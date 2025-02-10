TechSurge: The Deep Tech VC Podcast

Adapting to Disruption: AI, Housing, Geopolitics, & More with Global Head of McKinsey Bob Sternfels
The world is evolving faster than ever – how will we keep up?From AI breakthroughs to global supply chain disruptions, the forces shaping business and technology today are relentless. In this episode of the TechSurge Deep Tech VC Podcast, we sit down with Bob Sternfels, Global Managing Partner of McKinsey & Company, the global consulting firm who has been on the frontlines of helping businesses and industries navigate relentless change for the past 100 years.We explore the shifting landscape of venture capital and opportunities for VCs, startups, and consultancies to explore new partnership models. Bob shares his view on shifting global supply chain strategies, why full economic decoupling between the U.S. and China is a dangerous and difficult proposition, and how India may be on track to become the economic powerhouse of the twenty-first century. The discussion digs into the complexities of housing affordability and why the future of housing insurance is at risk – could our homes of the future soon be uninsurable due to climate change?Bob helps us dive into the evolving demands of 21st-century leadership, where resilience, adaptability, and even humor are becoming essential CEO traits. Bob explains why today’s leaders must rethink their approach to disruption, risk, and innovation – or risk being left behind.If you enjoy this episode, please subscribe and leave us a review on your favorite podcast platform. Sign up for our newsletter at techsurgepodcast.com for exclusive insights and information about upcoming TechSurge Live Summits.Links:Check out our video episodes on YouTubeFollow Celesta Capital on LinkedIn and XLearn more about Bob Sternfels’ leadership at McKinsey & Companyhttps://www.mckinsey.com/our-people/bob-sternfelsExplore McKinsey’s insights on AI and economic disruptionhttps://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/mckinsey-digital/our-insights/the-economic-potential-of-generative-ai-the-next-productivity-frontierLearn how climate change is affecting insurance marketshttps://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/risk-and-resilience/our-insights/navigating-shifting-risks-in-the-insurance-industryLearn about India’s digital transformation through UPI and Aadhaarhttps://www.npci.org.in/what-we-do/upi/product-overviewhttps://uidai.gov.in/
50:37
The Future of Wireless Networks, Academia Startups, & Intel: A Conversation With Dr. Andrea Goldsmith
The future of wireless technology is unfolding, are you ready for what's next?How can Intel regain market dominance? How will AI and IOT shape the next generation of wireless? What are the challenges in transitioning to 5G, NextG, and beyond? How will academia and the startup world intersect in the 21st century economy? We explore these questions and more in our latest episode of the TechSurge Deep Tech VC Podcast, as we sit down with Dr. Andrea Goldsmith, Dean of Princeton University’s School of Engineering and Applied Science and a pioneer in wireless communication. Dr. Goldsmith shares insights from her groundbreaking research in multi-antenna systems, the evolution of wireless networks, and the future of cellular technology. We explore her journey as a successful entrepreneur behind Quantenna and Plume WiFi, and her current leadership role as Dean working to build a vibrant engineering and startup ecosystem around Princeton. Dr. Goldsmith also shares her thoughts on the future of Intel, the strategic choices that lie ahead, and its important role within the U.S. tech economy, as well as the broader geopolitical landscape.Enjoyed this conversation? Subscribe now and leave a review to help us grow! Join our newsletter for exclusive insights and upcoming TechSurge Live Summits at techsurgepodcast.com.Links:Check out our video episodes on YouTubeFollow Celesta Capital on LinkedIn and XLearn more about Dr. Goldsmith’s pioneering research at Princeton: https://ece.princeton.edu/people/andrea-goldsmithDiscover Intel's latest innovations: https://www.intel.com/Explore how Plume WiFi is redefining smart home connectivity: https://www.plume.com/ See how Medtronic is shaping the future of healthcare innovation: https://www.medtronic.com/Experience the future of autonomous mobility with Zoox: https://zoox.com/
53:16
How AI Is Fueling the Transformation of Healthcare
In this episode, host Michael Marks dives into the transformative role of artificial intelligence in healthcare. Michael is joined by Dr. Alex Sardiña of WhiteRabbit.ai and Kalyan Sivasilam of 5C Network, two early adopters bringing AI to medicine through sharply contrasting market models in the U.S. and India, respectively. The discussion unpacks how AI is revolutionizing diagnostics, helping to address labor shortages, and improving patient experiences. Learn about breakthroughs in cancer detection, radiology efficiency, regulatory challenges, and the global potential of AI-driven solutions in medicine.Chapters00:00 Introduction to AI in Healthcare02:01 AI Applications in Cancer Detection04:56 Addressing Radiologist Shortages with AI07:47 The Reality of AI in Medical Imaging12:06 Data Acquisition and Its Challenges16:25 The Future of Radiologists in an AI World22:00 Improving Accuracy in Medical Imaging with AI23:25 AI in Diagnostic Imaging25:18 Building vs. Partnering in AI Healthcare29:40 Navigating Regulatory Environments34:23 The Role of Insurance in AI Adoption39:39 Overcoming Hurdles for AI Acceptance43:56 Competition and Innovation in AILinkshttps://www.5cnetwork.com/https://www.whiterabbit.ai/KeywordsAI, healthcare, medical imaging, cancer detection, radiology, diagnostics, technology, healthcare investment, patient care, data acquisition, AI, healthcare, diagnostic imaging, regulatory environment, insurance, competition, innovation, technology, partnerships, patient care
46:20
Navigating the Tech CEO Journey
Host Sriram Viswanathan sits down with Qualcomm Chairman Mark McLaughlin, the former CEO of Palo Alto Networks and Verisign and a trailblazer in technology and cybersecurity. Mark shares his remarkable transition from West Point to the heights of the tech industry, drawing on the many powerful leadership lessons developed throughout his career. Mark shares advice on balancing family priorities and career choices, offering a deeply human perspective on leadership told through his unique experience of stepping down from Palo Alto Networks at the height of his prime as CEO. The discussion touches on the shifting terrain of cybersecurity, the growing influence of AI, and the complexities of board leadership during periods of CEO transition. This episode is packed with practical insights for anyone looking to navigate a c-suite career in tech.Chapters00:00 Introduction to Mark McLaughlin01:53 Mark's Journey from Military to Technology06:13 The Evolution of Cybersecurity and Mark's Insights12:02 The Five T's of Business Success17:54 Leadership Lessons from West Point24:11 Transitioning from CEO to Family Life30:01 Board Dynamics and Leadership Transitions36:12 The Intersection of AI and Cybersecurity41:59 Personal Philosophy and Leadership InspirationLinksQualcommSnowflakeRubrikSnorkelPalo Alto NetworksKeywordsMark McLaughlin, cybersecurity, technology, leadership, AI, venture capital, family, business success, board dynamics, personal philosophy
45:11
Customer Experience x AI: Industries at the Intersection Series
Host Sriram Viswanathan speaks with Andy Lee and Anand Chandrasekaran from Crescendo AI about the transformative impact of AI on the customer service and call center industry. The conversation covers Crescendo's unique approach to integrating AI in business process outsourcing, the dynamics of the sector, and the potential future of human-AI collaboration. Discover how AI is poised to disrupt and enhance the BPO industry, and why Crescendo AI is at the forefront of this technological revolution.Chapters00:00 Introduction to AI in Customer Service02:48 Dynamics of the Contact Center Industry06:09 Crescendo AI: Founders and Vision08:58 AI's Impact on Customer Interactions11:54 Technical Architecture of Crescendo AI15:06 Market Strategy and Customer Experience17:56 Scaling and Growth of Crescendo AI21:03 Future of AI in Customer Service24:00 Conclusion and Future OutlookLinkshttps://crescendo.ai/https://www.alorica.com/https://www.generalcatalyst.com/
