Check the Mic with Steve Palazzolo & Sam Monson

Kirk Cousins Benched for Michael Penix Jr. | Patriots Talk with Ross Tucker

Steve Palazzolo and Sam Monson break down the worst of the shouty shows, are joined by Ross Tucker for a conversation about the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick's decision to coach UNC, plus the guys diagnose what happened on Monday Night Football in Vegas and Minnesota and why the Atlanta Falcons decision to bench Kirk Cousins for Michael Penix Jr. wasn't a knee-jerk reaction. And it's our first show merchandise giveaway! https://athletelogos.com/collections/... Email us [email protected] Check The Mic with Steve and Sam is live on YouTube & The 33rd Team's X every Monday, Wednesday & Thursday morning. Subscribe to Check the Mic on Youtube. 00:00 – Intro 04:35 – Falcons Bench Kirk Cousins 21:01 – Circa ad read 22:27 – CHI/MIN recap 26:56 – Harrys ad read 28:44 – NFC Favorites 31:25 – Ross Tucker 48:05 – GameTime ad read 50:05 – Patriots Autopsy 01:06:15 – Shouty Shows 01:22:35 – PrizePicks lineup 01:25:14 – Stump Steve 01:29:01 – PFF ad read 01:29:50 – Final Thoughts 01:33:00 – Ariel Helwani --------------------------------------------------- Join our Discord server! Hang out & enjoy free voice and text chat. Follow Check the Mic on Instagram. Follow Sam Monson Follow Steve Palazzolo Special thanks to our sponsors: PrizePicks - America’s #1 daily fantasy sports app with over 5 million active members. Download the PrizePicks app today and use code CHECKTHEMIC and get $50 instantly when you play $5! https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CH... Get the edge on your shave with Harry’s. Get started with a $13 trial set for just $3 https://www.harrys.com/CHECKTHEMIC Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CHECKTHEMIC for $20 off your first purchase. Come join us at Circa! Sign up at https://www.circalasvegas.com/huddle-... and choose Los Angeles weekend in the date drop down box. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices