatyLinks: https://bio.to/notreatyband﻿Website: https://www.notreatyband.com/