Old Time Radio Nero Wolfe

Adam Graham
Join Adam Graham, host of the Great Detectives of Old Time Radio as he presents all of the existing old time radio episodes of Nero Wolfe including the only sur...
  • Nero Wolfe: A Slight Case of Perjury
    Original Release Date: February 23, 2025
A man is acquitted of murder on perjured testimony and hires Wolfe to locate the real killer.
Original Air Date: April 6, 1951
    36:32
  • Nero Wolfe: The Case of the Tell-tale Ribbon
    Original Release: April 26, 2011
A strange old man delivers Archie and Wolfe a letter requesting immediate help. Archie heads to the home, only to be told that no detective is needed.
Original Air Date: March 30, 1951
    32:54
  • Nero Wolfe: The Case of the Final Page
    Original Release Date: April 19, 2011
Wolfe and Archie arrive for a dinner date to find their host, a best-selling novelist, murdered.
Original Air Date: March 23, 1951
    32:13
  • Nero Wolfe: The Case of the Midnight Ride
    Release Date: April 12, 2011
Nero's Wolfe dentist and Archie both receive a mysterious call from a woman leading to a ride in the country to do away with them.
Original Air Date: March 16, 1951
    31:46

About Old Time Radio Nero Wolfe

Join Adam Graham, host of the Great Detectives of Old Time Radio as he presents all of the existing old time radio episodes of Nero Wolfe including the only surviving 1940s episodes and then all 25 of the Sidney Greenstreet New Adventures of Nero Wolfe. Join Rex Stout's famous sleuth as joined by a bushel of Archie Goodwins, he solves a wide variety of crimes while rarely leaving his New York City brownstone.
