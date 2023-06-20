About The Flaky Biscuit Podcast

Welcome to The Flaky Biscuit Podcast! Each episode, award-winning baker, Bryan Ford, welcomes fellow chefs, comedians, actors, musicians, change makers and more to his kitchen table. The guest's favorite, most nostalgic meal sets the tone for the stories of their childhood, growth, failure, triumph, and everything in between. These meals could be anything from a homemade version of a packaged baked good like a Twinkie, to re-creations of a special family gumbo. Bryan will do his best to make these from SCRATCH! Bryan’s goal is to elicit the Proust Effect for his guests, where special memories are triggered by food. Guaranteed for lots of laughs, Bryan doesn’t always get the meal quite right, but they always have fun, get real, and share something delicious.

Cook and bake these meals for yourself! Find the custom recipes on Shondaland.com, and chat about it with fellow Flaky Fans on our Discord.

For Flaky Biscuit video content, subscribe to: youtube.com/shondaland.