What will be the main themes and developments this year?2025 will likely be the biggest year for CDR policy to date. Eve Tamme and Sebastian Manhart compared and discussed their top 5 predictions, covering national, regional, and global CDR policy.Tune in to get to know what to look out for in 2025.Show notes:Eve Tamme: LinkedIn and WebsiteSebastian Manhart: LinkedIn and Website
The EU's 2040 Climate Target(s) - what to expect?
The EU's 2040 Climate Target(s): hope in difficult times or empty promises?In 2025, the European Union will attempt to formalise a binding target for emission reduction in 2040. This would complement the existing 55% reduction target for 2030 and a climate neutrality target for 2050.As of today, the European Commission plans to recommend an ambitious 90% reduction target for 2040. In the current political landscape, this will be a contested proposal.What about the role of carbon dioxide removal? Will we be seeing the much asked for dedicated durable CDR target? For the last CDR Policy Scoop of the year, Eve Tamme and Sebastian Manhart dive into this hot topic, which will likely shape much of 2025's climate advocacy work in the EU.Find out more:Eve Tamme: LinkedIn and WebsiteSebastian Manhart: LinkedIn and WebsiteEU 2040 TargetProject Co2ol DownThe EU's 2040 Climate Target — context, scope and design
CRCF - did the EU get it right?
The CRCF - the gold standard for CDR certification?Some see it as the world's most important CDR policy, others just as an empty shell with no clear impact. In this CDR Policy Scoop, Eve Tamme and Sebastian Manhart dive into this hot topic they both feel very passionately about.Tune in to hear where it currently stands, what some of the sticking points are, and how it will fit into European climate policy (or not).Find out more:Eve Tamme: LinkedIn and WebsiteSebastian Manhart: LinkedIn and WebsiteBackground piece on the CRCFAnalysis of the October CRCF Expert WorkshopWill the Carbon Removal Certification Framework count in the race to climate neutrality?
US Election - what does it mean for carbon removal?
What will the Trump victory mean for CDR?Speculation is rife - is this the end of CDR in the U.S., a blessing in disguise, or simply not that important?In this CDR Policy Scoop, Eve Tamme and Sebastian Manhart are joined by the one and only Jason Grillo to dig into what this Republican trifecta of control over the White House, House of Congress, and Senate means for CDR – on both federal and state level – and also the implications for the world at large. Find out more:Eve Tamme: LinkedIn and WebsiteSebastian Manhart: LinkedIn and WebsiteJason Grillo: LinkedIn and SubstackMou-tora: A Dispatch from COP 29 on the Future of Paris in the Trump EraJason Grillo's analysis of the U.S. election and its impact on CDR
COP29 - CDR’s big moment?
Will COP29 be the breakthrough COP for CDR?What a start! Article 6.4 standards were adopted on day 1 of COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan. What does this actually mean, and what else can we expect?In this CDR Policy Scoop, Eve Tamme and Sebastian Manhart try to make sense of a topic that has generated a lot of excitement but also raised some serious questions.Find out more:Eve Tamme: LinkedIn and WebsiteSebastian Manhart: LinkedIn and WebsiteParis Agreement Crediting MechanismPACM Standard: Requirements for activities involving removals under the Article 6.4 mechanismPACM Standard: Application of the requirements of Chapter V.B (Methodologies) for the development and assessment of Article 6.4 mechanism methodologies
