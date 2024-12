Alexander the Great's (Alleged) Tunic - Ep 286

This week we take a look at 3 recent news stories that supposedly solved a famous historical mystery. First up, the identity of the famous "horeseman" burial has possibly been identified. Then, a scrap of fabric from a tomb in Greece may have belonged to Alexander the Great. Finally, archaeologists have "solved" the mystery of the Roanoake's lost colony. Were any of these mysteries truly solved? You decide!Links Archaeologists Identified the Body of the Famed "Horseman," Solving a 300-Year-Old Mystery (Apple News) 'Purple tunic' from royal tomb belonged to Alexander the Great, scholar claims — but not everyone agrees Greek Researcher Claims Ancient Tunic Scrap Was Alexander the Great's. Experts Aren't Convinced The Identification of the Sacred "Chiton" (Sarapis) of Pharaoh Alexander the Great in Tomb II at Vergina, Macedonia, Greece (Journal of Field Archaeology) Experts Claim They Have Solved The Roanoke Mystery After The Colony Vanished In 1590 (Apple News) Archaeologists May Have Finally Solved the Mystery of the Disappearance of Roanoke's Lost Colony Fort Raleigh National Historic Site