Kid N Play respond to comments from viewers on previous episodes and share highlights from their years on tour and memorable performances.

Kid N Play welcome their longtime friend Cheryl "Salt" James of Salt-N-Pepa for a life update, discuss Rap now and share songs they wish they would have made.

Kid N Play welcome Rap Pioneer and Founder - Master Gee of Sugarhill Gang and discuss his current tours, The National Hip Hop Museum in D.C. & his take on Rap today.

Kid N Play welcome the man, the myth, the ICON - Big Daddy Kane and talk about his new documentary 'Paragraphs I Manifest' - Eminem's Recent Homage and Fighting for their Lives in the Latin Quarter.

Kid N Play sit down with the NEXT Great on the Mic O'hene Savant to talk about his journey into music and the remaining real lyricists.

About The Fun House w/ Kid N Play

Powered by hip-hop legends and movie stars Kid n Play, The Fun House podcast is a curated platform that celebrates 50+ years of hip-hop and the impact its had globally on all cultures. The riveting podcast features coveted interviews across diverse guests and an enviable trip down memory lane with some of today’s most celebrated new artists along with the founding fathers of hip hop.