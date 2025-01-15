US Election - what does it mean for carbon removal?

What will the Trump victory mean for CDR?Speculation is rife - is this the end of CDR in the U.S., a blessing in disguise, or simply not that important?In this CDR Policy Scoop, Eve Tamme and Sebastian Manhart are joined by the one and only Jason Grillo to dig into what this Republican trifecta of control over the White House, House of Congress, and Senate means for CDR – on both federal and state level – and also the implications for the world at large. Find out more:Eve Tamme: LinkedIn and WebsiteSebastian Manhart: LinkedIn and WebsiteJason Grillo: LinkedIn and SubstackMou-tora: A Dispatch from COP 29 on the Future of Paris in the Trump EraJason Grillo’s analysis of the U.S. election and its impact on CDR Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.