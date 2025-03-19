An Exclusive Interview with Elon Musk & the DOGE Team
Questions about what role Elon Musk and the DOGE team are playing within the Trump administration have been swirling since President Trump's return to the White House. While the team sets out to address a largely bipartisan issue - reducing government waste, fraud, and abuse - many Americans are still curious as to how exactly the DOGE team is doing that.
In an exclusive interview, Bret Baier sits down with Elon Musk and seven key members of DOGE to ask these questions — including how they plan to reduce the deficit by $1 trillion, provide more government transparency, and what their most astonishing findings have been thus far.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
28:38
Common Ground: Restoring Energy Independence & Affordability
For years now, Americans across the country have grappled with high gas prices. As the Trump administration aims to prioritize this concern, focusing on ways to unleash American energy and lower prices at the pump, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are joining him in the fight.
Senator Deb Fischer (R-NE) and Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) join Bret to discuss how they're working together to pass legislation that allows for the year-round sale of E15, a fuel blend with 15% ethanol that would benefit consumers by offering cheaper fuel and helping American farmers. They also share their reactions to the Signal chat leak that took place earlier this week.
Follow Bret on X: @BretBaier
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
10:10
Lawmakers Continue To Combat The Fentanyl Crisis
As of November 2024, U.S. street drug deaths were dropping at an unprecedented rate according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Now, as fatal overdoses due to dangerous substances like fentanyl and xylazine, known as ‘tranq,’ continue to drop in the U.S. — many Americans are curious to know what lawmakers are doing on Capitol Hill that may be contributing to these promising numbers.
Bret revisits a conversation with Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA), on how their bipartisan bill, the ‘STOP TRANQ Act,’ set out to address this crisis, especially with lifesaving medications like Narcan being ineffective on substances like xylazine.
Follow Bret on X: @BretBaier
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
14:02
Transforming Energy & Housing Policy Under President Trump
When President Trump was campaigning to come back to the White House, he focused heavily on two issues that greatly impact Americans: energy & housing. With promises to unleash domestic energy and address unaffordable housing, how many of President Trump's agenda items are being examined on Capitol Hill?
This week, Bret spoke with both U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Scott Turner to discuss the answer to this question, and hear more about what Trump administration policies and priorities are taking center stage in Washington.
Follow Bret on X: @BretBaier
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
24:48
All-Star Panel: A Step Toward Peace In Ukraine
It's been a pivotal 24 hours in foreign policy, as a call between President Trump and Russian President Putin led to a crucial step toward peace, while a temporary ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas is called off. Additionally, here at home, the Trump Administration is continuing to defend its decision to deport Venezuelan migrants tied to the Tren De Aragua gang — claiming the action made under the Alien Enemies Act of 1789 did not actively defy court orders issued by U.S. District Judge James Boasberg.
To discuss these major developments, FOX News Contributor Katie Pavlich, FOX News Senior Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergram, and host of 'The Richard Fowler Show' and FOX News Contributor Richard Fowler join Bret on today's All-Star Panel.
Follow Bret on X: @BretBaier
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Join Bret Baier - Host of Special Report on The FOX News Channel - twice weekly for The Bret Baier Podcast.
Every Tuesday, listen to the All-Star Panel where Bret focuses on the most important topics on the minds of Americans. Bret is joined each week by a rotating all-star panel of experts to discuss the policies, practices, and solutions to the biggest issues of the day.
Every Thursday on Common Ground, Bret sits down with lawmakers, business leaders, and public figures from different perspectives coming together to discuss issues of the day and how Americans can find common ground in a polarized world.