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Daily DLP: Morning-After Reaction to Lions Emotional Win Over Vikings - Detroit Lions Podcast11/02/2026 | 36 mins.The Detroit Lions beat the Minnesota Vikings 19-15 by pairing a suffocating defense with a downhill, duo-and-power rushing plan that produced 230 yards. Detroit stacked a third straight week of step-forward defense and rode running back Jahmyr Gibbs. An emotional Jack Campbell injury paused play, then leaders steadied the group and closed it out.
Did the Detroit Lions win with defense again?
Yes. Detroit limited Minnesota to 15 points and 81 rushing yards, and opposing running backs managed only 46 yards on 14 carries. As Jeff Risdon noted on the Detroit Lions Podcast, for the third straight game the Lions allowed their fewest yards, fewest points, and fewest first downs in a game.
The pass rush finished with three sacks, including one by defensive tackle Aleem McNeill and one by linebacker Jimmy Rolder. Edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson set the tone and led on-field after the Campbell injury. Detroit’s coverage benefited from a let-them-play officiating approach downfield and tightened late, punctuated by a key diving interception that stood after review.
How did Detroit’s run game take control?
By ditching early stretch looks and hammering inside with duo and power, aided by tight end motion and backfield alignments that changed blocking angles. The Lions ran 39 times for 230 yards, with Next Gen Stats showing 4.7 yards after contact per carry and 19 broken tackles on runs.
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs carried 23 times for 153 yards and a touchdown. Another back added 11 carries for 65 yards by hitting prescribed lanes at full speed. Quarterback Jared Goff sparked linemen by sprinting to block downfield on a Jahmyr Gibbs score, then sealing safety help later. Jared Goff threw one interception on a route where Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams slipped, and he absorbed a couple sacks while otherwise distributing on-time throws and timely deep shots.
What is the latest on Jack Campbell and other injuries?
As of 7:17 a.m. Monday, Jeff Risdon said there was no official update on Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell after he was placed on a neck board, carted off, and taken to the hospital. The stadium fell silent and teammates were visibly shaken, then regrouped to finish.
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch was placed in the concussion protocol after a hit that also concussed Minnesota Vikings edge rusher DJ Wonnum. Jimmy Rolder left briefly before returning later. An update from head coach Dan Campbell was expected later in the day.
Did coaching and special teams swing key margins?
Yes. Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing’s second-quarter and halftime tweaks, including moving tight ends and shifting alignments, defanged Minnesota’s swarming fronts and let the line take control. Defensive coach Kelvin Sheppard tailored the defensive plan to this opponent, not a copy of the prior week.
Head coach Dan Campbell declined a penalty at the two-minute warning to gain an extra offensive snap and bled the clock to the finish. Punter Jack Fox pinned three inside the 20 and coverage units played the Vikings’ elite return game to a draw. Detroit is 5-2 with tangible, week-over-week improvement on defense and a clear, physical run identity.
#detroitlions #lions #detroitlionspodcast #jaredgoff #jahmyrgibbs #amon-rast.brown #peneisewell #brianbranch #jackcampbell #samlaporta #dancampbell #aidanhutchinson #aleemmcneill #jimmyrolder #djwonnum #minnesotavikings #kelvinsheppard #drewpetzing
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Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings Post Game Show - Detroit Lions Podcast Reacts11/01/2026 | 1h 17 mins.Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings Week 8 post game reaction, analysis and live calls with NFL fans.
Detroit Lions Post Game: Week 8
Chris and Michael Grey host this live Detroit Lions post game show for Week 8 of the 2026 Lions season. The matchup is Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings, played Sunday, November 1, with a 1:00 pm ET kickoff at Ford Field. Detroit is home for this regular season NFL game, and the show covers the game result once it is official.
Whether you watched every snap or are catching up after the game, this is the place for a focused Lions vs Vikings recap. Chris and Michael will react to the result, establish the biggest developments and put the performance into the context of Detroit’s 2026 season. No score will be assumed before the game is final.
Live Post Game Presser and Immediate Reaction
The Detroit Lions Podcast will cover the post game presser live. Chris and Michael will listen as the press conference unfolds, respond to the most important comments and separate immediate emotion from the information that matters. The live format allows listeners to follow the official post game reaction alongside informed Lions analysis.
The presser is only part of the conversation. This episode also examines how the game developed, where Detroit gained or lost control and which moments had the greatest influence on the result. Every takeaway will be grounded in what happened during the matchup at Ford Field.
Lions vs Vikings Game Analysis
The game analysis will sort through Detroit’s execution, coaching decisions, situational football and overall consistency. Chris and Michael will identify the sequences that changed the direction of the game and discuss what the performance means moving forward in the 2026 Lions season.
Expect a direct assessment without empty hot takes. The goal is to explain why the result happened, which parts of Detroit’s approach were effective and what requires more attention after Week 8. The discussion will stay centered on the evidence from Lions vs Vikings.
Live Listener Calls
Live listener calls bring the audience into the Lions post game show. Fans can share their immediate reactions, raise questions about the game and challenge the hosts on the night’s biggest talking points. Chris and Michael will work through those calls while continuing to track the post game conversation.
Join the Detroit Lions Post Game Show
Join the Detroit Lions Podcast for the game result, live post game presser coverage, detailed game analysis and live listener calls following Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings. Subscribe and take part in a live NFL Week 8 discussion built for Lions fans who want substance immediately after the game.
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Daily DLP: Lions Vs. Vikings Preview With Andrew Harbaugh - Detroit Lions Podcast10/30/2026 | 41 mins.The Detroit Lions have the edge over the unbeaten Minnesota Vikings because quarterback Jared Goff will punish Brian Flores' all-out blitzes behind Detroit’s improved pass protection. The Vikings have not faced an offensive line of this caliber, and a one-score game tilts to Detroit if the Lions stay on schedule and protect the ball.
What will decide Lions vs Vikings in Week 8?
Jared Goff versus Brian Flores' pressure is the hinge. The Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores is blitzing at a historic rate, and the Detroit Lions' pass protection is playing very well this year. As Jeff Risdon noted, last season’s pass pro issues are gone, and Detroit’s line presents a test Minnesota has not seen yet.
The Vikings blitzed Daniel Jones on 83 percent last week and, per the show, are at more than double the blitz rate of the next-highest team, Washington. That chaos works when the opponent’s line and quarterback timing crack. It looks different against Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who has previously shredded heavy blitz looks when his protection held up.
How dangerous and sustainable is Brian Flores' blitz?
It is dangerous, and Minnesota is committed to it. Guest Andrew Harbaugh emphasized that Flores will "blitz all night" because he has depth and versatile chess pieces. Vikings safety Harrison Smith, linebacker Blake Cashman, edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel and rookie Dallas Turner rotate through roles that disguise pressure and coverage.
Up front, Minnesota is getting snaps and production from defensive lineman Jalen Redmond and Levi Drake Rodriguez, and the back end has veteran continuity. The hosts agreed the depth makes the approach sustainable, but the Vikings have not yet faced a strong offensive line group, which is why this matchup with Detroit is so revealing.
Can Jared Goff beat pressure, and what changed from last year?
Yes, if Detroit keeps its rhythm throws and hot reads on time. Two years ago Jared Goff torched Flores’ blitz, last year the script flipped when Detroit’s line was injured and disjointed. This year, as Jeff Risdon said, pass protection is very strong, and the Vikings have not faced a line close to Detroit’s level.
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs punished Minnesota last year, and the Lions can again stress the second level with quick game, screens and play-action. Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson is surging, and defensive back Brian Branch returning matters on the other side, tightening Detroit’s middle-of-field response to Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson and the intermediate routes.
Where can Minnesota find answers, and what are the X-factors?
The Vikings offense must leverage quick throws to tight ends and selective deep shots. Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray has been more cautious scrambling after a Week 1 concussion, so timing to T.J. Hockenson and play extensions to wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison are key. As Jeff Risdon noted, Detroit has been vulnerable to tight ends, so volume to Hockenson is the cleanest lever.
Andrew Harbaugh highlighted Andrew Van Ginkel as the defensive X-factor who studies Jared Goff well. Minnesota’s special teams are a field-position asset with strong punting and returner Miller Price. Expect a tight, 20-17 type finish. Harbaugh leaned Lions because Minnesota’s offense has not kept pace against quality defenses.
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- Detroit Lions 2026 analysis: Packers fallout, Kerby Joseph and a Minnesota Vikings preview.
Packers Win and the Reaction
Episode 621 is live tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET with Chris and Jeff Risdon leading the weekly Detroit Lions Podcast roundtable. The Lions are coming off a win over the Green Bay Packers, and the conversation did not end with the final whistle. We’ll review the performance, sort through the controversy that followed and examine why the reaction became a full Packers fan meltdown.
What did the win reveal about the Detroit Lions roster and the direction of the 2026 Lions season? Chris and Jeff will separate meaningful developments from rivalry noise while considering what Detroit can carry into the next stretch of its schedule. This is the long-form Lions analysis that goes beyond the immediate reaction and focuses on the bigger NFL picture.
Kerby Joseph and Jahmyr Gibbs
Kerby Joseph is practicing, creating one of the most important Lions roster discussions of the week. What should Detroit reasonably expect from him? Practice participation does not answer every question, so the conversation will focus on expectations, possible impact and what his progress could mean for the defense moving forward.
The show also tackles the concern surrounding Jahmyr Gibbs’ usage. Is Detroit asking too much of one of its most dynamic offensive players, or is the workload appropriate for a team driving toward the top? Chris and Jeff will consider the balance between maximizing Gibbs now and managing his role across the full 2026 Lions season.
Bears Trade and Brad Holmes
The Chicago Bears made an expensive trade for Jeffery Simmons, adding another major NFC North storyline. We’ll discuss whether Chicago can receive enough value to justify the cost and whether the move creates any pressure on Lions general manager Brad Holmes. A division rival making a splash does not automatically mean Detroit must respond, but it does invite a closer look at the Lions roster and their current approach.
Lions vs. Vikings Week 8 Preview
Detroit returns to Ford Field for a Week 8 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 1, at 1:00 p.m. ET. Chris and Jeff will preview the divisional game, identify the central questions and discuss what the Lions must prioritize against Minnesota.
Join the live conversation at 9:00 p.m. ET and bring your questions about the Packers win, Kerby Joseph, Jahmyr Gibbs, Brad Holmes, the Bears trade and Lions vs. Vikings.
#DetroitLions #Lions #DetroitLionsPodcast #OnePride #NFL #LionsNews #DetroitLions2026 #KerbyJoseph #JahmyrGibbs #BradHolmes #MinnesotaVikings #GreenBayPackers #ChicagoBears #NFCNorth #LionsVsVikings
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Bish & Brown: Detroit Lions Vs. Minnesota Vikings Preview - Detroit Lions Podcast10/29/2026 | 1h 2 mins.The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 20 to 17 to move to 4 and 2, and Week 8 hinges on how Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff attacks Minnesota’s blitz. He has 12 touchdowns and zero interceptions when blitzed, and the defense tightened with Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch back and Detroit Lions safety Kirby Joseph returning to practice.
What did Detroit actually gain in the 20-17 win at Green Bay?
The Lions secured the game and reaffirmed their explosive pass-game answers, but they must eliminate negative runs and clean up situational execution. As Scott Bischoff noted, turnovers around halftime were massive swing moments, and too many negative run plays put the offense behind the chains.
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs delivered volume, yet 29 carries is not sustainable across a long season without complementary help. Pass protection held up well, with Detroit Lions right tackle Penei Sewell anchoring a strong day that gave Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff time to hit deep-overs and dagger concepts to Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The sixth offensive lineman package needs sharper execution, and the coaches must simplify some heavy-personnel run looks that invite errors.
How will Jared Goff handle Minnesota’s blitz-heavy defense?
He has been the NFL’s best quarterback against the blitz this season. As Russell Brown detailed, Jared Goff owns a plus 0.32 EPA per dropback when blitzed with 12 touchdowns and zero interceptions, setting up a favorable chess match against a scheme that brings pressure from multiple levels.
What are the keys for Detroit’s offense?
- Keep the ball coming out on time, prioritize rhythm throws, and always present a live checkdown in front of Jared Goff.
- Demand sturdy running back pass protection and clear protection IDs, especially with double A-gap looks.
- Avoid predictable hot routes that Minnesota can trap by dropping second-level defenders into quick lanes.
- Spread touches to Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta, and reduce early-down negative runs that trigger pressure packages.
What changed on defense with Brian Branch back, and who is returning next?
Brian Branch’s return made coverage stickier and produced a game-changing interception. Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson affected Jordan Love by winning the arc without losing contain, and corner Khalil Dorsey punched out a catch downfield. The Lions leaned into more man coverage with better cohesion on the back end.
Kirby Joseph returned to practice, which Russell Brown reported during the show, a potential lift for the safety group. Scott Bischoff added that a coverage-oriented linebacker would help as Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell continues to develop. Hold scrambling lanes, keep pressure coordinated, and the unit’s recent improvement holds.
Will Brad Holmes add at the NFL trade deadline?
Expect cornerback help and a complementary back to be explored. As Russell Brown and Scott Bischoff discussed, recent league moves show action heating up, and the Lions could respond by targeting a starting-caliber corner to push roles down the depth chart and a veteran runner to ease the load on Jahmyr Gibbs. Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell’s fourth-down aggressiveness also reinforced a locker-room message of trust in the offense, even if the specific call was debatable.
#detroitlions #lions #detroitlionspodcast #jaredgoff #amon-rast.brown #jahmyrgibbs #samlaporta #peneisewell #brianbranch #aidanhutchinson #jackcampbell #dancampbell #kirbyjoseph #djwonnum #jordanlove #justinjefferson #minnesotavikings #greenbaypackers
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About The Detroit Lions Podcast
The Detroit Lions Podcast is an independent, fan-run show covering the Detroit Lions every day — and has since 2015. Hosted by Chris with co-host and managing editor Jeff Risdon, the show breaks down every game with live post-game call-in shows, works through the roster and the schedule, and goes deep on the NFL Draft. Over 1,000 episodes in, it's one of the longest-running Lions podcasts anywhere: no corporate desk, no borrowed takes, just people who have only ever covered this one team. Whether the Lions are rebuilding or contending, we're on it — win, lose, or heartbreak. One Pride.Podcast website
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