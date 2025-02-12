WTF is up with dermfluencers? Roundtable feat. Ade Ade Adamson MD & Avril Love
A roundtable conversation covering: the rise of dermfluencers, misinformation, undisclosed ads, exploitation and the impact on dermatology as a field. Featuring the POVs of dermatologist and researcher, Dr Ade Adamson and lawyer specializing in cosmetics regulations, Avril Love. Interested in supporting the podcast? Please share, subscribe and write a review! If it's accessible, we also have a Patreon which you can find at patreon.com/theecowell
--------
1:04:12
How EWG actively harms public health & the environment, with Andrea Love PhD
This episode features Immunologist & Microbiologist, and fellow science communicator, Dr. Andrea Love, in a deep dive into the EWG. Views expressed in this episode are in our honestly held opinions. Interested in supporting the podcast? Please share, subscribe and write a review! If it's accessible, we also have a Patreon which you can find at patreon.com/theecowell
There was a lot wrong in the recent Huberman podcast featuring Shanna Swan - the misinformation was rapid fire. This episode features Lyle Burgoon PhD in a toxicologist reacts episode to break down some of the things that came up. From phthalates = endocrine disruptors? to feminization and the threat of human extinction?? There was a lot there, but we tried our best to cover their main points. Interested in supporting the podcast? Please share, subscribe and write a review! If it's accessible, we also have a Patreon which you can find at patreon.com/theecowell
--------
1:42:08
Conspiracy Theories with Derek Beres
This episode is about conspiracy thinking, featuring Derek Beres from Conspirituality. What are the dangers of conspiracy theories, how does fear and uncertainty play into them, how are conspiracy theories and thinking being capitalized on, from a company and individual POV, and more. Interested in supporting the podcast? Please share, subscribe and write a review! If it's accessible, we also have a Patreon which you can find at patreon.com/theecowell
--------
54:18
A Deep Dive on Surfactants Production & Supply with Neil Burns
This episode features Neil Burns in a deep dive into surfactants. Previously on the show we’ve covered the topic in the context of formulation, this time I thought it would be interesting to take a different angle - what is the history of surfactants, how are they made, what are their supply chains, how do they contribute to society, from cosmetics to air travel, what are some of the big sustainability challenges faces the space, misconceptions, and lots more. Interested in supporting the podcast on Patreon? Find me at www.patreon.com/theecowell
In this show, Jen Novakovich, Canadian cosmetic chemist from The Eco Well, interviews international cosmetic scientists and industry leaders to bring you a fresh new conversation a week about all things beauty!