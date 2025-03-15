No Offseason: The Athletic Women's Basketball Show

Powered by RND
The Athletic
No Offseason is The Athletic's show for all things women's basketball. Hosts Zena Keita, Chantel Jennings, Sabreena Merchant, and Ben Pickman bring you the stor...
  • How to Own Your 2025 Women's NCAA Bracket Pool
    Zena is joined by Ben Pickman and resident bracketologist Mark Schindler to give you all the top tips you need to own your bracket pool. Then, they travel down some potential paths to the Final Four for several of the top-seeded teams in the tournament, and give a special call-out to some of the more under-the-radar teams they think can go the distance to the Sweet Sixteen or Elite Eight. – Join our community bracket group! Follow this link: https://tinyurl.com/2wpm3jzv, or head on over to the Yahoo Fantasy Sports Hub / Women’s Bracket Mayhem and search for “No Offseason Bracket Challenge” / ID #2519. Send in your bracket questions for our Friday pod! Leave a comment wherever you’re listening, or email us at [email protected]. You can also find us on socials: -Instagram: @tanooffseason -Zena on X: @itszenakeita -Sabreena on X: @sabreenajm -Chantel on X: @chanteljennings Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:02:45
  • The 2025 Women's NCAA Bracket is Live
    For this special Selection Sunday episode, Zena is joined by Sabreena and Chantel to break down the 2025 Women’s NCAA Tournament bracket. First, Zena and Sabreena talk big picture – #1 seeds, which teams fell on which side of the bubble, and potential brackets of death. Then, Chantel joins to share her official – albeit uncertain – picks. And finally, Zena and Sabreena wrap on five potential first round upsets that Sabreena has her eye on. – Join our community bracket group! Follow this link: https://tinyurl.com/2wpm3jzv, or head on over to the Yahoo Fantasy Sports Hub / Women’s Bracket Mayhem and search for “No Offseason Bracket Challenge” / ID #2519. Send in your bracket questions for our Friday pod! Leave a comment wherever you’re listening, or email us at [email protected]. You can also find us on socials: -Instagram: @tanooffseason -Zena on X: @itszenakeita -Sabreena on X: @sabreenajm -Chantel on X: @chanteljennings Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    56:31
  • Getting Ready for Selection Sunday
    Zena is joined by basketball writer and bracket whiz Mark Schindler to discuss all things March Madness: the teams most likely to get in off the bubble, the historic wins in conference play this year that are shaking up the field, Mark’s prediction for the number 1 seeds, and how exactly the official bracket gets made — from automatic bids, to at-large bids, to the deal with NET Rankings and the people behind the selection committee. -Follow Zena on X: @itszenakeita -Follow Mark on X: @MG_Schindler Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    54:52
  • Who's getting that final No. 1 seed?
    The major conference tournaments have come and gone, and with it, the picture has only become blurrier about which teams will end up on the top line for the NCAA Tournament, which programs will be able to host and how much certain teams drove up (or down) their stock for the committee. Zena, Sabreena and Chantel discuss all this as they recap key moments from a weekend full of big games and big moments. -Follow Zena on X: @itszenakeita -Follow Chantel on X: @chanteljennings -Follow Sabreena on X: @sabreenajm Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    55:04
  • The Athletic Women's Basketball Show is now No Offseason!
    Start with the NCAA, jump straight to the WNBA, throw in a little Unrivaled and Athletes Unlimited, and there is no rest in the world of women's basketball. In No Offseason, Zena Keita, Chantel Jennings, Sabreena Merchant, and Ben Pickman remain to offer you the most detailed analysis in the world of women's basketball, served up alongside interviews with the biggest newsmakers in the industry. With new segments, a new sound, and forays into the hottest cultural moments surrounding the sport, No Offseason ups the game, making it essential listening for anyone who wants to know more about the sport they love. Launching March 17. -Follow Zena on X: @itszenakeita -Follow Ben on X: @benpickman -Follow Chantel on X: @chanteljennings -Follow Sabreena on X: @sabreenajm Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    0:42

No Offseason is The Athletic’s show for all things women’s basketball. Hosts Zena Keita, Chantel Jennings, Sabreena Merchant, and Ben Pickman bring you the stories that matter the most and the insider info you need from the sport that never stops – served up alongside exclusive interviews with the biggest names in women’s hoops, from the NCAA to the WNBA and all points in between. New episodes drop Tuesday and Friday.
