Friend and colleague George Rakis joins The Campaign Strategist today as we talk about his role leading the Climate Action Campaign from 2011 - 2018, which resulted in the first national carbon standards ever to be promulgated in the U.S. That's where I got to know George, from recommending him to run the campaign to my boss at NRDC to my role as senior advisor to the campaign. George came from a long electoral career which included running various Congressional and statewide campaigns, to senior roles in the Michigan Democratic Party and the Democratic National Committee. George brought his electoral experience and his curiousity to one of the biggest challenges in politics: notching a win on climate policy. Find George here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/george-rakis-vote/About The Campaign Strategist: The podcast is produced by host Pete Altman's Prismatic Strategies, a consulting firm providing clients a spectrum of strategic and innovative campaign solutions. Find and subscribe to the pod here:https://open.spotify.com/show/59uQ3geyMCz6RfPTgYs26lhttps://music.amazon.com/podcasts/e2b88ed5-8ba2-43c0-819d-8f4c7eeb9049https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-campaign-strategist/id1787457171or wherever you get your podcastsPodcast home: TCSPod.comContact The Campaign Strategist: [email protected]
