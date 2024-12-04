Introducing Swiftory!

Taylor Swift's music has given a voice to millions of people who've found the narrative arcs of their own lives in Swift's endlessly engaging songs. With Swiftory, two Gen X besties – Alicia, from Trashy Divorces, and Melissa, from Love Letters To… – have a whole new take on Taylor's work, exploring the music as it is, but also as the duo sees it best: as a lens into history. If Taylor's greatest gift is the universality of her experiences, join Alicia and Melissa as they follow those experiences to all the places, personalities, and eras where they lead – and share your takes along the way. Swiftory | The Songs of Taylor Swift. The Stories of Us. Premieres December 31, 2024. Proud member of the Hemlock Creatives Podcast Network.