Stanford Emerging Technology Review Faculty Council Member Mark Horowitz and CFR’s technologist-in-residence Sebastian Elbaum discuss where chip manufacturing is heading, how hardware advances are powering the new artificial intelligence (AI) era, and what the United States should prioritize in order to sustain its leadership in this crucial domain.
Guest: Mark Horowitz, chair of the Electrical Engineering Department at Stanford University
Guest: Sebastian Elbaum, the Technologist in Residence at the Council on Foreign Relations
Host: Martin Giles, Managing Editor of the Stanford Emerging Technology Review
Read the 2025 Stanford Emerging Technology Review at https://setr.stanford.edu/
--------
29:40
Welcome to The Interconnect
How do we connect science and engineering labs with Washington and the world of business? From the Council on Foreign Relations and the Stanford Emerging Technology Review this is The Interconnect, a new podcast discussing emerging technologies and their foreign policy implications.
Emerging technologies are transforming international relations and our country’s economy. So how do we connect science and engineering labs with Washington and the world of business?
This is The Interconnect, a new limited podcast series from the Council on Foreign Relations and the Stanford Emerging Technology Review. Each episode brings together leading minds in cutting-edge technology and foreign policy to explore recent ground-breaking developments, what’s coming over the horizon, and the implications for U.S. innovation leadership.