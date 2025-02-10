TechSurge: The Deep Tech VC Podcast

Adapting to Disruption: AI, Housing, Geopolitics, & More with Global Head of McKinsey Bob Sternfels

The world is evolving faster than ever – how will we keep up?From AI breakthroughs to global supply chain disruptions, the forces shaping business and technology today are relentless. In this episode of the TechSurge Deep Tech VC Podcast, we sit down with Bob Sternfels, Global Managing Partner of McKinsey & Company, the global consulting firm who has been on the frontlines of helping businesses and industries navigate relentless change for the past 100 years.We explore the shifting landscape of venture capital and opportunities for VCs, startups, and consultancies to explore new partnership models. Bob shares his view on shifting global supply chain strategies, why full economic decoupling between the U.S. and China is a dangerous and difficult proposition, and how India may be on track to become the economic powerhouse of the twenty-first century. The discussion digs into the complexities of housing affordability and why the future of housing insurance is at risk – could our homes of the future soon be uninsurable due to climate change?Bob helps us dive into the evolving demands of 21st-century leadership, where resilience, adaptability, and even humor are becoming essential CEO traits. Bob explains why today's leaders must rethink their approach to disruption, risk, and innovation – or risk being left behind.