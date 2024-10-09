Let's Reflect

We're not bringing you an episode this week. We're taking some time to think about the systems we take part in and how those perpetuate anti black racism and the effects of that on the work in this field. We'd like to bring you meaningful conversations around those systems and how we can change them and ourselves. We encourage everyone to explore the amazing work of Black in AI, Data Science Africa and Shut Down STEM. Take care of yourselves, take care of each other, and stay tuned.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.