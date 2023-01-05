Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Unhinged History with Tani Berlo in the App
Listen to Unhinged History with Tani Berlo in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsHistory
Unhinged History with Tani Berlo

Unhinged History with Tani Berlo

Podcast Unhinged History with Tani Berlo
Podcast Unhinged History with Tani Berlo

Unhinged History with Tani Berlo

Tani Berlo
add
Unhinged History with Taniberlo is a podcast that takes a unique and irreverent approach to exploring the past. Hosted by Taniberlo, a popular history creator w... More
History
Unhinged History with Taniberlo is a podcast that takes a unique and irreverent approach to exploring the past. Hosted by Taniberlo, a popular history creator w... More

Available Episodes

5 of 9
  • Episode 6: They Put Radium Where?! 1800's Medical Madness
    From Heroin to Trepanning: Shocking Medical Practices of the Past | Mercury, Radium, Arsenic & More!" Discover the bizarre and dangerous medical practices of the past, including the use of heroin and mercury as treatments for pain and illness, the use of spinning chairs to diagnose vertigo, and the use of radium as a cancer treatment. Learn about the controversial surgical procedure of lobotomy and the ancient practice of trepanning. Uncover the misguided belief that diseases were caused by bad smells and the use of substances such as vinegar to treat patients. Join us as we explore the history of medical treatments, their harmful effects, and the scientific advancements that have brought us to modern medical practices. To support the channel please check out my jewelry line www.caesararchivum.com Or you can become a member and join our discord community! We have lives every other friday, where we can all relax and talk all things history, life and fun! Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/taniberlo/ Tiktok: tiktok.com/@taniberlo References: [1] https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-21825413 [2] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1849869/ [3] https://www.mountvernon.org/george-washington/the-man-the-myth/the-death-of-george-washington/ [4] https://www.history.com/news/typhoid-mary-mallon-deadly-cook [5] https://www.med.upenn.edu/about-us/history/ [6] https://www.britannica.com/biography/Samuel-Thomson [7] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3530860/ [8] https://www.thevintagenews.com/2018/02/21/clark-stanley/ [9] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC88904/ [10] https://www.cdc.gov/tuskegee/index.html Come say hello on my other channels: 📱 Tiktok - https://www.tiktok.com/@taniberlo 📷 Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/taniberlo 🖥 Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/taniberlo SPONSORED: Sponsored By Me (for right now)
    5/15/2023
    36:47
  • Episode 5: Cleopatra, No. Warrior Queen Amanirenas
    Cleopatra, No. Warrior Queen Amanirenas Historical Jewlery: www.caesararchivum.com Instagram, Tiktok, Patreon & more click here: https://taniberlo.bio/ The easiest way to support the channel so that I can make more content at a higher quality is to come and subscribe to my patreon & participate private community that will allow you to join our private Discord where we chat about everything from history, science, books to mental health. I go live on discord each weaek and we can interact in a safe space! To join the private community you can click here: 🥰 https://www.patreon.com/taniberlocommunity ----------------------------------------------------------- 🎬 Check Out These Popular Videos: ✅ Curse of the Pharaohs, Fact or fiction? ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8hUXu3Ew79M ✅ Ancient History Beauty Standards ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=965xOYLU6Wk ✅ 8 women from history everyone should know ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xha6bs-hEpU ✅ Top 7 Weirdest History Stories | Tipsy History With Taniberlo ▶️ https://youtu.be/0ePTNfmJqPU --------------------------------------------------------------- HOPE YOU ENJOY THIS VIDEO 💖 Please Like and Share it. 👉 Don't forget to subscribe to this👇🏻 channel & press the bell 🔔 so that you get a notification when I post new videos! 💬 Don't forget to tell me your opinion in the comments below. Come say hello on my other channels: 📱 Tiktok - https://www.tiktok.com/@taniberlo 📷 Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/taniberlo 🖥 Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/taniberlocommunity 📧 For Business Inquiries: [email protected] SPONSORED: Sponsored By Me (for right now) #history #weirdesthistory #taniberlo #ancientegypt #cleopatra#tipsyhistory #ancienthistory #historybuff #weirdhistory #unhinged #mystery #mysteriousfacts
    5/1/2023
    19:48
  • Episode 4: This Just Feels Like Tulip Fever
    On this episode we break down the fact vs. fiction about Tulip Mania. Tulip fever was a period of speculative frenzy in the Dutch Republic during the 17th century. At that time, the country was experiencing an economic boom, and the tulip trade was flourishing. Tulips were highly prized for their vibrant colors and unique patterns, and the demand for them was so high that their prices soared. This led to a speculative bubble where people were buying and selling tulips at inflated prices, some borrowing money to do so. However, the bubble eventually burst, and the tulip market crashed, causing many people to lose money. Despite the devastating consequences of tulip fever, it remains a fascinating historical event that has captivated people's imaginations for centuries. Over the years the tales have become more and more extreme, so what really happened? Jewelry Line: www.caesararchivum.com Instagram, Tiktok, Patreon & more click here: https://taniberlo.bio/ The easiest way to support the channel so that I can make more content at a higher quality is to and subscribe and join my youtube membership! You get direct access to our private discord server and a bunch of other perks for members only! CITATIONS: ARTICLE: Crises in the Global Economy from Tulips to Today by Larry D. Neal, Marc D. Weidenmier BOOK: Tulipmania Money, Honor, and Knowledge in the Dutch Golden Age Anne Goldgar ARTICLE: https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/there-never-was-real-tulip-fever-180964915/ HOPE YOU ENJOY THIS VIDEO 💖 Please Like and Share it. 👉 Don't forget to subscribe to this👇🏻 channel & press the bell 🔔 so that you get a notification when I post new videos! 👉 Subscribe Now here: https://cutt.ly/iFXUzOz 💬 Don't forget to tell me your opinion in the comments below. 📧 For Business Inquiries: [email protected]rlo.com CHANNEL SCHEDULE: New Podcast Each Monday SPONSORED: Sponsored By Me (for right now) #history #weirdesthistory #taniberlo #ancientegypt#tipsyhistory #ancienthistory #historybuff #weirdhistory #unhingedhistory #unhingedhistorypodcast
    4/24/2023
    33:44
  • Episode 3: Revenge, A Dish Served Best On Fire
    Olga's tale of revenge has been a tale told for over a thousand years, but Historians argue over the accuracy of this particular tale, and furthermore, debate why she was made a saint... Let me know what you think in the comments below: Today we talk about Olga of Kiev. St. Olga of Kiev, also known as Kyiv, is often celebrated as the founder of Russian Christianity and was posthumously canonized after nearly 600 years for her efforts to introduce Christianity to the medieval kingdom of Kievan Rus. Throughout history, individuals in the Christian church have been elevated to sainthood for a diverse range of reasons. Some, like St. Nicholas, were canonized for their generosity, while others, such as St. Augustine, were recognized for their intellectual contributions to Christianity. In contrast, Olga's infamous reputation stems not from her virtuous deeds, but from the legends surrounding her brutal retaliation against a neighboring tribe after they killed her husband and threatened her rule. As a result, Saint Olga's dualistic personas continue to captivate scholars and history enthusiasts, making her a subject of both interest and contention for over a millennium. Jewellery: www.caesrarchivum.com Sources: BOOK: S. Brink & N. Price – ‘The Viking World’ [2011, Routledge] BOOK: S. Plokhy – ‘The Origins of the Slavic Nations: Premodern Identities in Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus’ [2010, Cambridge University Press] PROFILE: Britannica, The Editors of Encyclopaedia. "St. Olga". https://www.britannica.com/biography/Saint-Olga JOURNAL: https://www.jstor.org/stable/1291660 ARTICLE: https://www.thecollector.com/olga-of-kiev-russian-saint-or-queen/ Instagram, Tiktok, Patreon & more click here: https://taniberlo.bio/ The easiest way to support the channel so that I can make more content at a higher quality is to come and subscribe to my patreon & participate private community that will allow you to join our private Discord where we chat about everything from history, science, books to mental health. I go live on discord each week and we can interact in a safe space! To join the private community you can click here: 🥰 https://www.patreon.com/taniberlocommunity ----------------------------------------------------------- 🎬 Check Out These Popular Videos: ✅ Curse of the Pharaohs, Fact or fiction? ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8hUXu3Ew79M ✅ Ancient History Beauty Standards ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=965xOYLU6Wk ✅ 8 women from history everyone should know ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xha6bs-hEpU ✅ Top 7 Weirdest History Stories | Tipsy History With Taniberlo ▶️ https://youtu.be/0ePTNfmJqPU --------------------------------------------------------------- HOPE YOU ENJOY THIS VIDEO 💖 Please Like and Share it. 👉 Don't forget to subscribe to this👇🏻 channel & press the bell 🔔 so that you get a notification when I post new videos! 💬 Don't forget to tell me your opinion in the comments below. Come say hello on my other channels: 📱 Tiktok - https://www.tiktok.com/@taniberlo 📷 Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/taniberlo 🖥 Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/taniberlocommunity 📧 For Business Inquiries: [email protected] SPONSORED: Sponsored By Me (for right now) #history #weirdesthistory #taniberlo #ancientegypt #cleopatra#tipsyhistory #ancienthistory #historybuff #weirdhistory #unhinged #mystery #mysteriousfacts
    4/17/2023
    35:52
  • Episode 2: Don't Lick The Green Walls
    On today's episode we talk about the historical killer that took decades to identify and the horrific link and motivation behind the quiet epidemic that killed an unknown number of Victorian Era British people. Thank you so much for all the support on the podcast! JOURNAL: Poisoning Crimes and Forensic Toxicology Since the 18th Century -Katherine D. Watson https://doi.org/10.1177/1925362120937923 BIOGRAPHY: Carl Scheele: https://www.britannica.com/biography/Carl-Wilhelm-Scheele JOURNAL: How green was my valance? Bartrip - The English Historical Review(Vol. 109, Issue 433) JOURNAL: Arsenic Exposure and Toxicology: A Historical Perspective - Huges et al https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3179678/ DISPLAY: Death on the Doorstep: Arsenic in Victorian Wallpaper - St. Louis Art Museum Instagram, Tiktok, Patreon & more click here: https://taniberlo.bio/
    4/13/2023
    33:53

More History podcasts

About Unhinged History with Tani Berlo

Unhinged History with Taniberlo is a podcast that takes a unique and irreverent approach to exploring the past. Hosted by Taniberlo, a popular history creator with a following of over 1.3 million. Known for her unique and relatable approach to exploring the past with a passion for the bizarre and unconventional, each episode delves into the strange, scandalous, and often overlooked events and personalities that have shaped our world. From the wild and wacky antics of ancient civilizations to the outrageous antics of modern-history events, nothing is off-limits in Unhinged History. With a mix
Podcast website

Listen to Unhinged History with Tani Berlo, Florida Frontiers Radio Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Unhinged History with Tani Berlo

Unhinged History with Tani Berlo

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Unhinged History with Tani Berlo: Podcasts in Family