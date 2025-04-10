Charleston White Unleashed: Big U & L.A gang takedown, NBA YoungBoy's Freedom, Adam22 Arrest & More
Charleston White returns to The Danza Project with another explosive interview packed with raw, unfiltered insights! Dive into discussions about his recent viral comments, personal experiences facing murder charges, and the reality of cooperating in homicide cases. Charleston passionately debates criminal culture, the crack era, and even gets heated discussing slavery with Orlando. He breaks down the recent Sauce Walka & Sayso P shooting, shares thoughts on MO3’s murder case involving Yella Beezy, and reacts to NBA YoungBoy and Pooh Shiesty's releases from prison. Also covered: VladTV’s snitching controversy, Adam22's arrest, Big U's charges, and Charleston's refusal to appear on No Jumper. The conversation wraps up with powerful opinions on Kanye West, Andrew & Tristan Tate, and the ongoing drama surrounding his podcast appearances.
Keyshawn Davis: “He'll never fight me” on potential Tank Davis fight, Calls out Lamont Roach + More
In this electrifying and emotional sit-down, WBO Lightweight Champion Keyshawn Davis joins Danza for one of the realest interviews in boxing podcast history. From fatherhood and family struggles to being raised in Norfolk, VA, Keyshawn opens up about the hard road to greatness and how he became “The Businessman.”
🔥 Keyshawn addresses the viral moment with Wallo and what he really thinks of Lamont Roach and Tank Davis.
🔥 Talks about sparring with Shakur Stevenson, training with his brothers, and how boxing saved his life.
🔥 Calls out the biggest names in boxing and breaks down potential fights with Tank Davis, Teofimo Lopez, Devin Haney, and Ryan Garcia.
🔥 Shares how Mike Tyson reacting to his knockout changed his mindset forever.
🔥 Talks about the viral TEOFIMO SR. story and confirms details about the knockout video!
This is Season 5, Episode 08 of The Danza Project – and this one is an instant classic.
SAUCE WALKA talks Texas, Charleston White, Lil Ronnie, Million Dollar Hustles | Full Episode S:5 E:7
Sauce Walka goes all in — speaking on the tragic Lil Ronnie situation, his take on Charleston White, and dropping non-stop gems on how he built a million-dollar empire with 17+ businesses. From being arrested the night before the interview to trendsetting globally, this is Sauce Walka at his most raw, real, and brilliant.
Charleston White | The Charleston Project
No filters. No apologies. Just the raw, uncut truth. In Volume 1 of The Charleston Project, Charleston White takes on the toughest conversations—calling out the hypocrisy, confronting uncomfortable realities, and exposing the narratives they don’t want you to question.
From the tragic story of Lil Ronnie to the deeper issues plaguing communities, Charleston dives into why real change is being blocked, who’s really benefiting from the chaos, and why he refuses to stay silent.
This isn’t just another interview—it’s a battle of perspectives, and feelings will get hurt. Hate it or love it, you're still watching.
To our real supporters—the ones who see us for who we are and rock with us through it all—we appreciate you more than words can say. You’re the reason we keep pushing, the reason we refuse to filter the truth, and the reason we bring these raw, uncut conversations to the forefront. In a world full of bias and fake narratives, you stand with us, allowing us to create a space where real dialogue can exist, no matter how uncomfortable it gets. Your support fuels this movement, and we’ll keep delivering the content you deserve—unapologetic, unfiltered, and always real. Thank you for believing in us.
Robbie "Chosen" Anderson talks being Misunderstood in NFL to Fatherhood & Redemption | S:05 E:06
NFL Wide Receiver Robbie "Chosen" Anderson sits down with The Danza Project for a raw and inspiring conversation about his journey—from overcoming struggles in the streets to making a name in the NFL. He opens up about his upbringing, the challenges of growing up without a father, and how football became his escape. Robbie reflects on his time at Temple, the pressures of the league, and staying true to himself despite outside expectations. He also shares emotional moments about loss, the turning point that changed his life, and how fatherhood transformed him into the man he is today. Don't miss this powerful episode!
