Concert for George (with Nothing Is Real's Steven Cockcroft): part 1

As reluctant as he famously is to talk about it, Steven Cockcroft, one half of the Nothing Is Real podcast, attended the George Harrison tribute concert on 29 November 2002. So when it came to discussing the 2003 concert film we thought, Who better to invite on as a guest? Part 1 of our conversation touches on our memories of George's death in 2001, how Steven got a ticket, which artists were confirmed when, and which were rumoured, and the differences between the DVD's two versions: the full concert and the edited theatrical release.You can find ways to watch and listen to the Concert for George at https://concertforgeorge.comIf you haven't listened to Nothing Is Real you must. Steven Cockcroft and Jason Carty created the the gold standard of Beatles podcasts, and they are sorely missed: https://www.nothingisrealpod.comYou can also find their Radio Ulster series Back to the Irish, which examines the Irish connections of the Beatles and other artists, on BBC Sounds: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/b079m78nBobFest in 1993 was officially known as The 30th Anniversary Concert Celebration, a Bob Dylan tribute: https://www.bobdylan.com/albums/the-30th-anniversary-concert-celebrationTom Hanks's episode of Desert Island Discs, in which he chose an unlikely Beatles song and spoke movingly about how they helped him through childhood loneliness: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/b079m78nThe Martin Scorsese concert film The Last Waltz: https://share.google/DQgykliRFBj1vxoMx