In this episode of the podcast we shake things up! Neil is on the guest side of the table with his partner Rabbi Laura Janner-Klausner to discuss their upcoming project Gods and Robots. Katherine is joined on the host side by friend of the show professor Michael Littman.
40:05
Responsibility, Risk, and Publishing
On this episode we feature an interview with Madhulika Shrikumar of the Partnership on AI about their recent work Managing Risk and Responsible Publication
25:40
ICML 2021: Test of Time(ly) Award
Neil and Katherine chat about ICML and the timely award winner of this years test of time award! Bayesian Learning via Stochastic Gradient Langevin Dynamics
19:18
Learning with Less, Invisible Labor and Combating Anti-Blackness
Devin Guillory of UC Berkeley, is our guest on this episode. We talk about his love of robotics, working at the center of a new hype (learning with less labels) and his paper Combatting Anti-Blackness in the AI Community. He recently gave a talk on the subject the University of Toronto
36:33
Let's Reflect
We're not bringing you an episode this week. We're taking some time to think about the systems we take part in and how those perpetuate anti black racism and the effects of that on the work in this field. We'd like to bring you meaningful conversations around those systems and how we can change them and ourselves. We encourage everyone to explore the amazing work of Black in AI, Data Science Africa and Shut Down STEM. Take care of yourselves, take care of each other, and stay tuned.
Talking Machines is your window into the world of machine learning. Your hosts, Katherine Gorman and Neil Lawrence, bring you clear conversations with experts in the field, insightful discussions of industry news, and useful answers to your questions. Machine learning is changing the questions we can ask of the world around us, here we explore how to ask the best questions and what to do with the answers. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.