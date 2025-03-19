An Exclusive Interview with Elon Musk & the DOGE Team

Questions about what role Elon Musk and the DOGE team are playing within the Trump administration have been swirling since President Trump's return to the White House. While the team sets out to address a largely bipartisan issue - reducing government waste, fraud, and abuse - many Americans are still curious as to how exactly the DOGE team is doing that. In an exclusive interview, Bret Baier sits down with Elon Musk and seven key members of DOGE to ask these questions — including how they plan to reduce the deficit by $1 trillion, provide more government transparency, and what their most astonishing findings have been thus far.