About The Great Detectives of Old Time Radio Volume 3

Adam Graham continues his journey through Old Time Radio Detective programs from their first available adventure to their final bow in Seasons 7-9 which were released between 2015 and 2018, featuring nearly 1,000 Old Time Radio episodes. You can listen to the current podcast feed of The Great Detectives of Old Time Radio here.Picking up where we left off at the end of Volume 2, Volume 3 begins by continuing Michael Shayne, Private Detective with Wally Maher, Crime Files of Flammond, The Adventures of Philip Marlowe, Nick Carter, Master Detective, Yours Truly Johnny Dollar with Bob Bailey, and Dragnet.In this volume, we'll hear these Golden Age Classics:The hard-boiled New Orleans-based New Adventures of Michael Shayne with Jeff ChandlerThe detective series in which Basil Rathbone plays himself called Tales of FatimaThe Shadow knock-off detective series The Avenger The Rex Harrison-helmed Adventure-Detective Series, The Private Files of Rex SaundersThe Mercedes McCambridge legal thriller series Defense AttorneyDick Powell as Richard Diamond, Private DetectiveThe Boston Blackie radio series. We feature episodes both with the Screen Boston Blackie Chester Morris as well as RIchard Kollmar, who'd star in the long-running Syndicated Boston Blackie radio seriesFrank Lovejoy stars in Night Beat which tell the adventures of newspaper Columnist Randy Stone as he uncovers mystery and human drama in his after-dark vigil.The Mike Hammer radio series That Hammer GuyNew York-based Yours Truly Johnny Dollar radio episodes that bring the character into the 1960s with stars Bob Readkick and Mandel KramerThe Frank Sinatra Detective series where he plays Rocky Fortune a young man in search of steady employment who finds himself involved in mysteries instead.The longest-running Golden Age radio detective series Mister Keen, Tracer of Lost PersonsThe Adventures of Rocky Jordan in Cairo, Egypt as mystery, intrigue and adventure find him at the Cafe TambourineAlso listen to even more obscure series such as ABC Mystery Theater, The Judge, Bishop and the Garogyle, That Strong Guy, Hollywood Mystery Time, The Airmail Mystery. We also feature episodes of series we previously played but found more episodes for including The Line-Up, Pursuit, Manhunt, Man from Homicide, Let George Do It, and more. Also listen for specials starring Jeff Chandler, Mercedes McCambridge, Pat O'Brien, Orson Welles, Alan Ladd, Red Skelton, Myrna Loy, Frank Lovejoy, Lionel Barrymore, Roy Rogers. We feature Jack Webb in detective comedy parodies with Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis, and Bob Hope. We feature adaptations of the classic mystery novels The Moonstone and Trent's Last Case as well as a Lord Peter Whimsey story.