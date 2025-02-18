Send us a text🎺 Introducing... The Band Dads! 🎶Chris Flynn and Scott Lang are teaming up to bring you a podcast by confused band parents, for confused band parents! (That means ALL band parents—not just dads!) Whether you’re drowning in fundraising forms, lost in a sea of musical jargon, or just wondering why your kid suddenly needs a $200 mouthpiece, we’ve got you covered.In this episode, meet your hosts and hear how a simple band booster meeting led to a hilarious discovery—a data analyst and a former band director (with a passion for music education) sitting side by side, equally baffled by their kids’ band world. That "aha!" moment turned into a mission: to demystify band life for parents everywhere—starting with YOU!With a lighthearted mix of humor, real talk, and expert insights, The Band Dads will have you laughing, learning, and maybe even reconsidering that late-night uniform ironing session. Tune in to find out why music makes your child a better person… for LIFE! (And hey, the podcast might just make you a better parent, too!)Hit play and join the fun—you’ll never hear “band parent” the same way again! 🎧🥁We want to here from you! Send us an email to: [email protected]
