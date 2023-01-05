Unhinged History with Tani Berlo

Episode 6: They Put Radium Where?! 1800's Medical Madness

From Heroin to Trepanning: Shocking Medical Practices of the Past | Mercury, Radium, Arsenic & More!" Discover the bizarre and dangerous medical practices of the past, including the use of heroin and mercury as treatments for pain and illness, the use of spinning chairs to diagnose vertigo, and the use of radium as a cancer treatment. Learn about the controversial surgical procedure of lobotomy and the ancient practice of trepanning. Uncover the misguided belief that diseases were caused by bad smells and the use of substances such as vinegar to treat patients. Join us as we explore the history of medical treatments, their harmful effects, and the scientific advancements that have brought us to modern medical practices. To support the channel please check out my jewelry line www.caesararchivum.com Or you can become a member and join our discord community! We have lives every other friday, where we can all relax and talk all things history, life and fun! Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/taniberlo/ Tiktok: tiktok.com/@taniberlo References: [1] https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-21825413 [2] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1849869/ [3] https://www.mountvernon.org/george-washington/the-man-the-myth/the-death-of-george-washington/ [4] https://www.history.com/news/typhoid-mary-mallon-deadly-cook [5] https://www.med.upenn.edu/about-us/history/ [6] https://www.britannica.com/biography/Samuel-Thomson [7] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3530860/ [8] https://www.thevintagenews.com/2018/02/21/clark-stanley/ [9] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC88904/ [10] https://www.cdc.gov/tuskegee/index.html Come say hello on my other channels: 📱 Tiktok - https://www.tiktok.com/@taniberlo 📷 Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/taniberlo 🖥 Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/taniberlo SPONSORED: Sponsored By Me (for right now)