Powered by RND
PodcastsMusicSwiftory
Listen to Swiftory in the App
Listen to Swiftory in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Swiftory

Podcast Swiftory
Hemlock Creatives
Taylor Swift's music has given a voice to millions of people who've found the narrative arcs of their own lives in Swift's endlessly engaging songs. With Swifto...
MusicMusic CommentaryHistory

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Introducing Swiftory!
    Taylor Swift’s music has given a voice to millions of people who’ve found the narrative arcs of their own lives in Swift’s endlessly engaging songs. With Swiftory, two Gen X besties – Alicia, from Trashy Divorces, and Melissa, from Love Letters To… – have a whole new take on Taylor’s work, exploring the music as it is, but also as the duo sees it best: as a lens into history. If Taylor’s greatest gift is the universality of her experiences, join Alicia and Melissa as they follow those experiences to all the places, personalities, and eras where they lead – and share your takes along the way. Swiftory | The Songs of Taylor Swift. The Stories of Us. Premieres December 31, 2024. Proud member of the Hemlock Creatives Podcast Network. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    0:50

More Music podcasts

Trending Music podcasts

About Swiftory

Taylor Swift's music has given a voice to millions of people who've found the narrative arcs of their own lives in Swift's endlessly engaging songs. With Swiftory, two Gen X besties - Alicia, from Trashy Divorces, and Melissa, from Love Letters To... - have a whole new take on Taylor's work, exploring the music as it is, but also as the duo sees it best: as a lens into history. If Taylor's greatest gift is the universality of her experiences, join Alicia and Melissa as they follow those experiences to all the places, personalities, and eras where they lead - and share your takes along the way. As always, we want your Midnights. Reach out at [email protected].
Podcast website

Listen to Swiftory, A History of Rock Music in 500 Songs and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Swiftory: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.0.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/14/2024 - 7:20:36 AM