The BMitch & Finlay Show Hour 1 features: 1.Kliff Kingsbury Is Staying In DC 2.Should The Commanders Spend Big At WR? 3.The Commanders Need To Draft A WR The BMitch & Finlay Show Hour 2 features: 1.Talking Commanders With Neil Greenberg 2.Philly Sports Nontroversy 3.Do you want Tress and Zach to resign The BMitch & Finlay Show Hour 3 features: 1.Talking Commanders With Mike Jones 2.Which Veteran Free Agent Do The Commanders Need To Bring Back 3.How Many Giants Jokes During The Super Bowl? The BMitch & Finlay Show Hour 4 features: 1.What is the biggest position of need for the Commanders this off season? 2.Talking Commanders With Jeff Ermann 3.Heard It First

Washington football legend Brian Mitchell and longtime Commanders reporter JP Finlay team up to provide the best Commanders talk and analysis of the Caps, Nats, and Wizards. Every weekday, BMitch and JP bring listeners the latest sports talk, breaking news, game coverage, and analysis, plus interviews with the top personalities and reporters in the DMV.Catch BMitch & Finlay live Monday through Friday (10 a.m. - 2 p.m ET) on 106.7 The Fan, the exclusive audio home of the Nationals and Capitals, or on the Audacy app. For more, follow the show on X @BMitchandFinlay.