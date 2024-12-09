Recently, we went to see the movie Moana 2 with our little nieces and we ended up enjoying it so much more than we expected! But, of course, we had to ask the question, how accurate is the story and characters behind the Moana franchise? In this episode we deep dive the history, archaeology, myths, and Polynesian culture on which these movies are based.Links The World Of Moana Explained The Long PauseTranscripts For rough transcripts head over to https://archpodnet.com/archaeology/290Contact Chris [email protected] Rachel [email protected] (Instagram)ArchPodNet APN Website: https://www.archpodnet.com APN on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/archpodnet APN on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/archpodnet APN on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/archpodnet Tee Public Store: https://www.teepublic.com/stores/archaeology-podcast-network?ref_id=5724Affiliates Motion
34:07
The Mayan Calendar Has Been Solved! - Ep 289
We've got a partial theme today but we start with 9000 year old bread making in the near east! We then go to Maya country for a double header. We start with 4000 year old fishing canals build buy the predecessors to the Maya and then talk about a possible solution to the Maya long count calendar.Links Focaccia: A Neolithic culinary tradition dating back 9,000 years ago (Apple) Archaeologists discover 4,000-year-old fishing canals used by predecessors of Mayans in breakthrough find (Apple) Scientists Finally Solved the Mystery of How the Mayan Calendar Works (Apple) Transcripts For a transcript of this episode, tap the Zencastr icon on in the upper left corner of the Podcast image.
28:03
Sharks in the Colosseum! #fakenews - Ep 288
We get back to the news this week! We start with a cool site from Sweden where…it's all ritual! Next we go to the Iberian Peninsula and learn about a Neanderthal glue factory, sort of. Finally, we talk about what Hollywood gets wrong, and right, about gladiators after seeing Gladiator II.Links 5,000-year-old sacrificial site stuns archaeologists in Sweden. 'Extremely unusual' 65,000-year-old hearth in Gibraltar may have been a Neanderthal 'glue factory,' study finds. What Hollywood gets wrong—and right—about Roman gladiatorsApple News Link: What Hollywood gets wrong—and right—about Roman gladiators The Real History Behind Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator II' and Life as a Fighter in the Ancient Roman Arena Man of Recaps: Gladiator RecapTranscripts For a transcript of this episode, tap the Zencastr icon on in the upper left corner of the Podcast image.
41:25
Famous Pompeii Casts Are Not Who They Seem - Ep 287
This week we cover 3 recent archaeology news stories that showcase the bias of both journalists and researchers. First, 12,000 year old spindle whirls may be early evidence of the wheel. Then, we head to Pompeii where DNA evidence is showing the modern bias researchers have about personal adornment. And finally, Indigenous populations in Columbia are sharing their cultural knowledge about local Pictographs, and not surprisingly it is different from the assumptions drawn by past researchers.Links 12,000-year-old, doughnut-shaped pebbles may be early evidence of the wheel DNA Evidence Is Rewriting the Stories of Victims Who Perished in Pompeii Nearly 2,000 Years Ago Secret meanings of ancient Amazon rock art revealedTranscripts For rough transcripts head over to https://archpodnet.com/archaeology/287
38:07
Alexander the Great's (Alleged) Tunic - Ep 286
This week we take a look at 3 recent news stories that supposedly solved a famous historical mystery. First up, the identity of the famous "horeseman" burial has possibly been identified. Then, a scrap of fabric from a tomb in Greece may have belonged to Alexander the Great. Finally, archaeologists have "solved" the mystery of the Roanoake's lost colony. Were any of these mysteries truly solved? You decide!Links Archaeologists Identified the Body of the Famed "Horseman," Solving a 300-Year-Old Mystery (Apple News) 'Purple tunic' from royal tomb belonged to Alexander the Great, scholar claims — but not everyone agrees Greek Researcher Claims Ancient Tunic Scrap Was Alexander the Great's. Experts Aren't Convinced The Identification of the Sacred "Chiton" (Sarapis) of Pharaoh Alexander the Great in Tomb II at Vergina, Macedonia, Greece (Journal of Field Archaeology) Experts Claim They Have Solved The Roanoke Mystery After The Colony Vanished In 1590 (Apple News) Archaeologists May Have Finally Solved the Mystery of the Disappearance of Roanoke's Lost Colony Fort Raleigh National Historic Site Join the ArchPodNet Discord (Free!)
The Archaeology Show is produced by the Archaeology Podcast Network. It's hosted by archaeologist's Chris Webster and Rachel Roden. We will interview people from around the world in a variety of topics. Enjoy the ride.