Unhinged History with Tani Berlo

Olga's tale of revenge has been a tale told for over a thousand years, but Historians argue over the accuracy of this particular tale, and furthermore, debate why she was made a saint... Let me know what you think in the comments below:
Today we talk about Olga of Kiev. St. Olga of Kiev, also known as Kyiv, is often celebrated as the founder of Russian Christianity and was posthumously canonized after nearly 600 years for her efforts to introduce Christianity to the medieval kingdom of Kievan Rus. Throughout history, individuals in the Christian church have been elevated to sainthood for a diverse range of reasons. Some, like St. Nicholas, were canonized for their generosity, while others, such as St. Augustine, were recognized for their intellectual contributions to Christianity. In contrast, Olga's infamous reputation stems not from her virtuous deeds, but from the legends surrounding her brutal retaliation against a neighboring tribe after they killed her husband and threatened her rule. As a result, Saint Olga's dualistic personas continue to captivate scholars and history enthusiasts, making her a subject of both interest and contention for over a millennium.
