What did we expect from the new episode? Well: the big decision here is not to include any new interviews with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr from the 2020s. We discuss the effect that decision has on this episode, and on how it rounds off the series as a whole. Does the episode work as a general making-of-Anthology, or as a patchwork of unused clips from the other eight episodes? And is there any more Threetles footage to come, or is that your lot?The 2025 Beatles Anthology is available to watch on Disney+: https://www.disneyplus.com/en-gb/browse/entity-cab32c53-c3f8-4879-86f5-c8e4a1657338You can find our five-part deep dive into the original Beatles Anthology earlier in this feedTom Doyle's book Ringo: A Fab Life: https://share.google/JTtimJRkRdc9nEJajThe episode of the Beatles Books Podcast featuring Tom Doyle: https://www.podbean.com/ew/pb-sjt4u-19a1a32Meet the Beatles Films PodcastThe Beatles Films Podcast is hosted by Matt Looker and Ed Williamson. We're both film writers and Beatles fans. Between us we've written for TheShiznit.co.uk, Total Film, Den of Geek and Virgin Media.But tomorrow may rain, so you'll follow us on:Instagram https://instagram.com/beatlesfilmspodBluesky https://bsky.app/profile/beatlesfilmspod.bsky.socialYouTube https://www.youtube.com/@BeatlesFilmsPodcastThreads https://www.threads.net/@beatlesfilmspodFacebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/304654901827622 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
58:16
--------
58:16
The Beatles Anthology (2025 remaster): episodes 1 to 8
They couldn't let it lie, could they? Well, fair enough: The Beatles Anthology felt like a sleeping giant for Apple: gathering dust on a lot of fortysomethings' DVD shelves when it could be out there, brand spanking new and showing a whole new generation how great these guys were.And of course these episodes have been altered: we talk about what's new, and what's been removed and why. Plus there's the subject of the AI upscaling of some of the early performance footage: what effect does it have and what are the implications?The 2025 Beatles Anthology is available to watch on Disney+: https://www.disneyplus.com/en-gb/browse/entity-cab32c53-c3f8-4879-86f5-c8e4a1657338You can find our five-part deep dive into the original Beatles Anthology earlier in this feedThe 1929 short film The Singing Brakeman, starring Jimmie Rodgers: https://youtu.be/JvA9fWnEXw0The episode of the Producing The Beatles podcast about Now and Then: https://www.producingthebeatles.com/new-episodes/2023/11/14/016-now-and-then-56hktMeet the Beatles Films PodcastThe Beatles Films Podcast is hosted by Matt Looker and Ed Williamson. We're both film writers and Beatles fans. Between us we've written for TheShiznit.co.uk, Total Film, Den of Geek and Virgin Media.But tomorrow may rain, so you'll follow us on:Instagram https://instagram.com/beatlesfilmspodBluesky https://bsky.app/profile/beatlesfilmspod.bsky.socialYouTube https://www.youtube.com/@BeatlesFilmsPodcastThreads https://www.threads.net/@beatlesfilmspodFacebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/304654901827622 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
1:05:58
--------
1:05:58
Concert for George (with Nothing Is Real's Steven Cockcroft): part 2
It's part 2 and we're getting into it: what were the standout performances? There's a lot to choose from: Eric Clapton, Billy Preston, Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney all had a go, but what motivated their song choices? We also discuss Paul in particular: less secure than Ringo in his relationship with George Harrison, it's fascinating to watch Paul tread carefully through his contributions. What would a Paul McCartney tribute concert look like and who would appear at it?You can find ways to watch and listen to the Concert for George at https://concertforgeorge.comWe insist you listen to Steven's podcast with Jason Carty, Nothing Is Real: https://www.nothingisrealpod.comYou can also find their Radio Ulster series Back to the Irish, which examines the Irish connections of the Beatles and other artists, on BBC Sounds: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/b079m78nPrince's performance on While My Guitar Gently Weeps at George's Rock n Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2004: https://youtu.be/dWRCooFKk3cThe Art of McCartney compilation album that Matt likes a lot more than Steven does: https://open.spotify.com/album/4iZ49yyqqCiB4B1NVV98lMThe Prince's Trust Rock Gala 1986, where Paul performed I Saw Her Standing There, Long Tall Sally and Get Back: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hivErCQ7R6IMeet the Beatles Films PodcastThe Beatles Films Podcast is hosted by Matt Looker and Ed Williamson. We're both film writers and Beatles fans. Between us we've written for TheShiznit.co.uk, Total Film, Den of Geek and Virgin Media.But tomorrow may rain, so you'll follow us on:Instagram https://instagram.com/beatlesfilmspodBluesky https://bsky.app/profile/beatlesfilmspod.bsky.socialYouTube https://www.youtube.com/@BeatlesFilmsPodcastThreads https://www.threads.net/@beatlesfilmspodFacebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/304654901827622 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
53:01
--------
53:01
Concert for George (with Nothing Is Real's Steven Cockcroft): part 1
As reluctant as he famously is to talk about it, Steven Cockcroft, one half of the Nothing Is Real podcast, attended the George Harrison tribute concert on 29 November 2002. So when it came to discussing the 2003 concert film we thought, Who better to invite on as a guest? Part 1 of our conversation touches on our memories of George's death in 2001, how Steven got a ticket, which artists were confirmed when, and which were rumoured, and the differences between the DVD's two versions: the full concert and the edited theatrical release.You can find ways to watch and listen to the Concert for George at https://concertforgeorge.comIf you haven't listened to Nothing Is Real you must. Steven Cockcroft and Jason Carty created the the gold standard of Beatles podcasts, and they are sorely missed: https://www.nothingisrealpod.comYou can also find their Radio Ulster series Back to the Irish, which examines the Irish connections of the Beatles and other artists, on BBC Sounds: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/b079m78nBobFest in 1993 was officially known as The 30th Anniversary Concert Celebration, a Bob Dylan tribute: https://www.bobdylan.com/albums/the-30th-anniversary-concert-celebrationTom Hanks's episode of Desert Island Discs, in which he chose an unlikely Beatles song and spoke movingly about how they helped him through childhood loneliness: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/b079m78nThe Martin Scorsese concert film The Last Waltz: https://share.google/DQgykliRFBj1vxoMxMeet the Beatles Films PodcastThe Beatles Films Podcast is hosted by Matt Looker and Ed Williamson. We're both film writers and Beatles fans. Between us we've written for TheShiznit.co.uk, Total Film, Den of Geek and Virgin Media.But tomorrow may rain, so you'll follow us on:Instagram https://instagram.com/beatlesfilmspodBluesky https://bsky.app/profile/beatlesfilmspod.bsky.socialYouTube https://www.youtube.com/@BeatlesFilmsPodcastThreads https://www.threads.net/@beatlesfilmspodFacebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/304654901827622 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
1:06:45
--------
1:06:45
Son of Dracula (1974)
Ringo Starr and Harry Nilsson playing Merlin (yes, the wizard) and the son of Dracula: what could possibly go wrong? Well, a fair bit as it turns out: some baffling choices are made and it can't quite make up its mind what it is, but at least Ringo enjoyed being a producer, didn't he? No, not really. Still, he had a bar in his Apple Films office, at least.Watch the film in this fairly ropy VHS transfer: https://youtu.be/cfkHN_QxNcwOr in this weird but fascinating HD upscale made using AI: https://youtu.be/1o9zHsyl-3UThe Irish actor who played Merlin in the BBC series is Colin Morgan: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm2959880Woody Allen's 1966 film What's Up, Tiger Lily? where he redubbed a Japanese spy film to make it a comedy: https://share.google/4D2x2eAJnUsmysiq7The other Apple Films productions we mention are Raga: https://youtu.be/bvwf53_ZPEMLittle Malcolm and His Struggle Against the Eunuchs: https://youtu.be/XOxABAk0scUDid Britain Murder Hanratty? https://youtu.be/HGl9tzMNtpEAn agreement between France and Great Britain to build what became the Channel Tunnel was signed in 1973, so perhaps it was in the news at the time? That's our best guess anyway: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Channel_Tunnel#HistoryNilsson's Son of Schmilsson album: https://open.spotify.com/album/522ynXVXJEFsiozNTy6rbtMeet the Beatles Films PodcastThe Beatles Films Podcast is hosted by Matt Looker and Ed Williamson. We're both film writers and Beatles fans. Between us we've written for TheShiznit.co.uk, Total Film, Den of Geek and Virgin Media.But tomorrow may rain, so you'll follow us on:Instagram https://instagram.com/beatlesfilmspodBluesky https://bsky.app/profile/beatlesfilmspod.bsky.socialYouTube https://www.youtube.com/@BeatlesFilmsPodcastThreads https://www.threads.net/@beatlesfilmspodFacebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/304654901827622 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Two film writers and Fab Four fans discuss movies and TV about, starring, and inspired by The Beatles: John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.