The Detroit Lions have the edge over the unbeaten Minnesota Vikings because quarterback Jared Goff will punish Brian Flores' all-out blitzes behind Detroit’s improved pass protection. The Vikings have not faced an offensive line of this caliber, and a one-score game tilts to Detroit if the Lions stay on schedule and protect the ball.

What will decide Lions vs Vikings in Week 8?

Jared Goff versus Brian Flores' pressure is the hinge. The Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores is blitzing at a historic rate, and the Detroit Lions' pass protection is playing very well this year. As Jeff Risdon noted, last season’s pass pro issues are gone, and Detroit’s line presents a test Minnesota has not seen yet.

The Vikings blitzed Daniel Jones on 83 percent last week and, per the show, are at more than double the blitz rate of the next-highest team, Washington. That chaos works when the opponent’s line and quarterback timing crack. It looks different against Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who has previously shredded heavy blitz looks when his protection held up.

How dangerous and sustainable is Brian Flores' blitz?

It is dangerous, and Minnesota is committed to it. Guest Andrew Harbaugh emphasized that Flores will "blitz all night" because he has depth and versatile chess pieces. Vikings safety Harrison Smith, linebacker Blake Cashman, edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel and rookie Dallas Turner rotate through roles that disguise pressure and coverage.

Up front, Minnesota is getting snaps and production from defensive lineman Jalen Redmond and Levi Drake Rodriguez, and the back end has veteran continuity. The hosts agreed the depth makes the approach sustainable, but the Vikings have not yet faced a strong offensive line group, which is why this matchup with Detroit is so revealing.

Can Jared Goff beat pressure, and what changed from last year?

Yes, if Detroit keeps its rhythm throws and hot reads on time. Two years ago Jared Goff torched Flores’ blitz, last year the script flipped when Detroit’s line was injured and disjointed. This year, as Jeff Risdon said, pass protection is very strong, and the Vikings have not faced a line close to Detroit’s level.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs punished Minnesota last year, and the Lions can again stress the second level with quick game, screens and play-action. Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson is surging, and defensive back Brian Branch returning matters on the other side, tightening Detroit’s middle-of-field response to Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson and the intermediate routes.

Where can Minnesota find answers, and what are the X-factors?

The Vikings offense must leverage quick throws to tight ends and selective deep shots. Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray has been more cautious scrambling after a Week 1 concussion, so timing to T.J. Hockenson and play extensions to wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison are key. As Jeff Risdon noted, Detroit has been vulnerable to tight ends, so volume to Hockenson is the cleanest lever.

Andrew Harbaugh highlighted Andrew Van Ginkel as the defensive X-factor who studies Jared Goff well. Minnesota’s special teams are a field-position asset with strong punting and returner Miller Price. Expect a tight, 20-17 type finish. Harbaugh leaned Lions because Minnesota’s offense has not kept pace against quality defenses.



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