We spend so much time focusing on how exercise changes our bodies - burning calories, building muscle, shedding fat. What if the most important transformation is happening where you can’t see it? Hidden inside your skull, your brain is changing with every step, squat, and sprint.Neuroscientist Dr. Wendy Suzuki has spent years uncovering how movement rewires the brain. As a professor at NYU and an expert in neuroplasticity, Wendy’s research reveals how aerobic exercise boosts memory, sharpens focus, and even builds a protective barrier against dementia.In this episode, Wendy explains what happens inside your brain when you move, why it’s never too late to strengthen your mind, and the powerful ways exercise can slow brain aging. You’ll discover simple, science-backed habits - including her own brain-boosting routine - to help you stay mentally sharp for years to come.🥑 Make smarter food choices. Become a member at zoe.com - 10% off with code PODCAST🌱 Try our new plant based wholefood supplement - Daily 30+Follow ZOE on Instagram.Timecodes00:00 Introduction02:35 Can you grow your brain?05:05 Why we forget things07:20 Emotions and memory10:00 Does memory decline with age?13:15 Early signs of Alzheimer’s15:45 Can walking prevent dementia?18:20 Does the brain shrink?20:45 How stress harms your brain23:50 A real, preserved human brain...26:30 Why exercise boosts memory29:15 Can adults grow new brain cells?31:45 How daily movement improves memory35:10 How much exercise do you need?38:25 Best workouts for brain health41:30 Nutrition, gut health, and memory45:00 Do Blue Zone habits help?48:10 A simple brain experiment50:45 Wendy’s brain-boosting routine📚Books by our ZOE ScientistsThe Food For Life CookbookEvery Body Should Know This by Dr Federica AmatiFood For Life by Prof. Tim SpectorFree resources from ZOELive Healthier: Top 10 Tips From ZOE Science & NutritionGut Guide - For a Healthier Microbiome in Weeks Mentioned in today's episodeLondon taxi drivers and bus drivers: a structural MRI and neuropsychological analysis, 2006, published in HippocampusBigger is better! Hippocampal volume and declarative memory performance in healthy young men, 2012, published in Brain Structure and FunctionThe effects of acute exercise on cognitive performance: a meta-analysis, 2012, published in Brain ResearchThe effect of acute aerobic exercise on positive activated affect: A meta-analysis, 2006, published in Psychology of Sport and ExerciseHave feedback or a topic you'd like us to cover? Let us know here.Episode transcripts are available here.
