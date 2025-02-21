Nero Wolfe: The Case of the Tell-tale Ribbon

Original Release: April 26, 2011 A strange old man delivers Archie and Wolfe a letter requesting immediate help. Archie heads to the home, only to be told that no detective is needed.Original Air Date: March 30, 1951