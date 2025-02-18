Powered by RND
PodcastsArtsThe Band Dads Podcast
Listen to The Band Dads Podcast in the App
Listen to The Band Dads Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Band Dads Podcast

Podcast The Band Dads Podcast
The Band Dads
Ever sat through a band concert wondering how your kid suddenly knows 12 instruments but still can’t find their shoes? Or nodded along as the band director expl...
Arts

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Episode 2 - Why Music? Why Band? And Why Should You Care?
    Send us a text🎺  In this episode, the Band Dads dive headfirst into the big questions:Why is music—especially band—so important?What life-changing benefits does band offer?Are we too quick to let kids quit?Have music educators dropped the ball on sharing band’s true value?Why isn’t there a standard for how music is taught—and should there be?How can parents jump in and make a difference?With their signature sarcasm, humor, and unfiltered takes, the Band Dads unpack these questions and more in this first full-length episode. If you’ve ever wondered why band matters—or just want a good laugh—this one’s for you! 🎶We want to here from you! Send us an email to: [email protected] Check out these links to connect with us further! Band Dads Podcast Website Band Dads Podcast Instagram Band Dads Podcast TikTok Band Dads Podcast YouTube Band Dads Podcast Facebook
    --------  
    44:32
  • Episode 1 - The Band Dad's Podcast Preview
    Send us a text🎺 Introducing... The Band Dads! 🎶Chris Flynn and Scott Lang are teaming up to bring you a podcast by confused band parents, for confused band parents! (That means ALL band parents—not just dads!) Whether you’re drowning in fundraising forms, lost in a sea of musical jargon, or just wondering why your kid suddenly needs a $200 mouthpiece, we’ve got you covered.In this episode, meet your hosts and hear how a simple band booster meeting led to a hilarious discovery—a data analyst and a former band director (with a passion for music education) sitting side by side, equally baffled by their kids’ band world. That "aha!" moment turned into a mission: to demystify band life for parents everywhere—starting with YOU!With a lighthearted mix of humor, real talk, and expert insights, The Band Dads will have you laughing, learning, and maybe even reconsidering that late-night uniform ironing session. Tune in to find out why music makes your child a better person… for LIFE! (And hey, the podcast might just make you a better parent, too!)Hit play and join the fun—you’ll never hear “band parent” the same way again! 🎧🥁We want to here from you! Send us an email to: [email protected] Check out these links to connect with us further! Band Dads Podcast Website Band Dads Podcast Instagram Band Dads Podcast TikTok Band Dads Podcast YouTube Band Dads Podcast Facebook
    --------  
    10:35

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About The Band Dads Podcast

Ever sat through a band concert wondering how your kid suddenly knows 12 instruments but still can’t find their shoes? Or nodded along as the band director explained “dot books” and “horn angles” like you weren’t completely lost? Then The Band Dad’s Podcast is for you!Join us as we break down the wild, wonderful, and slightly chaotic world of band parenting with humor, sarcasm, and just enough actual knowledge to keep us from getting kicked out of the booster club. Whether you're a seasoned band parent or still figuring out what a “reed” is, we’ve got your back. Tune in—confusion loves company!https://www.banddadspodcast.com/
Podcast website

Listen to The Band Dads Podcast, Spooked and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.8.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/19/2025 - 2:37:49 PM