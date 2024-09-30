If you had to choose four key colours that have shaped your life, what would they be? Host Patrick O’Donnell understands how colour works in our homes but also ...

Tony Liu, entrepreneur and co-founder of cutting edge Instagram account Diet Prada which critiques fashion, pop culture, and current events talks with Patrick O’Donnell from New York. Together they discuss the huge influence of the PRADA colour palette on Tony’s life and work. Tony also recalls his first suit in grey at the age of just four and what it symbolised, his passion for green which he associates with a moment of acute shyness during a school photo shoot and his love of pastel colours and the Impressionist painters. Learn about the colours featured in each episode hereSee the colours of Tony's Life hereFollow Tony on Instagram hereFollow us on Instagram here Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Author of international best-selling novels ‘When God was a Rabbit’ and ‘Still Life’, Sarah Winman invites Patrick O’Donnell into her flat in London. Together they muse on the vibrant green of childhood football matches on newly cut grass, the deep blue of the mediterranean sea she loved in her youth and the soulful grey of her defining decade, moving to London and coming out as a gay woman.Learn about the colours featured in each episode hereSee the colours of Sarah's life hereFollow us on Instagram here Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Interior designer Sheila Bridges, also known as Harlem Toile Girl, talks to Patrick O’Donnell from her home in the Hudson Valley. She describes her fascination with toile de jouy printed fabrics and how she decided to create her own toile, depicting scenes from African American life. Together they explore the pink patterned wallpaper of Sheila’s childhood bedroom, the Oval Room Blue of her defining decade when she started to embrace bold colours, and the soothing grey-lilac of the now, which she describes as soft and calm.Learn about the colours featured in each episode hereSee the colours of Sheila's life hereFollow Sheila on Instagram hereFollow us on Instagram here Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Patrick O’Donnell takes a trip to Dorset to meet first generation farmer, cook and author of The Farm Table — Julius Roberts. Together they take a tour of the farm and Julius describes the deep yellow of a childhood spent digging in the garden, raising baby rabbits and watching his grandmother whisk up delicious family meals. He also reflects on the Bamboozle red of a youth spent working long hours in hot, demanding kitchens as a restaurant chef and on the Pea Green of his defining decade when he bought some pigs and started a farm. Learn about the colours featured in each episode hereSee the colours of Julius's life hereFollow Julius on Instagram hereFollow us on Instagram here Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Patrick O’Donnell heads into the heart of Somerset to meet Colour Curator, author and the mind behind many of the most iconic Farrow & Ball colours — Joa Studholme. The two reminisce about their shared time at the company, passion for colour and past forays with floristry. Joa also reflects on the impact of her parents on her colourful career, from her mother’s glamorous nature to her father’s perfectly polished cars, which inspired her love for Full Gloss.Learn about the colours featured in each episode hereSee the colours of Joa's life hereFollow us on Instagram here Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About The Chromologist

If you had to choose four key colours that have shaped your life, what would they be? Host Patrick O’Donnell understands how colour works in our homes but also how it works in our heads, our hearts, our identities. As a colour expert for Farrow & Ball he gets to roll his sleeves up and turn people’s colour dreams into realities. So join him for The Chromologist, as he immerses himself in the lives of creatives, designers and performers who share their stories through colour, guided by the Farrow & Ball colour chart. And uncover your own colour story. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.