Movie & TV discussion from the editors and writers at slashfilm.com.

Taschen's Ultra-Detailed Book About Stanley Kubrick's The Shining, Plus An Interview With Lee Unkrich

The Best Rom-Coms of 2024 (And What Even Is A Rom-Com These Days?)

Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge

Movie & TV discussion from the editors and writers at slashfilm.com.

Listen to /Film Daily, Reality Life with Kate Casey and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app Stations and podcasts to bookmark

Stations and podcasts to bookmark Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth

Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth Supports Carplay & Android Auto

Supports Carplay & Android Auto Many other app features Open app