How does a forgotten piece of history become uncovered? In this, our final episode in the series, you will learn about what happened to the men of the No.2 after the war, and how their story came to light decades later.Join us as we explore the remarkable history of the No. 2 Construction Battalion, Canada’s only all-Black battalion during the First World War, uncovering their legacy, contributions, and the untold stories of Black Canadian soldiers in our latest podcast on military history, diversity, and heritage.*Download our Discussing Questions for your class*Written & Hosted by Cindy CharlesProduced by Ryan Barnett & Cindy CharlesVoice Director Sonia GemmitiRecorded by Tyler RaumanThis series features interviews with Lt. Jerome Downey, Sgt. Craig Smith, Douglas Ruck, and Lindsay Ruck.Additional voices by Keith Francis & Matthew BarnettFeaturing a musical performance "How Great Thou Art" by Reeny Smith & FamilyA Knockabout Media ProductionThis podcast was made possible thanks to funding from Veterans Affairs Canada’s Commemorative Partnership Program. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
20:44
The Notes of Endurance
If you were once rejected, would you still want to serve? It's 1915, and the Canadian Expeditionary Forces are taking heavy casualties. The growing need for more recruits leads Canadian military leadership to turn toward the very men they had previously barred from service.Join us as we explore the remarkable history of No. 2 Construction Battalion, Canada’s only all-Black battalion during the First World War, uncovering their legacy, contributions, and the untold stories of Black Canadian soldiers in our latest podcast on military history, diversity, and heritage.*Download our Discussing Questions for your class*Written & Hosted by Cindy CharlesProduced by Ryan Barnett & Cindy CharlesVoice Director Sonia GemmitiRecorded by Tyler RaumanThis series features interviews with Lt. Jerome Downey, Sgt. Craig Smith, Douglas Ruck, and Lindsay Ruck.Additional voices by Keith Francis & Matthew BarnettFeaturing "I Want to Be Ready" & "Live a-Humble" by the Tuskegee Institute SingersA Knockabout Media ProductionThis podcast was made possible thanks to funding from Veterans Affairs Canada’s Commemorative Partnership Program. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
18:09
Service Denied
Why did Canada not want a so-called "checkerboard army"? In 1914, the Canadian government called on all able-bodied men to serve their country in the Great War. However, when Black men went to enlist, they were turned away. In this first episode in our new series, we look at those early years of the war, when Black Canadians found themselves having to fight for the right to fight.Join us as we explore the remarkable history of No. 2 Construction Battalion, Canada’s only all-Black battalion during the First World War, uncovering their legacy, contributions, and the untold stories of Black Canadian soldiers in our latest podcast on military history, diversity, and heritage.*Download our Discussing Questions for your class*Written & Hosted by Cindy CharlesProduced by Ryan Barnett & Cindy CharlesVoice Director Sonia GemmitiRecorded by Tyler RaumanThis series features interviews with Lt. Jerome Downey, Sgt. Craig Smith, Douglas Ruck, and Lindsay Ruck.Additional voices by Keith Francis & Matthew BarnettA Knockabout Media ProductionThis podcast was made possible thanks to funding from Veterans Affairs Canada’s Commemorative Partnership Program. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
19:31
*COMING SOON* The Black Hum
In 1914, the world was at war. Thousands of Canadian men rushed to their local enlistment centres, eager to join the fight. But, when Black men went to enlist, they were turned away. It was "a white man's war," they were told. Canada didn't want a "checkerboard army." What followed is a story of rejection and resilience, and of service in the face of bigotry.From Knockabout Media, this is The Black Hum, a new 3-part series on the history and legacy of Canada's first all-Black battalion. First episode drops November 11.Written & Hosted by Cindy CharlesProduced by Ryan Barnett & Cindy CharlesA Knockabout Media Production | Funded by Veterans Affairs Canada Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
What if you were sent to war with a shovel and pickaxe, in lieu of a gun? In 1914, the world was at war. Thousands of Canadian men rushed to their local enlistment centres, eager to join the fight. But, when Black men went to enlist, they were turned away. It was "a white man's war," they were told. Canada didn't want a "checkerboard army." What followed is a story of rejection and resilience, and of service in the face of bigotry.Join us as we explore the remarkable history of No. 2 Construction Battalion, Canada’s only all-Black battalion during the First World War, uncovering their legacy, contributions, and the untold stories of Black Canadian soldiers in our latest podcast on military history, diversity, and heritage.*Download our Discussing Questions for your class*Written & Hosted by Cindy CharlesProduced by Ryan Barnett & Cindy CharlesA Knockabout Media ProductionThis podcast was made possible thanks to funding from Veterans Affairs Canada’s Commemorative Partnership Program. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.