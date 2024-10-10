Powered by RND
/Film Daily

Movie & TV discussion from the editors and writers at slashfilm.com.
  • The Best Movies of 2024
    On the December 27, 2024 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson is joined by /Film editors Jacob Hall, Brad Oman, BJ Colangelo, Hannah Shaw-Williams, and writers Ryan Scott, Nina Starner, Jeremy Smith, and making his debut on the podcast, writer Jeremy Mathai to finalize /Film's list of the best movies of 2024.In Our Feature Presentation: The Best Movies of 2024
    1:46:11
  • The Most Disappointing Movies of 2024
    On the December 11, 2024 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson is joined by /Film editors Jacob Hall, Brad Oman, BJ Colangelo, editor and chief film critic Chris Evangelista, and staff writer Nina Starner to talk about the most disappointing movies of 2024.Most Disappointing Movies of the YearAbigailAlien: RomulusBeetlejuice BeetlejuiceBlitzCuckooDeadpool & WolverineDrive Away DollsThe Fall GuyGladiator IIHereHit ManJoker 2Juror #2Kinds of KindnessLonglegsMaXXXineMegalopolisMonkey ManNightbitchQueerRebel RidgeSalem's LotSaturday NightThe Strangers: Chapter 1The SubstanceTwistersVHS BeyondWolfs
    1:03:38
  • The Best Rom-Coms of 2024 (And What Even Is A Rom-Com These Days?)
    On the December 24, 2024 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson is joined by /Film editors Jacob Hall, Brad Oman, BJ Colangelo, staff writer and box office analyst Ryan Scott, and writer Nina Starner to talk about the best romantic comedies of 2024.In Our Feature Presentation: 2024's Best Rom-ComsAnoraBabesCora BoraDeadpool & WolverineThe Fall GuyFly Me to the MoonHit ManHot FrostyThe Idea of YouLisa FrankensteinMy Old AssSweetheartsTwistersYour Monster
    55:04
  • The Scariest Horror Movies of 2024
    On the December 23, 2024 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson is joined by /Film editors Jacob Hall, Brad Oman, BJ Colangelo, editor and chief film critic Chris Evangelista, and writer Bill Bria to talk about the scariest movies of 2024.
    54:21
  • Taschen's Ultra-Detailed Book About Stanley Kubrick's The Shining, Plus An Interview With Lee Unkrich
    On the December 23, 2024 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson talks a little about Taschen's new book Stanley Kubrick's The Shining, and presents an interview with that book's editor, filmmaker Lee Unkrich.In Our Feature Presentation: Stanley Kubrick's The Shining is the most impressive making-of book I've ever read.
    27:20

