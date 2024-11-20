In Magical Meet Cute, Faye Kaplan is definitely happy alone. That is, until she finds her town papered with anti-Semitic flyers. Desperate for comfort, Faye drunkenly turns to her pottery. A golem protector is just what her town needs…and adding details to make him her ideal man can’t hurt, right?
When a mysterious stranger turns up the next day, Greg seems too good to be true, causing Faye to wonder if his appearance might be anything but a coincidence. (Mira)
Jean started her career in television where she won numerous awards including a Daytime Emmy. She spent five years in rabbinical school before her chronic illness forced her to withdraw.
In this conversation, Jean reflects on “second wave” Jewish books and finding herself represented on the page, on Jewish magic (or being a “Jewitch”), and Jewish joy.
Jean Meltzer’s Five Books:
The Bible
Once More with Chutzpah by Haley Neil
Woman Warrior by Maxine Hong Kingston
Love you a Latke by Amanda Elliot
Magical Meet Cute by Jean Meltzer
Books and Resources on Jewish Magic:
Jewish Magic and Superstition Joshua Trachtenberg
The Golem Redux by Elizabeth R. Baer
The Golem and the Wondrous Deeds of the Maharal of Prague by Yudl Rosenberg
The Golem by Gustav Meyrink
Throwing Sheyd (Podcast)
The Vigil (Movie)
https://www.sefaria.org/
The Jewish Joy Community:
https://www.facebook.com/p/The-Jewish-Joy-Book-Club-61555704527625/
https://www.instagram.com/thejewishjoybookclub/
https://thejewishjoybox.com/
Other Books Jean Mentioned:
Marry Me by Midnight by Felicia Grossman
The Five Books has the advisory and promotional support of The Jewish Book Council. November 24 to December 24 is Jewish Book Month! Celebrate with Jewish Book Council. https://www.jewishbookcouncil.org/events/celebrate
The Five Books is fiscally sponsored by FJC, a 501c3 public charity.
Hosted by Tali Rosenblatt-Cohen
Produced by Odelia Rubin
Artwork by Dena Friedman
Music by Dov Rosenblatt
53:18
Benjamin Resnick on the Enduring Precariousness of Jewish Life
Benjamin Resnick’s debut novel, Next Stop, is a work of speculative fiction that explores the precariousness of Jewish American life through the lens of one family. After a black hole consumes the State of Israel, similar strange events occur in cities around the world, ushering in a time of chaos as well as miracles. (Simon and Schuster) Benjamin Resnick is the rabbi of the Pelham Jewish Center in New York.
Our wide ranging and thought-provoking conversation touches on the recurring appearance of false messiahs, Hebrew as the enduring language of Jews, and Jewish joy even in times of trauma.
Benjamin’s Resnick’s Five Books:
Maus by Art Speigelman
The Tevye Stories by Sholem Aleichem
A River Runs Through It by Norman Maclean
Skinny Legs and All by Tom Robbins
Next Stop by Benjamin Resnick
Relevant Links:
Satan in Goray by Isaac Bashevis Singer
Cooking Pot on display at the Museum of the Jewish Heritage
Hosted by Tali Rosenblatt Cohen
Produced by Odelia Rubin
Artwork by Dena Friedman
Music by Dov Rosenblatt and Blue Dot Sessions
51:16
Yael van der Wouden on Rage, Desire, and Magic
It is 1961 and the rural Dutch province of Overijssel is quiet. Living alone in her late mother’s country home, Isabel knows her life is as it should be—led by routine and discipline. But all is upended when her brother Louis brings his graceless new girlfriend Eva, leaving her at Isabel’s doorstep as a guest, to stay for the season.
Mysterious, sophisticated, sensual, The Safekeep is “a brave and thrilling debut about facing up to the truth of history, and to one’s own desires” (The Guardian). (Simon and Schuster)
Yael memorably reflects on the mouse that helped her to make friends, her gravitation toward magic, the book that convinced her not to get a nose job, and the nature of complicity, trauma and reconciliation.
Yael van der Wouden’s Five Books:
Everything is Illuminated by Jonathan Safran Foer
The Ministry of Special Cases by Nathan Englander and Spinning Silver by Naomi Novik
In the Dream House by Carmen Maria Machado
The Artist by Lucy Steeds (to be released early 2025)
The Safekeep by Yael van der Wouden
Hosted by Tali Rosenblatt Cohen
Produced by Odelia Rubin
Artwork by Dena Friedman
Music by Dov Rosenblatt
55:00
Coming Soon: The Five Books
Join us December 3rd! Each episode will feature a candid conversation with a Jewish author about five books that are near and dear to them.
We’ll hear about the books that helped form their identities, the books that changed their worldview, and we’ll get the inside scoop on a new book they’ve just published.
The Five Books celebrates the role of books in our lives. Each week we’ll talk with a Jewish author about five books in five categories.
We’ll hear about: two Jewish books that have impacted the author’s Jewish identity; one book (not necessarily Jewish) that they think everyone should read - a book that changed their worldview. We’ll get a peek into what book they're reading now, and we’ll hear the inside scoop on the new book they’ve just published.
The Five Books creates a space for all listeners to explore what it means to live, write, and read as a Jewish American today.