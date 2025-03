No Offseason: The Athletic Women's Basketball Show

How to Own Your 2025 Women's NCAA Bracket Pool

Zena is joined by Ben Pickman and resident bracketologist Mark Schindler to give you all the top tips you need to own your bracket pool. Then, they travel down some potential paths to the Final Four for several of the top-seeded teams in the tournament, and give a special call-out to some of the more under-the-radar teams they think can go the distance to the Sweet Sixteen or Elite Eight. – Join our community bracket group! Follow this link: https://tinyurl.com/2wpm3jzv, or head on over to the Yahoo Fantasy Sports Hub / Women's Bracket Mayhem and search for "No Offseason Bracket Challenge" / ID #2519. Send in your bracket questions for our Friday pod! Leave a comment wherever you're listening, or email us at [email protected] . You can also find us on socials: -Instagram: @tanooffseason -Zena on X: @itszenakeita -Sabreena on X: @sabreenajm -Chantel on X: @chanteljennings