How does Flybridge judge your startup!?

Welcome back to the ultimate startup stage, where early-stage founders score direct, constructive feedback from real venture investors. In this episode, we've got AI-driven short-form video creation and a platform to catch early signs of dementia, all in the spotlight.Each founder gets one minute to pitch. Then, they hear how they can refine their story to fuel fundraising, hiring, and product growth. Listen in on how strategic storytelling can sharpen your pitch and land you that investor check.You’ll see how storytelling, focus, and market know-how can make or break an early pitch — and how a few simple tweaks can change an investor’s mind in minutes.This is Episode 050 of The Feedback Loop.In this episode, we cover how to:- master the art of storytelling – it’s not always about closing a round on the spot- differentiate from general-purpose AI by going niche and laser-focused on specialized workflows- pitch into healthcare with caution (and big ambition) – make sure you nail who’s paying and why- leverage your minute wisely – a targeted vision plus a clear user journey can seal the deal- demystify your buyer – whether it's SaaS founders or eldercare managers, name your champion and initial GTM early and oftenBe sure to comment on your favorite pitch below! And leave your own feedback for these founders and judges, because feedback is a gift, after all.In a job search? Check out our newest channel for next-level advice in 2025's ultra-competitive talent landscape: https://youtu.be/dlbfZJmY8t8As always, The Feedback Loop is hosted by Sherveen Mashayekhi, founder & CEO of Free Agency. He’s a repeat founder, angel investor, and LP in multiple VC funds, bringing no-nonsense insights to early-stage pitches.Today's guest investor: Jesse Middleton is a General Partner at Flybridge, which has invested in companies like BetterCloud, Bowery, Chief, Codecademy, Firebase, MongoDB, and Splice. He is also an Investment Partner at Next Wave NYC and The Community Fund, was a founding team member at WeWork, and led the technology group at LivePerson. He’s also served as a key advisor to companies like fitmob, inDinero, and Squire.Follow Sherveen on X: https://www.x.com/sherveenFollow Sherveen on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sherveenmFollow Jesse on X: https://x.com/srcasmThe Feedback Loop is all about getting ambitious founders on stage to pitch and get unfiltered feedback from experienced, honest investors.Because the thing that can hold even the best founders back from reaching their ambition? Their pitch. Whether a startup founder is raising money, recruiting a team, or selling their product, it's the pitch at the start of any given conversation that starts them on a journey to success.For those founders on stage and in the audience, it's an answer to the essential query: how to pitch your startup.Startup founders – get inside the mind of top investors as they break down the next wave of AI tools, reimagine eldercare solutions, and push early-stage pitching to new heights. You’ve got one minute to grab their attention and a few more to prove you belong on the cap table. Subscribe for more essential, no-nonsense feedback on your startup journey.Want to attend The Feedback Loop live or pitch as a founder? Visit afterfeedback.com.Thank you to these brave founders for stepping into the spotlight. The Feedback Loop aims to power startup builders with blunt, transformative feedback to shape tomorrow’s pitch-perfect companies. We’re on your side. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.