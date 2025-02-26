The EU’s Approach to Digital Policy and Lessons Learned From The GDPR

Kai Zenner, Head of Office and Digital Policy Adviser for German Member of the European Parliament Axel Voss, discusses the emerging regulatory landscape for artificial intelligence in Europe and its implications for innovation and consumer safety. He also discusses implementation hurdles of the EU AI Act, specifically the shortage of AI experts and the complexity of enforcement across 27 member states. Key Takeaways: Challenges with the AI Act (such as vague use cases, balancing innovation with regulation, and the impact on SMEs) Lessons from GDPR, including upcoming changes being considered that could impact data privacy Horizontal legislative approaches and their implications Future prospects for AI regulation in Europe Guest Bio: Kai Zenner is Head of Office and Digital Policy Adviser for MEP Axel Voss in the European Parliament, focusing on AI, privacy, and the EU's digital transition. He is involved in negotiations on the AI Act, AI Liability Directive, ePrivacy Regulation, and GDPR revision. A member of the OECD.AI Network of Experts and the World Economic Forum's AI Governance Alliance, Zenner also served on the UN's High-Level Advisory Body on AI. He was named Best MEP Assistant in 2023, and ranked #13 in Politico's Power 40 for his influence on EU digital policy.