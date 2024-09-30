Check the Mic with Steve Palazzolo & Sam Monson

NFL Week 15 Review

Sam and Steve analyze each game from week 15 of the NFL season so far including the WHY behind the benchings, the injuries, and the playoff positioning that matters most. 00:00 – Ariel's Prediction/Intro 02:55 – LAR/SF 09:30 – NYJ/JAX 18:15 – CIN/TEN 28:57 – DAL/CAR 38:23 – WAS/NO 49:14 – BAL/NYG 55:34 – MIA/HOU 01:08:55 – KC/CLE 01:19:59 – NE/ARI 01:26:55 – IND/DEN 01:38:55 – TB/LAC 01:50:40 – 49ers Suspend LB 01:53:45 – PIT/PHI 02:08:24 – BUF/DET 02:31:04 – GB/SEA 02:43:30 – final thoughts