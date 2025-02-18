About The Band Dads Podcast

Ever sat through a band concert wondering how your kid suddenly knows 12 instruments but still can’t find their shoes? Or nodded along as the band director explained “dot books” and “horn angles” like you weren’t completely lost? Then The Band Dad’s Podcast is for you!Join us as we break down the wild, wonderful, and slightly chaotic world of band parenting with humor, sarcasm, and just enough actual knowledge to keep us from getting kicked out of the booster club. Whether you're a seasoned band parent or still figuring out what a “reed” is, we’ve got your back. Tune in—confusion loves company!https://www.banddadspodcast.com/