Steven Wilson & Tim Bowness
  • #23 (1995) Tricky, Goldie, Radiohead, David Bowie, Red House Painters, Tears For Fears & more
    A CD length excursion into a great 'CD age' year as the boys discuss Tricky, Goldie, Radiohead, David Bowie, Scott Walker, Babybird, Momus, Red House Painters, Tears For Fears and much more. Buy The Album Years T-shirt (Graphite) Buy The Album Years T-shirt (Classic Olive) --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/the-album-years/message
    2/14/2023
    1:15:59
  • #22 (1983 Part 2) Ben Watt, Tears for Fears, Genesis, The Smiths & more
    Another epic two-parter as the no-man duo take on 1983, a year where bright young things and old curmudgeons alike are on creative fire, even if there’s still a lot of space for honourable eccentrics.  Buy The Album Years T-shirt (Graphite) Buy The Album Years T-shirt (Classic Olive) --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/the-album-years/message
    11/21/2022
    1:07:02
  • #21 (1983 Part 1) Pink Floyd, Yes, New Order, Tom Waits & more
    Another epic two-parter as the no-man duo take on 1983, a year where bright young things and old curmudgeons alike are on creative fire, even if there’s still a lot of space for honourable eccentrics.  Buy The Album Years T-shirt (Graphite) Buy The Album Years T-shirt (Classic Olive) --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/the-album-years/message
    11/21/2022
    1:00:52
  • #20 (1978 Part 3) Kate Bush, Chic, Marvin Gaye, Black Sabbath, Brian Eno & more
    Six months after they left it dangling, the boys return to 1978. Part Three features deep dives into Chic, Marvin Gaye, Kate Bush, Peter Hammill, Scott Walker, Kevin Coyne, Be Bop Deluxe, Ange, Kraftwerk, Brian Eno, Tangerine Dream, Popol Vuh, Steve Reich and much, much more in a truly epic edition! Elsewhere, SW finds a Genesis album he unconditionally likes, chickens are referenced (quite a lot) and, bless the lords of commerce, there's an Album Years t-shirt available… Buy The Album Years T-shirt (Graphite) Buy The Album Years T-shirt (Classic Olive) --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/the-album-years/message
    7/5/2022
    1:38:26
  • #19 (1978 Part 2) Neil Young, Bruce Springsteen, Queen, The Who & more
    Steven and Tim return with 1978, a year so rich with significant albums ripe for discussion it looks like it’s going to require 4 episodes to get through them all! Part 2 of The Album Years' investigation into 1978 continues with some of the more established guard, including The Who, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Waits, 10cc, Warren Zevon, Elton John, Neil Young, Queen and more. Parts 3 and 4 to follow! --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/the-album-years/message
    1/31/2022
    44:04

About The Album Years

Music is finite, opinions are endless. On The Album Years podcast, long term friends, collaborators and music nerds Steven Wilson and Tim Bowness discuss and bicker about their favourite music released during the golden album years, which they reckon to be from around 1965 to the end of the millennium. Each episode focuses on a single year picked at random. At the end of each episode they pick their personal favourites and the album they think had the most long-term impact on music. Can you guess which albums they will pick?
