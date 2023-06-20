Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Shondaland Audio and iHeartPodcasts
Welcome to The Flaky Biscuit Podcast! Each episode, award-winning baker, Bryan Ford, welcomes fellow chefs, comedians, actors, musicians, change makers and more... More
ArtsFoodSociety & CulturePlaces & Travel
Welcome to The Flaky Biscuit Podcast! Each episode, award-winning baker, Bryan Ford, welcomes fellow chefs, comedians, actors, musicians, change makers and more... More

  • Introducing: The Flaky Biscuit Podcast
    Each week host Bryan Ford, award-winning artisan baker, serves up his guests’ favorite nostalgic meal. It could be anything from a homemade version of twinkies, to mom’s Thanksgiving dressing. Get new episodes of Flaky Biscuit every Tuesday, starting June 27th!   More Flaky Content: youtube.com/shondaland Cook Alongside Bryan: Shondaland.com Join The Flaky Biscuit Community: Discord Bryan Ford IG: @‌artisanbryanSee omny.fm/listener for privacy information.
    6/20/2023
    2:29

About The Flaky Biscuit Podcast

Welcome to The Flaky Biscuit Podcast! Each episode, award-winning baker, Bryan Ford, welcomes fellow chefs, comedians, actors, musicians, change makers and more to his kitchen table. The guest's favorite, most nostalgic meal sets the tone for the stories of their childhood, growth, failure, triumph, and everything in between. These meals could be anything from a homemade version of a packaged baked good like a Twinkie, to re-creations of a special family gumbo. Bryan will do his best to make these from SCRATCH! Bryan’s goal is to elicit the Proust Effect for his guests, where special memories are triggered by food. Guaranteed for lots of laughs, Bryan doesn’t always get the meal quite right, but they always have fun, get real, and share something delicious.

Cook and bake these meals for yourself! Find the custom recipes on Shondaland.com, and chat about it with fellow Flaky Fans on our Discord.

For Flaky Biscuit video content, subscribe to: youtube.com/shondaland.

