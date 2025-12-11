A cold fall swamp, rising light, and a duck hunter’s lifelong love collide at daybreak.
In this special immersive Campfire short edition of the Field and Stream Podcast, veteran outdoors writer T. Edward Nickens brings listeners deep into the heart of a Southern swamp, where wood ducks whistle through cypress shadows and time moves with the slow pulse of rising water. This episode isn’t just a reading; it’s a full-on immersion into why swamps matter to waterfowl hunters, public-land diehards, and anyone who’s ever chased wild places for meaning.
Nickens’ story, “The Swamp,” originally published in Field and Stream’s Wilderness Issue, captures the grit, solitude, and renewal that define duck hunting on public land. As he navigates flooded timber, old beaver dams, and knee-deep muck, he reveals hard-earned lessons about scouting remote backwaters, reading water levels, and understanding the rhythms of early-morning waterfowl movement.
Listeners will walk away with more than wood duck hunting insight, they’ll gain a deeper appreciation for the swamps that shape the hunting life: the sulfur-tinged air, the quiet rush of wings you can hear before you can see, and the fleeting 20-minute window when everything comes alive. Whether you’re into waterfowl hunting, backcountry exploration, or the storytelling that defines the outdoor life, this is a campfire moment worth lingering over.
Episode 5 - Rattling Big Bucks, Saving Wild Waters, Choosing 2025’s Best Deer Rifles
Unlock the whitetail rut’s most explosive moments with proven rattling tactics from a true legend.
Few hunters have rattled in more mature whitetails across North America than Larry Weishuhn, and in this episode, “Mr. Whitetail” breaks down his lifetime of lessons for hunters gearing up for peak rut action. If you’ve ever wondered when to rattle, how to build a realistic rattling sequence, or why bucks react the way they do during the breeding season, this conversation delivers the answers.
Larry walks listeners through the biology behind rising testosterone levels, sparring behavior, and the moment when friendly bachelor groups turn into all-out brawlers. You’ll learn how mature bucks circle downwind, the biggest mistakes hunters make during rattling setups, and why staying put for 30–40 minutes after a sequence is critical for success. He also explains how to use natural cover, wind direction, and vocalizations, like grunts and snort-wheezes, to add realism that pulls pressured deer those last few yards.
Later in the episode, Field & Stream’s Travis Hall breaks down two major conservation stories impacting hunters and anglers, including a proposed rare-earth mine threatening one of Montana’s premier trout fisheries and a sweeping rollback of Clean Water Act protections that could reshape waterfowl habitat across the country.
Shooting editor Richard Mann closes with his picks for the best deer rifles of 2025 and a classic story for our Campfire segment from the F&S archives about how sometimes it’s not the gun, but the ghost that comes with it, that matters.
Whether you chase whitetails, spend your spring on trout rivers, or just love the rhythm of the outdoor season, this episode offers hard-earned insight from experts who live it every day.
Episode 4 -Whitetail Rut Magic and Lever-Gun Legends in the Late-Season Woods
The rut is on, the bucks are moving, and the stories in this episode will fire you up.
This week’s Field & Stream Podcast delivers a full spread of hunting-season wisdom from peak whitetail rut strategy to modern insights on lever-action rifles, plus a Thanksgiving debate only true outdoorsmen could have. Hunting columnist Will Brantley joins the show first, breaking down why the rut remains the most unpredictable and electrifying stretch of deer season. He explains how shifting doe patterns, overlooked creek-line pinch points, and timing from Halloween through early December can make or break your hunt. Whether you’re looking for bowhunting tips, rut-phase tactics, or ways to read mature doe behavior to locate cruising bucks, this segment is stacked with takeaways for serious deer hunters.
Then, Shooting Editor Richard Mann jumps in for a deep dive on lever guns—why they endure, why they still matter, and what modern builds like Marlin’s new 10mm bring to today’s hunters. From nostalgic 30-30 rifles to rugged camp guns set up for bear country, Richard walks through the balance, handling, and utility that make lever-actions timeless.
The editorial crew wraps with a spirited “Side by Side” debate over the best Thanksgiving side dish (mashed potatoes vs. mac and cheese) followed by real reader cheers and jeers, and T. Edward Nickens’ short, heartfelt Thanksgiving prayer. Together it’s a campfire-style episode built for hunters, anglers, and anyone who loves time outdoors with family.
Episode 3 - Steelhead Chaos, Whitetail Wisdom, and the Best Shotguns of 2025
From Great Lakes steelhead runs to the wisdom of “Mr. Whitetail,” this episode celebrates the wild heart of hunting and fishing.
On this episode of the Field & Stream Podcast, host Colin Kearns takes listeners through a trio of stories that capture the best of the outdoors. Senior Editor Ryan Chelius kicks things off with a deep dive into Great Lakes steelhead fishing - how it differs from the Pacific runs, why accessibility makes it so special, and the chaotic beauty of hooking into a chrome-bright fish in shoulder-to-shoulder waters. Ryan shares hard-won steelhead fly fishing tactics, his personal record catch, and unforgettable stories from his days patrolling the Salmon River in this week’s “Campfire” short.
Next, Larry Weishuhn - “Mr. Whitetail” himself - reflects on a lifetime of deer hunting, conservation, and stewardship. From his early days in Texas to his philosophy on land management and calling game, Larry’s lessons go beyond hunting—they’re about honoring wildlife and the land itself.
Finally, Phil Bourjaily rounds things out with his breakdown of the best shotguns of 2025, revealing the innovations that impressed even a seasoned gun tester. Whether you hunt whitetails, chase steelhead, or live for upland days with a shotgun in hand, this episode has something for every outdoorsman.
Episode 2 - Pheasant Season Fever: Opening Day Traditions, Shotgun Stories, and the Supreme Court’s Big Win
From the pheasant fields of Iowa to the public lands of Wyoming, this week’s episode celebrates freedom, tradition, and the stories that define hunting season.
For more than a century, Field & Stream has been home to America’s best hunting and fishing stories—and now, those stories come alive in this podcast. In this episode, host Colin Kearns is joined by Phil Bourjaily, Field & Stream’s shotguns columnist and upland expert, for a deep dive into the passion, tradition, and nostalgia that define pheasant hunting season. Phil shares what makes the pheasant opener feel like a sacred holiday, why bird dogs make every hunt better, and how Iowa’s upland legacy continues to evolve.
Later, Travis Hall returns with a major conservation update on the corner-crossing Supreme Court decision, a win that unlocks millions of acres for public land hunters and anglers across the West—and breaks down the latest controversy surrounding Alaska’s Ambler Road project. Finally, Ryan Chelius joins to reveal the results of Field & Stream’s annual fly rod test, naming the best fly rods of 2025 and what makes each worth casting.
From pheasants to fly rods, this episode captures the changing rhythm of the American outdoors—one story, one hunt, one cast at a time.
For more than a century, Field & Stream has told America’s best hunting and fishing stories. Now, the legendary outdoor magazine brings its award-winning storytelling, sharp reporting, and campfire camaraderie to the podcast world.
Hosted by Field & Stream Editor-in-Chief Colin Kearns, the Field & Stream Podcast takes listeners inside the pages of the magazine with segments inspired by its most beloved columns and departments—from The Season and Bullet Points to Cheers & Jeers and How I Hunt. Each episode blends storytelling, gear talk, news, and conversation with the writers, photographers, and outdoorsmen who shape the way we hunt, fish, and think about conservation.
Expect rich stories from the field, fresh reporting on public lands and wildlife issues, and honest talk about the gear, ethics, and culture of the outdoors. Whether you’re chasing ducks in the swamp, tracking elk in the Rockies, or tying flies at the kitchen table, this is your campfire—pulled up close.