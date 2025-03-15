No Offseason: The Athletic Women's Basketball Show

For this special Selection Sunday episode, Zena is joined by Sabreena and Chantel to break down the 2025 Women’s NCAA Tournament bracket. First, Zena and Sabreena talk big picture – #1 seeds, which teams fell on which side of the bubble, and potential brackets of death. Then, Chantel joins to share her official – albeit uncertain – picks. And finally, Zena and Sabreena wrap on five potential first round upsets that Sabreena has her eye on.
–
Join our community bracket group! Follow this link: https://tinyurl.com/2wpm3jzv, or head on over to the Yahoo Fantasy Sports Hub / Women’s Bracket Mayhem and search for “No Offseason Bracket Challenge” / ID #2519.
Send in your bracket questions for our Friday pod! Leave a comment wherever you’re listening, or email us at [email protected]
. You can also find us on socials:
-Instagram: @tanooffseason
-Zena on X: @itszenakeita
-Sabreena on X: @sabreenajm
-Chantel on X: @chanteljennings
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices