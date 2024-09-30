Powered by RND
Check the Mic with Steve Palazzolo & Sam Monson

The 33rd Team
Check the Mic with Steve Palazzolo and Sam Monson is the ultimate NFL podcast for the dedicated football fan. Join Steve & Sam as they bring their unique perspe...
  • NFL Week 16 Review
    Sam and Steve analyze each game from week 16 of the NFL season so far and help set up what's at stake in the final two weeks of the regular season. Happy Holidays everyone!  00:00 – Intro 01:20 – Mike Renner Reunion 15:28 – LAC/DEN 21:05 – HOU/KC 30:52 – PIT/BAL  40:30 – Circa read  42:19 – CLE/CIN  50:19 – TEN/IND 57:13 – PFF read 58:12 – ARI/CAR 01:05:42 – LAR/NYJ 01:10:31 – DET/CHI  01:20:17 – GameTime read 01:21:33 – PHI/WAS  01:35:57 – NYG/ATL  01:45:30 – JAX/LVR 01:55:50 - Prize Picks read 01:56:52 - MIN/SEA 02:09:18 – SF/MIA 02:15:50 – NE/BUF 02:23:25 – Harry’s read  02:24:48 – TB/DAL  02:45:21 – Final Thoughts  Email us [email protected] Check The Mic with Steve and Sam is live on YouTube & The 33rd Team's X every Monday, Wednesday & Thursday morning.  Subscribe to Check the Mic on Youtube. Check out our new show merchandise & stay tuned for giveaways! https://athletelogos.com/collections/... Special thanks to our show sponsors: PrizePicks - America’s #1 daily fantasy sports app with over 5 million active members. Download the PrizePicks app today and use code CHECKTHEMIC and get $50 instantly when you play $5!  https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CH... From in-depth fantasy projections to market-beating betting angles, PFF+ has everything you need to stay ahead. Visit PFF.com to become a member today. PFF+. Powering winning decisions. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CHECKTHEMIC for $20 off your first purchase. Come join us at Circa! Sign up at https://www.circalasvegas.com/huddle-... and choose Los Angeles weekend in the date drop down box.  Get the edge on your shave with Harry’s. Get started with a $13 trial set for just $3 https://www.harrys.com/CHECKTHEMIC For sponsorship opportunities email [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    2:50:02
  • NFL Week 16 Preview
    Steve Palazzolo and Sam Monson break down a full slate of NFL action, previewing and predicting all 16 matchups.  Email us [email protected] Check The Mic with Steve and Sam is live on YouTube & The 33rd Team's X every Monday, Wednesday & Thursday morning.  Subscribe to Check the Mic on Youtube. Check out our new show merchandise:  https://athletelogos.com/collections/... 00:00 – Intro 03:20 – PIT/BAL  11:55 – PHI/WAS 18:40 – MIN/SEA 26:25 – Harrys ad read 27:37 – HOU/KC  39:55 – TB/DAL  47:25 – DET/CHI  58:15 – PrizePicks Lineup 01:02:45 – LAR/NYJ 01:09:30 – NE/BUF  01:17:00 – SF/MIA  01:26:20 – CLE/CIN  01:33:05 – GameTime ad read  01:34:25 – ARI/CAR  01:41:40 – TEN/IND  01:51:10 – NYG/ATL  01:58:15 – PFF ad read  01:59:07 – NO/GB 02:04:40 – JAX/LVR  02:08:50 – Circa  02:10:25 – DEN/LAC  02:18:20 – Final Thoughts Special thanks to our sponsors: PrizePicks - America’s #1 daily fantasy sports app with over 5 million active members. Download the PrizePicks app today and use code CHECKTHEMIC and get $50 instantly when you play $5!  Get the edge on your shave with Harry’s. Get started with a $13 trial set for just $3 harrys.com/CHECKTHEMIC. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CHECKTHEMIC for $20 off your first purchase. Come join us at Circa! Sign up at https://www.circalasvegas.com/huddle-... and choose Los Angeles weekend in the date drop down box. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    2:20:58
  • Kirk Cousins Benched for Michael Penix Jr. | Patriots Talk with Ross Tucker
    Steve Palazzolo and Sam Monson break down the worst of the shouty shows, are joined by Ross Tucker for a conversation about the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick's decision to coach UNC, plus the guys diagnose what happened on Monday Night Football in Vegas and Minnesota and why the Atlanta Falcons decision to bench Kirk Cousins for Michael Penix Jr. wasn't a knee-jerk reaction.  And it's our first show merchandise giveaway! https://athletelogos.com/collections/... Email us [email protected] Check The Mic with Steve and Sam is live on YouTube & The 33rd Team's X every Monday, Wednesday & Thursday morning.  Subscribe to Check the Mic on Youtube. 00:00 – Intro 04:35 – Falcons Bench Kirk Cousins 21:01 – Circa ad read 22:27 – CHI/MIN recap 26:56 – Harrys ad read 28:44 – NFC Favorites 31:25 – Ross Tucker 48:05 – GameTime ad read 50:05 – Patriots Autopsy 01:06:15 – Shouty Shows 01:22:35 – PrizePicks lineup 01:25:14 – Stump Steve 01:29:01 – PFF ad read 01:29:50 – Final Thoughts 01:33:00 – Ariel Helwani --------------------------------------------------- Join our Discord server! Hang out & enjoy free voice and text chat. Follow Check the Mic on Instagram. Follow Sam Monson  Follow Steve Palazzolo Special thanks to our sponsors: PrizePicks - America’s #1 daily fantasy sports app with over 5 million active members. Download the PrizePicks app today and use code CHECKTHEMIC and get $50 instantly when you play $5!  https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CH... Get the edge on your shave with Harry’s. Get started with a $13 trial set for just $3 https://www.harrys.com/CHECKTHEMIC Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CHECKTHEMIC for $20 off your first purchase. Come join us at Circa! Sign up at  https://www.circalasvegas.com/huddle-... and choose Los Angeles weekend in the date drop down box.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:59:41
  • NFL Week 15 Review
    Sam and Steve analyze each game from week 15 of the NFL season so far including the WHY behind the benchings, the injuries, and the playoff positioning that matters most.  00:00 – Ariel’s Prediction/Intro 02:55 – LAR/SF  09:30 – NYJ/JAX 18:15 – CIN/TEN  27:41 – PrizePicks read 28:57 – DAL/CAR 38:23 – WAS/NO 49:14 – BAL/NYG 54:40 – PFF read 55:34 – MIA/HOU 01:08:55 – KC/CLE 01:18:17 – Circa read 01:19:59 – NE/ARI 01:26:55 – IND/DEN 01:38:55 – TB/LAC  01:50:40 – 49ers Suspend LB 01:51:50 – GameTime read 01:53:45 – PIT/PHI 02:08:24 – BUF/DET 02:31:04 – GB/SEA 02:43:30 – final thoughts Check out our new show merchandise & stay tuned for giveaways! https://athletelogos.com/collections/... Special thanks to our show sponsors: PrizePicks - America’s #1 daily fantasy sports app with over 5 million active members. Download the PrizePicks app today and use code CHECKTHEMIC and get $50 instantly when you play $5!  https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CH... From in-depth fantasy projections to market-beating betting angles, PFF+ has everything you need to stay ahead. Visit PFF.com to become a member today. PFF+. Powering winning decisions. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CHECKTHEMIC for $20 off your first purchase. Come join us at Circa! Sign up at https://www.circalasvegas.com/huddle-... and choose Los Angeles weekend in the date drop down box.  Check The Mic with Steve and Sam is live on YouTube & The 33rd Team's X every Monday, Wednesday & Thursday morning.  Subscribe to Check the Mic on Youtube. --------------------------------------------------- Join our Discord server! Hang out & enjoy free voice and text chat. Follow Check the Mic on Instagram. Follow Sam Monson  Follow Steve Palazzolo Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    2:47:44
  • NFL Week 15 Preview
    Steve Palazzolo and Sam Monson break down a full slate of NFL action, previewing and predicting all 16 matchups.  Check out our new show merchandise & let us know your most obscure stat in NFL history for a chance to win our first giveaway! https://athletelogos.com/collections/... 00:00 Intro 01:55 Merchandise Giveaway 06:10 BUF/DET 16:17 PIT/PHI 25:53 GB/SEA 31:17 Circa Ad read 32:35 TB/LAC 38:39 IND/DEN 44:40 MIA/HOU 54:45 CHI/MIN 01:04:57 Harry’s ad read 01:06:23 DAL/CAR 01:12:35 BAL/NYG 01:19:41 NE/ARI 01:25:12 KC/CLE 01:32:25 PrizePicks Lineups 01:35:18 WAS/NO 01:41:37 ATL/LVR 01:47:25 CIN/TEN 01:51:08 GameTime ad read 01:52:41 NYJ/JAX 01:56:24 LAR/SF Check The Mic with Steve and Sam is live on YouTube & The 33rd Team's X every Monday, Wednesday & Thursday morning.  Subscribe to Check the Mic on Youtube. --------------------------------------------------- Join our Discord server! Hang out & enjoy free voice and text chat. Follow Check the Mic on Instagram. Follow Sam Monson  Follow Steve Palazzolo Special thanks to our sponsors: PrizePicks - America’s #1 daily fantasy sports app with over 5 million active members. Download the PrizePicks app today and use code CHECKTHEMIC and get $50 instantly when you play $5!  Get 50% off Harry’s Holiday Craft Set, a custom green gift box, and free handle engraving when you go to harrys.com/CHECKTHEMIC. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CHECKTHEMIC for $20 off your first purchase. Come join us at Circa! Sign up at https://www.circalasvegas.com/huddle-... and choose Los Angeles weekend in the date drop down box. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    2:08:40

About Check the Mic with Steve Palazzolo & Sam Monson

Check the Mic with Steve Palazzolo and Sam Monson is the ultimate NFL podcast for the dedicated football fan. Join Steve & Sam as they bring their unique perspectives and unmatched football expertise to dive deep into the game. They’ll preview and review every single NFL game and break down every team building decision from your favorite NFL team. In partnership with The 33rd Team and their unrivaled roster of talent, Steve & Sam will also feature exclusive interviews with former NFL players, coaches, and personnel. Guests like Rick Spielman, Mike Tannenbaum, Chuck Pagano, Dave Wannstedt, Jay Gruden, Rondé Barber, Dean Blandino, Dr. Jess Flynn, Charles Davis, Ross Tucker, Greg Cosell, & Ari Meirov will offer an inside look at everything NFL. New episodes of Check the Mic w/ Steve Palazzolo & Sam Monson drop every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Make sure to follow the show, leave a review & tell a friend! For sponsorship opportunities, please contact [email protected] Follow Check the Mic on Instagram Subscribe to Check the Mic on Youtube Follow The 33rd Team on X Instagram TikTok https://the33rdteam.com/
