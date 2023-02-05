The Footballer’s Football Podcast

Premier League stars Callum Wilson and Michail Antonio give fans a player’s perspective on the beautiful game, alongside broadcaster and HUGE Liverpool fan Rick... More
Is Gündoğan too old for Man City?
Last week Callum was all smiles, this week it’s Michail’s turn! West Ham look to have secured safety with a brilliant win against Manchester United, but what did the boys make of David de Gea’s howler? Howler or not, Michail feels they deserved victory and should have had at least a penalty too. The focus now turns to Europe with a HUGE semi-final on Thursday.
Callum on the other hand is grumpy. Newcastle lost to the title challengers Arsenal in a tight and feisty game. Does it show how far Newcastle have come that they went toe to toe with the Gunners? Or is it a reminder they have some improvement to do yet? Competition throughout the league is as exciting (and uncertain) as ever. And the boys are reluctant to make predictions for fear of jinxing themselves.
There’s ample time to discuss Manchester City’s remarkable season. One thing from their game at the weekend got the boys talking, however - should the penalty taker ever hand over responsibility to help a team-mate secure a hat-trick? Plus, with rumours circulating that Gündoğan may be too old for a new contract at City, the boys ask whether age just a number.
In Footballers Unfiltered this week the boys answer questions about transfer gossip and how the game has changed over the years. And with the play-offs getting underway, they judge a brilliant volley from the Thurlow Nunn First Division North Play-Off Final. Have a question or a nomination for the boys? Send them in, to [email protected]
Is Callum in the form of his life?
It’s all smiles on one half of the podcast as Callum makes it EIGHT goals in April, from just TWO starts. He talks about his brace against Southampton and if his strike against Everton was one of his best yet!
Michail’s back amongst the goals too, but after a good week last week, West Ham have suffered two defeats. Are they now looking nervously over their shoulders again? While we’re recording, Leicester and Everton play out a thrilling draw to ease the tension just a bit.
Also, Michail has an interesting revelation as he explains how he tried to get Eberechi Eze a yellow card, after his opponent took his shirt off during a break in play. Surely within the rules, the referee should have produced a yellow card? Well, Michail thinks so and even pointed out the incident to the officials in the hope of gaining an advantage.
The boys discuss celebrating too early after Richarlison’s wild celebrations were seemingly for nothing as Liverpool broke Spurs’ hearts. However, should Jota have even been on the pitch to score Liverpool’s injury time winner? Rickie doesn’t think so.
And with the Spurs players refunding fans for last week’s showing against Newcastle, the boys give their take on whether they’d ever do the same.
In this week’s Footballers Unfiltered, the boys are asked whether referees should be forced to do post match press conferences. They also assess a beautiful half volley, caught on CCTV for the Strikers Union. Have a question or a nomination for the boys? Send them in: [email protected]
How far can Wrexham go?
Where’s Rickie?! The pod’s third wheel is running late. But don’t fret, the boys have a very special replacement to fill in. Wrexham’s Paul Mullin logs on, with a bit of a hangover, to tell all on their wild season.
What is it like to play under Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s ownership? How involved are the Hollywood owners? And what has the party been like since promotion to the Football League was confirmed on Saturday?
Paul’s not the only one who’s had a good week though. Newcastle put on a show at St James’ Park as they thrashed Spurs 6-1. Callum explains what it was like to be in the ground as five goals went in within 20 minutes of play.
And Michail is well and truly back in the goals; three in four days to be precise! What’s changed personally for him? And with safety almost secured and a European semi-final coming up, will we ultimately look back at this as a very successful season for the Hammers?
And Pablo Fornals scored a ridiculous goal in their win over Bournemouth, but did he mean it? Either way, Michail is jealous of the acrobatic strike.
Rickie eventually shows up to ask your questions and put a couple of nominations for the Strikers Union to the boys. We want to hear your crazy footballing stories, see your unbelievable goals and put any questions you may have to Michail and Callum.
Send them in via [email protected]
Have Arsenal bottled it?
Callum’s late to the pod and in a bad mood. The flat tyre on his Lambo didn’t help. And he’s getting stick from John McGinn after his side were comprehensively beaten 3-0 by Villa. Should Newcastle fans be worried?
Michail on the other hand has a wide smile and bags of energy after his team’s dramatic comeback at home to the league leaders. And he was involved at every stage, giving away a pen, causing chaos and missing a couple of cracking chances.
What does that result mean for Arsenal’s title push, though? That’s twice in a week they’ve given away a 2-0 lead. Have they bottled it?
Rickie’s team, Liverpool, announced last week that their pursuit of Jude Bellingham was over. What did Callum and Michail make of the news? Where will he be next season?
And a masked rapper called Dide dropped a FIRE new track this week, called ‘Thrill’. But who is it? The boys don their best detective impressions as they speculate on his true identity. Can Callum or Michail rule themselves out?
In this week’s Footballers Unfiltered, we have two very different questions. We get the boys take on Romelu Lukaku’s red card after being racially abused and Michail is asked to pick Callum’s next celebration.
Plus, we have a cracking goal, direct from a corner, in this week’s Strikers’ Union. Have a question to pose to the boys, or an incredible footballing story or goal? Get in touch, via [email protected]
Hey Macarena, ay!
Dale a tu cuerpo alegría, Macarena … Hey Macarena, ay!
Callum’s silky moves at West Ham last week put social media and pundits in a state of hysterics. Finally, he gets to taunt Michail to his face. What did they both make of the game? And what would Michail have done if Callum had done the Macarena in his face on the pitch, as promised?
Aside from the 5-1 drubbing at home, the Hammers had a good week, with two clean sheet wins. Michail reflects on a possible turn of fortunes.
Newcastle went one better, with nine points out of nine. The Champions League in sight! But Callum was frustrated with the fact he started the weekend’s game on the bench after his brace in midweek.
The big game from the weekend, though, was Liverpool vs Arsenal. It had everything, goals, a missed penalty and a flying elbow from an official. What did the boys make of it? Best game of the season so far?
Last week the boys said clubs should never go back to their old managers. Since then, Lampard has gone back to Chelsea and Hodgson has returned to Palace. Michail and Callum offer their take on each appointment.
And in this week’s Footballers Unfiltered, the boys discuss how a congested week of fixtures looks different to a normal week. Have a question to pose to the boys, or an incredible footballing story? Get in touch, via [email protected]