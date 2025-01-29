Powered by RND
The Gifts of Improvising
The Gifts of Improvising

2025 Osiris Media
MusicMusic Commentary

  • Episode 1 : Marco Benevento + Aron Magner
    Reed talks process and creativity with JRAD keyboardist Marco Benevento and Disco Biscuits keyboardist Aron Magner, and he asks fans the question "Who Is Joe Russo?"
    56:19

About The Gifts of Improvising

We all love improvised music, but are we in danger of becoming musical re-enactors of the past?   Are we celebrating continued creativity, or are we celebrating nostalgic acting?   Musician Reed Mathis draws on 30 years of relationships to creatives of every stripe in a series of musical conversations, exploring together the hope in the new, and the fear of the new, often through the lens of Bob Dylan's stellar example.   We need the Gifts of Improvising!

