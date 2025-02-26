Powered by RND
The Brave Technologist

From privacy concerns to limitless potential, AI is rapidly impacting our evolving society. In this new season of The Brave Technologist Podcast - we’re dem...
  • Blockchain & AI Revolution: Safeguarding Digital Transactions and Empowering User Privacy
    Chris Ghent, Chief Growth Officer at Input Output, explores the intersection of blockchain technology and artificial intelligence, focusing on the empowerment of users through decentralization and privacy advocacy. He discusses strategies crucial for community engagement, the importance of developing meaningful relationships in tech, and the role of privacy in shaping the future of digital transactions. Key Takeaways: The evolution and integration of AI and blockchain Strategies for effective marketing in the blockchain space The role of privacy in digital transactions The potential of AI to enhance user experience and security Navigating volatility within the cryptocurrency market The future of digital identities and user empowerment Guest Bio: Chris Ghent is the Chief Growth Officer at Input Output. With 16+ years in marketing and entrepreneurship, he specializes in advancing human-centric blockchain technology and driving usability and adoption. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- About this Show: The Brave Technologist is here to shed light on the opportunities and challenges of emerging tech. To make it digestible, less scary, and more approachable for all! Join us as we embark on a mission to demystify artificial intelligence, challenge the status quo, and empower everyday people to embrace the digital revolution. Whether you're a tech enthusiast, a curious mind, or an industry professional, this podcast invites you to join the conversation and explore the future of AI together. The Brave Technologist Podcast is hosted by Luke Mulks, VP Business Operations at Brave Software—makers of the privacy-respecting Brave browser and Search engine, and now powering AI everywhere with the Brave Search API. Music by: Ari Dvorin Produced by: Sam Laliberte  
    34:59
  • The Future of Marketing and Creative Processes in an AI-Driven World
    Daniel Hulme, Chief AI Officer at WPP, discusses the transformative role of AI in marketing, leadership, and society. We explore the use of synthetic audiences, ethical considerations of AI, and the future of work influenced by AI technology. Key Takeaways:  The use and impact of synthetic audiences in marketing and content creation AI's potential to enhance human creativity, and future job implications due to AI advancements Overview of the current regulatory landscape, and ethical challenges regarding AI development Practical advice for engaging with and understanding AI technology Guest Bio: Daniel Hulme is a globally recognised AI expert. He is the Chief AI Officer at WPP, and the CEO at Satalia. With over 25 years experience in research and applied AI, Daniel is cited as one of the top ten Chief AI Officers in the world. Daniel is a serial TEDx speaker, has contributed to numerous books and articles on AI, and is a faculty member of SingularityU. He is passionate about how technology can help govern organisations and bring a positive impact to society. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- About this Show: The Brave Technologist is here to shed light on the opportunities and challenges of emerging tech. To make it digestible, less scary, and more approachable for all! Join us as we embark on a mission to demystify artificial intelligence, challenge the status quo, and empower everyday people to embrace the digital revolution. Whether you're a tech enthusiast, a curious mind, or an industry professional, this podcast invites you to join the conversation and explore the future of AI together. The Brave Technologist Podcast is hosted by Luke Mulks, VP Business Operations at Brave Software—makers of the privacy-respecting Brave browser and Search engine, and now powering AI everywhere with the Brave Search API. Music by: Ari Dvorin Produced by: Sam Laliberte  
    28:22
  • The EU’s Approach to Digital Policy and Lessons Learned From The GDPR
    Kai Zenner, Head of Office and Digital Policy Adviser for German Member of the European Parliament Axel Voss, discusses the emerging regulatory landscape for artificial intelligence in Europe and its implications for innovation and consumer safety. He also discusses implementation hurdles of the EU AI Act, specifically the shortage of AI experts and the complexity of enforcement across 27 member states. Key Takeaways:  Challenges with the AI Act (such as vague use cases, balancing innovation with regulation, and the impact on SMEs) Lessons from GDPR, including upcoming changes being considered that could impact data privacy Horizontal legislative approaches and their implications Future prospects for AI regulation in Europe Guest Bio: Kai Zenner is Head of Office and Digital Policy Adviser for MEP Axel Voss in the European Parliament, focusing on AI, privacy, and the EU’s digital transition. He is involved in negotiations on the AI Act, AI Liability Directive, ePrivacy Regulation, and GDPR revision. A member of the OECD.AI Network of Experts and the World Economic Forum's AI Governance Alliance, Zenner also served on the UN's High-Level Advisory Body on AI. He was named Best MEP Assistant in 2023, and ranked #13 in Politico's Power 40 for his influence on EU digital policy. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- About this Show: The Brave Technologist is here to shed light on the opportunities and challenges of emerging tech. To make it digestible, less scary, and more approachable for all! Join us as we embark on a mission to demystify artificial intelligence, challenge the status quo, and empower everyday people to embrace the digital revolution. Whether you're a tech enthusiast, a curious mind, or an industry professional, this podcast invites you to join the conversation and explore the future of AI together. The Brave Technologist Podcast is hosted by Luke Mulks, VP Business Operations at Brave Software—makers of the privacy-respecting Brave browser and Search engine, and now powering AI everywhere with the Brave Search API. Music by: Ari Dvorin Produced by: Sam Laliberte  
    50:36
  • AI Meets Fashion: Redefining Retail Experiences at Nordstrom
    Katie Winterbottom, Director of AI (Digital and Merch) at Nordstrom, discusses a new pilot program that uses AI-powered trend reports and agentic architecture to craft unique fashion journeys. She also emphasizes the need for tech education within companies, and updating antiquated processes to leverage the benefits of emerging tech. Key Takeaways: How AI is revolutionizing the fashion industry by capturing precise fashion trends and assisting in areas such as product surfacing, merchandising, and customer personalization. Operational challenges of integrating AI, and the importance of infrastructure scalability. The development of AI-powered trend reports and agentic architecture to enhance customer experiences. Limitations of recommendation models, and the importance of modern architectures like sequential transformers. Guest Bio: Katie Winterbottom leads AI innovation at Nordstrom, where she directs a team of 32 data scientists and engineers building next-generation personalization and recommendation systems. She's particularly passionate about responsible AI deployment, and has pioneered frameworks for measuring and monitoring AI's business impact while ensuring ethical implementation. Prior to her current role, Katie scaled multiple data science organizations and built enterprise-wide platforms that transformed Nordstrom's digital capabilities. Her teams' innovations have generated hundreds of millions in revenue through enhanced personalization, fraud prevention, and automated merchandising solutions. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- About this Show: The Brave Technologist is here to shed light on the opportunities and challenges of emerging tech. To make it digestible, less scary, and more approachable for all! Join us as we embark on a mission to demystify artificial intelligence, challenge the status quo, and empower everyday people to embrace the digital revolution. Whether you're a tech enthusiast, a curious mind, or an industry professional, this podcast invites you to join the conversation and explore the future of AI together. The Brave Technologist Podcast is hosted by Luke Mulks, VP Business Operations at Brave Software—makers of the privacy-respecting Brave browser and Search engine, and now powering AI everywhere with the Brave Search API. Music by: Ari Dvorin Produced by: Sam Laliberte  
    21:33
  • Future-Proofing AI: Ethics, Accountability and Governance
    Jo Davaris, Global Chief Privacy Officer at Booking Holdings, discusses how to build trust in AI, emphasizing privacy and ethical governance as the pillars of AI innovation. We explore the importance of feedback mechanisms and transparency in AI systems, along with how to maintain user control without compromising innovation. Key Takeaways:  Building trust in AI systems and the role of privacy in AI governance The need for public and private collaboration on AI regulations Concerns with AI’s rapid advancement The importance of integrating privacy and ethical considerations into AI development from the start Guest Bio:  Jo Davaris is the Global Chief Privacy Officer at Booking Holdings, where she established a unified privacy framework across brands like Booking.com and OpenTable. She leads AI Governance, Digital Trust, and Cybersecurity efforts, integrating privacy and innovation globally. Previously, Jo was Mercer’s first Global Chief Privacy Officer, developing a privacy program that protected data while enabling growth. At American Express, she strengthened privacy governance for institutional & network businesses. Earlier, as an attorney for New York City’s Administration for Children’s Services, she prosecuted child abuse cases. Jo serves on advisory boards, speaks at conferences on privacy and governance, and advocates for social services in NYC. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- About this Show: The Brave Technologist is here to shed light on the opportunities and challenges of emerging tech. To make it digestible, less scary, and more approachable for all! Join us as we embark on a mission to demystify artificial intelligence, challenge the status quo, and empower everyday people to embrace the digital revolution. Whether you're a tech enthusiast, a curious mind, or an industry professional, this podcast invites you to join the conversation and explore the future of AI together. The Brave Technologist Podcast is hosted by Luke Mulks, VP Business Operations at Brave Software—makers of the privacy-respecting Brave browser and Search engine, and now powering AI everywhere with the Brave Search API. Music by: Ari Dvorin Produced by: Sam Laliberte  
    29:32

From privacy concerns to limitless potential, AI is rapidly impacting our evolving society. In this new season of The Brave Technologist Podcast - we’re demystifying artificial intelligence, challenging the status quo, and empowering everyday people to embrace the digital revolution.
