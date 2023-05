The Footballer’s Football Podcast

Is Callum in the form of his life?

It’s all smiles on one half of the podcast as Callum makes it EIGHT goals in April, from just TWO starts. He talks about his brace against Southampton and if his strike against Everton was one of his best yet! Michail’s back amongst the goals too, but after a good week last week, West Ham have suffered two defeats. Are they now looking nervously over their shoulders again? While we’re recording, Leicester and Everton play out a thrilling draw to ease the tension just a bit. Also, Michail has an interesting revelation as he explains how he tried to get Eberechi Eze a yellow card, after his opponent took his shirt off during a break in play. Surely within the rules, the referee should have produced a yellow card? Well, Michail thinks so and even pointed out the incident to the officials in the hope of gaining an advantage. The boys discuss celebrating too early after Richarlison’s wild celebrations were seemingly for nothing as Liverpool broke Spurs’ hearts. However, should Jota have even been on the pitch to score Liverpool’s injury time winner? Rickie doesn’t think so. And with the Spurs players refunding fans for last week’s showing against Newcastle, the boys give their take on whether they’d ever do the same. In this week’s Footballers Unfiltered, the boys are asked whether referees should be forced to do post match press conferences. They also assess a beautiful half volley, caught on CCTV for the Strikers Union. Have a question or a nomination for the boys? Send them in: [email protected]