#20 (1978 Part 3) Kate Bush, Chic, Marvin Gaye, Black Sabbath, Brian Eno & more
Six months after they left it dangling, the boys return to 1978. Part Three features deep dives into Chic, Marvin Gaye, Kate Bush, Peter Hammill, Scott Walker, Kevin Coyne, Be Bop Deluxe, Ange, Kraftwerk, Brian Eno, Tangerine Dream, Popol Vuh, Steve Reich and much, much more in a truly epic edition! Elsewhere, SW finds a Genesis album he unconditionally likes, chickens are referenced (quite a lot) and, bless the lords of commerce, there's an Album Years t-shirt available…
Buy The Album Years T-shirt (Graphite)
Buy The Album Years T-shirt (Classic Olive)
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/the-album-years/message