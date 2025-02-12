A Deep Dive on Surfactants Production & Supply with Neil Burns

This episode features Neil Burns in a deep dive into surfactants. Previously on the show we've covered the topic in the context of formulation, this time I thought it would be interesting to take a different angle - what is the history of surfactants, how are they made, what are their supply chains, how do they contribute to society, from cosmetics to air travel, what are some of the big sustainability challenges faces the space, misconceptions, and lots more.