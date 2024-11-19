Service Denied

Why did Canada not want a so-called "checkerboard army"? In 1914, the Canadian government called on all able-bodied men to serve their country in the Great War. However, when Black men went to enlist, they were turned away. In this first episode in our new series, we look at those early years of the war, when Black Canadians found themselves having to fight for the right to fight.Join us as we explore the remarkable history of No. 2 Construction Battalion, Canada’s only all-Black battalion during the First World War, uncovering their legacy, contributions, and the untold stories of Black Canadian soldiers in our latest podcast on military history, diversity, and heritage.*Download our Discussing Questions for your class*Written & Hosted by Cindy CharlesProduced by Ryan Barnett & Cindy CharlesVoice Director Sonia GemmitiRecorded by Tyler RaumanThis series features interviews with Lt. Jerome Downey, Sgt. Craig Smith, Douglas Ruck, and Lindsay Ruck.Additional voices by Keith Francis & Matthew BarnettA Knockabout Media ProductionThis podcast was made possible thanks to funding from Veterans Affairs Canada’s Commemorative Partnership Program. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.