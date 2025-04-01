Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsGovernmentThe Campaign Strategist
Listen to The Campaign Strategist in the App
Listen to The Campaign Strategist in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Campaign Strategist

Podcast The Campaign Strategist
Pete Altman
Dive into the world of advocacy with The Campaign Strategist. Each episode features in-depth conversations with activists and experts who break down their appro...
GovernmentBusinessNon-ProfitNewsPolitics

Available Episodes

5 of 8
  • Why Democrats Are Losing the Working Class | Chuck Rocha Explains
    Political strategist and labor organizer Chuck Rocha, founder of Solidarity Strategies, joins Pete Altman on The Campaign Strategist to talk about why progressives are losing touch with working-class voters—and how to fix it. From his start as a teenage union steward in Texas to running Latino outreach for Bernie Sanders, Chuck shares hard-won lessons on strategy, cultural competency, and building lasting political power.About Chuck: https://www.linkedin.com/in/chuck-rocha-476a6276Solidarity Strategies: https://www.solidaritystrategies.com/Find and subscribe:SubstackPodcast homeSpotifyAmazonAppleContact: [email protected] us on ...
    --------  
    36:48
  • The Art of Prep and Story with Melissa Waage
    On this week’s pod, I had the joy of talking with the wonderful Melissa Waage — a brilliant strategist, long-time environmental advocate, and now VP of Advocacy & Engagement at Sandy Hook Promise.We dig into campaign strategy fundamentals, what it really takes to move decision-makers, why preparation and storytelling matter so much, and how to keep people engaged even through long, hard fights (looking at you, Inflation Reduction Act!). Plus, Melissa shares the best piece of advice she ever got and why self-care matters for campaigners.Sandy Hook Promise: https://www.sandyhookpromise.org/Find and subscribe:SubstackPodcast homeSpotifyAmazonAppleContact: [email protected] us on ...
    --------  
    33:38
  • Leadership and long-term thinking with Mark Magaña
    Environmentalist, strategist and leader Mark Magaña joins The Campaign Strategist to talk about the need for long-term vision and investments in growing progressive political power, how to think like a White House staffer when asking them for help, and his approach to building up the infrastructure of the movement. Mark is the Founding President & CEO of GreenLatinos, a co-founder of the America the Beautiful for All Coalition, and serves on the boards of the League of Conservation Voters, Green 2.0, and the Children’s Environmental Health Network.Find and subscribe:SubstackPodcast homeSpotifyAmazonAppleContact: [email protected] us on ...
    --------  
    37:35
  • The Power of Questions with George Rakis
    Friend and colleague George Rakis joins The Campaign Strategist today as we talk about his role leading the Climate Action Campaign from 2011 - 2018, which resulted in the first national carbon standards ever to be promulgated in the U.S. That's where I got to know George, from recommending him to run the campaign to my boss at NRDC to my role as senior advisor to the campaign. George came from a long electoral career which included running various Congressional and statewide campaigns, to senior roles in the Michigan Democratic Party and the Democratic National Committee. George brought his electoral experience and his curiousity to one of the biggest challenges in politics: notching a win on climate policy. Find George here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/george-rakis-vote/About The Campaign Strategist: The podcast is produced by host Pete Altman's Prismatic Strategies, a consulting firm providing clients a spectrum of strategic and innovative campaign solutions. Find and subscribe to the pod here:https://open.spotify.com/show/59uQ3geyMCz6RfPTgYs26lhttps://music.amazon.com/podcasts/e2b88ed5-8ba2-43c0-819d-8f4c7eeb9049https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-campaign-strategist/id1787457171or wherever you get your podcastsPodcast home: TCSPod.comContact The Campaign Strategist: [email protected] us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/prismatic-strategies-llc/?viewAsMember=true)Reach us on Bluesky social at: https://bsky.app/profile/campaignstrategist.bsky.social The Campaign Strategist is produced by Prismatic Strategies, LLC (https://www.prismaticstrategiesllc.com/). Hosted by Pete Altman. Music by Andrea Perry (https://andreaperry.tv/) and Pete Altman. Edited by Abby Altman.Check out Pete's Medium blog (https://medium.com/@PeteAltman)Thanks for listening!Find and subscribe:SubstackPodcast homeSpotifyAmazonAppleContact: [email protected] us on ...
    --------  
    35:43
  • The Art of Focus with Danielle Droitsch
    In this episode of 'The Campaign Strategist,' host Pete Altman interviews Danielle Droitsch, an environmental advocate and executive coach. Danielle shares her journey into environmental advocacy, beginning with a college protest against Exxon. The conversation delves into campaign strategies, including power mapping and decision-maker analysis. Danielle emphasizes the importance of focused, strategic actions over broad mobilization efforts, using examples from her work on campaigns like the Keystone XL pipeline and various watershed and wilderness protection initiatives. She also discusses coalition management, the significance of engaging diverse groups, and the challenges of getting collective agreements on strategies. The episode concludes with Danielle reflecting on advice from mentors and the importance of maintaining relationships with decision makers.Find and subscribe:SubstackPodcast homeSpotifyAmazonAppleContact: [email protected] us on ...
    --------  
    36:29

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About The Campaign Strategist

Dive into the world of advocacy with The Campaign Strategist. Each episode features in-depth conversations with activists and experts who break down their approaches to planning, executing, and winning campaigns. Learn about the strategies that have shaped policies, changed minds, and mobilized communities. Perfect for anyone looking to amplify their impact and drive meaningful change.New episodes on the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays each month.
Podcast website

Listen to The Campaign Strategist, The Find Out Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.13.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/2/2025 - 6:04:04 PM