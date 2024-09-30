Check the Mic with Steve Palazzolo & Sam Monson

Check the Mic with Steve Palazzolo and Sam Monson is the ultimate NFL podcast for the dedicated football fan. Join Steve & Sam as they bring their unique perspectives and unmatched football expertise to dive deep into the game. They’ll preview and review every single NFL game and break down every team building decision from your favorite NFL team.
In partnership with The 33rd Team and their unrivaled roster of talent, Steve & Sam will also feature exclusive interviews with former NFL players, coaches, and personnel. Guests like Rick Spielman, Mike Tannenbaum, Chuck Pagano, Dave Wannstedt, Jay Gruden, Rondé Barber, Dean Blandino, Dr. Jess Flynn, Charles Davis, Ross Tucker, Greg Cosell, & Ari Meirov will offer an inside look at everything NFL.
New episodes of Check the Mic w/ Steve Palazzolo & Sam Monson drop every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Make sure to follow the show, leave a review & tell a friend!
For sponsorship opportunities, please contact [email protected]
Follow Check the Mic on Instagram
Subscribe to Check the Mic on Youtube
Follow The 33rd Team on X
Instagram
TikTok
https://the33rdteam.com/