No Offseason: The Athletic Women's Basketball Show

The Athletic Women's Basketball Show is now No Offseason!

Start with the NCAA, jump straight to the WNBA, throw in a little Unrivaled and Athletes Unlimited, and there is no rest in the world of women's basketball. In No Offseason, Zena Keita, Chantel Jennings, Sabreena Merchant, and Ben Pickman remain to offer you the most detailed analysis in the world of women's basketball, served up alongside interviews with the biggest newsmakers in the industry. With new segments, a new sound, and forays into the hottest cultural moments surrounding the sport, No Offseason ups the game, making it essential listening for anyone who wants to know more about the sport they love. Launching March 17.