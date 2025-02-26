Future-Proofing AI: Ethics, Accountability and Governance
Jo Davaris, Global Chief Privacy Officer at Booking Holdings, discusses how to build trust in AI, emphasizing privacy and ethical governance as the pillars of AI innovation. We explore the importance of feedback mechanisms and transparency in AI systems, along with how to maintain user control without compromising innovation. Key Takeaways: Building trust in AI systems and the role of privacy in AI governance The need for public and private collaboration on AI regulations Concerns with AI’s rapid advancement The importance of integrating privacy and ethical considerations into AI development from the start Guest Bio: Jo Davaris is the Global Chief Privacy Officer at Booking Holdings, where she established a unified privacy framework across brands like Booking.com and OpenTable. She leads AI Governance, Digital Trust, and Cybersecurity efforts, integrating privacy and innovation globally. Previously, Jo was Mercer’s first Global Chief Privacy Officer, developing a privacy program that protected data while enabling growth. At American Express, she strengthened privacy governance for institutional & network businesses. Earlier, as an attorney for New York City’s Administration for Children’s Services, she prosecuted child abuse cases. Jo serves on advisory boards, speaks at conferences on privacy and governance, and advocates for social services in NYC. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- About this Show: The Brave Technologist is here to shed light on the opportunities and challenges of emerging tech. To make it digestible, less scary, and more approachable for all! Join us as we embark on a mission to demystify artificial intelligence, challenge the status quo, and empower everyday people to embrace the digital revolution. Whether you're a tech enthusiast, a curious mind, or an industry professional, this podcast invites you to join the conversation and explore the future of AI together. The Brave Technologist Podcast is hosted by Luke Mulks, VP Business Operations at Brave Software—makers of the privacy-respecting Brave browser and Search engine, and now powering AI everywhere with the Brave Search API. Music by: Ari Dvorin Produced by: Sam Laliberte