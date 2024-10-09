Powered by RND
Every week, 10 startup founders get up on stage in front of a live audience in NYC and give the 1 minute version of their pitch to two venture investors. Then, ...
    Welcome back to the ultimate startup stage, where early-stage founders score direct, constructive feedback from real venture investors. In this episode, we've got AI-driven short-form video creation and a platform to catch early signs of dementia, all in the spotlight.Each founder gets one minute to pitch. Then, they hear how they can refine their story to fuel fundraising, hiring, and product growth. Listen in on how strategic storytelling can sharpen your pitch and land you that investor check.You’ll see how storytelling, focus, and market know-how can make or break an early pitch — and how a few simple tweaks can change an investor’s mind in minutes.This is Episode 050 of The Feedback Loop.In this episode, we cover how to:- master the art of storytelling – it’s not always about closing a round on the spot- differentiate from general-purpose AI by going niche and laser-focused on specialized workflows- pitch into healthcare with caution (and big ambition) – make sure you nail who’s paying and why- leverage your minute wisely – a targeted vision plus a clear user journey can seal the deal- demystify your buyer – whether it's SaaS founders or eldercare managers, name your champion and initial GTM early and oftenBe sure to comment on your favorite pitch below! And leave your own feedback for these founders and judges, because feedback is a gift, after all.In a job search? Check out our newest channel for next-level advice in 2025's ultra-competitive talent landscape: https://youtu.be/dlbfZJmY8t8As always, The Feedback Loop is hosted by Sherveen Mashayekhi, founder & CEO of Free Agency. He’s a repeat founder, angel investor, and LP in multiple VC funds, bringing no-nonsense insights to early-stage pitches.Today's guest investor: Jesse Middleton is a General Partner at Flybridge, which has invested in companies like BetterCloud, Bowery, Chief, Codecademy, Firebase, MongoDB, and Splice. He is also an Investment Partner at Next Wave NYC and The Community Fund, was a founding team member at WeWork, and led the technology group at LivePerson. He’s also served as a key advisor to companies like fitmob, inDinero, and Squire.Follow Sherveen on X: https://www.x.com/sherveenFollow Sherveen on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sherveenmFollow Jesse on X: https://x.com/srcasmThe Feedback Loop is all about getting ambitious founders on stage to pitch and get unfiltered feedback from experienced, honest investors.Because the thing that can hold even the best founders back from reaching their ambition? Their pitch. Whether a startup founder is raising money, recruiting a team, or selling their product, it's the pitch at the start of any given conversation that starts them on a journey to success.For those founders on stage and in the audience, it's an answer to the essential query: how to pitch your startup.Startup founders – get inside the mind of top investors as they break down the next wave of AI tools, reimagine eldercare solutions, and push early-stage pitching to new heights. You’ve got one minute to grab their attention and a few more to prove you belong on the cap table. Subscribe for more essential, no-nonsense feedback on your startup journey.Want to attend The Feedback Loop live or pitch as a founder? Visit afterfeedback.com.Thank you to these brave founders for stepping into the spotlight. The Feedback Loop aims to power startup builders with blunt, transformative feedback to shape tomorrow’s pitch-perfect companies. We’re on your side. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    2 founders step into the spotlight to pitch solutions for wildly different industries – then get raw feedback from an expert investor. Welcome to Episode 049 of The Feedback Loop!Every week, early-stage founders step into the hot seat to present their big ideas – from AI-powered order management for restaurant suppliers to cutting-edge blockchain security solutions. After their minute to pitch, they get candid feedback from host Sherveen Mashayekhi, helping them refine their stories for investors, potential hires, and early customers.In this episode:- how small family-run food suppliers and restaurants are finally ready to ditch phone calls, faxes, and emails- why 1 to 3% net profit margins across a legacy industry can actually drive spending and urgent tech adoption- the challenge of “punitive” vs. traditional SaaS pricing models- whether we’re on the verge of a renewed wave in Web3 (and how AI security tools might be the missing piece), plus the "picks and shovels" that make Web3 appealing to Web2 purists- building a specialized “multi-agent architecture” to detect code vulnerabilities before hackers strike2 concepts:- Clipp – an AI-powered order management platform for food distributors, streamlining the entire supply chain and slashing labor costs (think: an alternative to phone-based workflows).- Almanax – an “AI security engineer” for Web3 applications, finding vulnerabilities in blockchain-based code before bad actors can exploit them.Be sure to leave a comment sharing which founder’s pitch you found most compelling! Or offer your own feedback to help them build even better businesses.As always, The Feedback Loop is hosted by Sherveen Mashayekhi, Founder & CEO of Free Agency. He’s a multi-time startup founder, angel investor, and LP in several venture capital funds.Follow Sherveen on X: https://www.x.com/sherveenFollow Sherveen on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sherveenmTo attend The Feedback Loop in person or apply to pitch as a founder, visit https://afterfeedback.com/.Thank you to all the brave founders who shared their visions in this episode. The Feedback Loop exists to support startup builders trying to change how the world spins. We’re rooting for you.Note: This content is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Always do your own research before making investment decisions.If you’re in venture capital, AI/ML, consumer tech, B2B SaaS, enterprise software, dev tools, or building your own startup accelerator, this show is for you. We’re all about the early stages of raising pre-seed, seed, or Series A – and we’re big fans of the founders who dare to dream.Do subscribe, but more importantly, share it with a friend on their own startup journey! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    2 startup founders have 1 minute to pitch! Then, they get feedback – from an expert investor who is a venture-backed founder himself. Welcome to Episode 048 of The Feedback Loop!Every week, early stage founders step into the hot seat to present their big ideas – from AI-powered tools, consumer social apps, new approaches to community, all the way to space tech and hardtech. After their minute to pitch, they get candid feedback from Sherveen Mashayekhi, helping them push forward with better stories as they raise money, hire teammates, and sell their products.In this episode:- the importance of "unhinged" product differentiation in a crowded market- when to embrace (and when to hide) your unique product angles- how to stand out in crowded AI markets (differentiate charting from data tooling)- the dynamics of bottom-up vs. top-down sales motions- enterprise data platforms and how LLMs transform financial analysis2 concepts:- financial data analysis platform tackling $500B+ market data industry- an AI copilot for sales reps that's unfiltered and driven by individual needsBe sure to leave a comment talking about your favorite pitch down below! And leave your own feedback for these founders and judges, because feedback is a gift, after all.In a job search? Check out our latest channel for next-level advice in 2025's competitive talent marketplace: https://youtu.be/dlbfZJmY8t8As always, The Feedback Loop is hosted by Sherveen Mashayekhi, Founder & CEO of Free Agency. He's a many-time startup founder, angel investor, and LP in multiple venture capital funds.Follow Sherveen on X: https://www.x.com/sherveenFollow Sherveen on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sherveenmTo attend The Feedback Loop in-person or apply to pitch as a founder, head to afterfeedback.com.Thank you to all of the brave founders who participated in this episode. The Feedback Loop is dedicated to creating an engine of support for startup founders attempting to change the way the earth spins. We're on your side.Note: This content is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Always do your own research before making investment decisions.If you're in... venture capital, AI/ML, consumer tech, B2B SaaS, enterprise software, developer tools... building a startup accelerator, your own company, hobbyist mobile applications... the early stages of raising a pre-seed, seed, or Series A... or a startup and tech nerd like us, this content is for you.Do subscribe, but more importantly, share it with a friend on their own startup learning journey! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    3 startup founders have 1 minute to pitch! Then, they get feedback – from an expert investor who is a venture-backed founder himself. Welcome to Episode 047 of The Feedback Loop!Every week, early stage founders step into the hot seat to present their big ideas – from AI-powered accessibility tools to revolutionary laundry marketplaces. After their minute to pitch, they get candid feedback from Sherveen Mashayekhi, helping them push forward with better stories as they raise money, hire teammates, and sell their products.In this episode:- how to turn personal pain points into venture-scale opportunities- when to reveal (and when to hide) potential weaknesses in your concept- how to separate science from consumer preferences in healthtech- the dynamics of concierge and verticalized marketplaces- AI-driven developer tools and how LLMs will force them to adapt over time3 concepts:- biomarker-driven nutrition platform tackling $4.2T wellness industry- residential laundry marketplace revolutionizing how 65M families clean clothes- an AI accessibility tool making sites ADA compliant for 1.3B people w/ disabilitiesBe sure to leave a comment talking about your favorite pitch down below! And leave your own feedback for these founders and judges, because feedback is a gift, after all.In a job search? Check out our latest channel for next-level advice in 2025's competitive talent marketplace: https://youtu.be/dlbfZJmY8t8As always, The Feedback Loop is hosted by Sherveen Mashayekhi, Founder & CEO of Free Agency. He's a many-time startup founder, angel investor, and LP in multiple venture capital funds.Follow Sherveen on X: https://www.x.com/sherveenFollow Sherveen on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sherveenmTo attend The Feedback Loop in-person or apply to pitch as a founder, head to afterfeedback.com.Thank you to all of the brave founders who participated in this episode. The Feedback Loop is dedicated to creating an engine of support for startup founders attempting to change the way the earth spins. We're on your side.Note: This content is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Always do your own research before making investment decisions.If you're in... venture capital, AI/ML, consumer tech, B2B SaaS, enterprise software, developer tools... building a startup accelerator, your own company, hobbyist mobile applications... the early stages of raising a pre-seed, seed, or Series A... or a startup and tech nerd like us, this content is for you.Do subscribe, but more importantly, share it with a friend on their own startup learning journey! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    Welcome to the ultimate startup stage, where early stage founders get discrete and constructive feedback from real venture investors. And today, we'll hear ideas across AI, developer tools, and neurodiversity edtech.Each founder gets one to pitch. Then, they get feedback from two venture capitalists – feedback to help them push forward, telling a better story as they continue to raise money, hire teammates, and sell their product.This is Episode 046 of The Feedback Loop.In this episode:- understand your true customer and illustrate that to investors - cereal sells through the kid to the mom, not to the kid directly- avoid overloading your pitch with too much context and too many value propositions - especially if you accidentally say something disagreeable- build trust in the 'how' - you might build a narrative around the pain and the features you're building, but more important is how your product brings us a new realityBe sure to leave a comment talking about your favorite pitch down below! And leave your own feedback for these founders and judges, because feedback is a gift, after all.In a job search? Check out our latest channel for next-level advice in 2025's competitive talent marketplace: https://youtu.be/dlbfZJmY8t8As always, The Feedback Loop is hosted by Sherveen Mashayekhi, Founder & CEO of Free Agency. He's a many-time startup founder, angel investor, and LP in multiple venture capital funds.​Today's guest investor is Marty Ringlein. On the venture capital side, he's a GP at Adventure Fund, which has invested in early to growth stage companies like Figma, Chime, Plaid, SpaceX, Beehiiv, and SwagUp, to name a few. As a founder, Marty has started and served as CEO at three startups acquired by Twitter, WPP, and Eventbrite, respectively.Now, he's on his latest upstart journey as Co-founder & CEO of Agree.com, an e-signature and payments platform. In other words, the man knows both how to recognize and craft an excellent startup pitch. There are few resumes in tech as dense as this one.Follow Sherveen on X: https://www.x.com/sherveenFollow Sherveen on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sherveenmFollow Marty on X: https://www.x.com/martymadridTo attend The Feedback Loop in-person or apply to pitch as a founder, head to afterfeedback.com.Thank you to all of the brave founders who participated in this episode. The Feedback Loop is dedicated to creating an engine of support for startup founders attempting to change the way the earth spins. We're on your side.Startup founders – get inside the mind of top investors as they pinpoint weak spots, highlight opportunities for narrative, and shape early-stage ramblings into venture-ready narratives. You need a one-liner that resonates, you need to shape your TAM, and you need to pivot on the fly. Subscribe to the channel to get more essential feedback to feed your early stage journey. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
About The Feedback Loop

Every week, 10 startup founders get up on stage in front of a live audience in NYC and give the 1 minute version of their pitch to two venture investors. Then, they receive 5 minutes worth of feedback about their storytelling, pitch, and concept. It's not about an investment being made on the spot, but instead transforming the way a founder talks about their startup -- because the thing that can hold even the best of founders back? Their storytelling. Hosted by Sherveen Mashayekhi and Free Agency. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
