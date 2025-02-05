The shipping industry never slows down, and neither do the disruptions shaping global trade. In this episode, we welcome Lars Jensen as a permanent co-host and dive straight into the hottest topic in ocean shipping: the Red Sea crisis and its ripple effects on global freight markets.Lars and Caroline break down what a potential ceasefire means for vessel capacity, freight rates, and market stability—plus the unintended consequences shippers should prepare for. Will reopening the Red Sea cause a massive congestion crisis in Europe? How will it impact U.S. shippers? And could we be heading toward a market crash?Stay ahead of the curve! Subscribe via your favorite podcast app or YouTube today.Want to be a part of the show? Register to attend live and ask your burning questions: https://nyshex.com/attend-podcast-live
Should Shippers Prioritize Price or Performance in 2024?
Bryan, Caroline and Don discuss the shipper strategies they're seeing going into the contracting season and the pros and cons.
Betsy Ducat from APL Logistics on 3PL Predictions and Trends for the 2024 Season
It's a new year with a new guest on the Supply Chain Secrets Podcast! Well-known and respected in our industry, Betsy Ducat is certainly not new to honing world-class supply chains and deeply understanding the needs of the world's leading shippers. While Donald Davis may have again picked up the baton to run the carrier race at ZIM Lines, the show goes on! He, Caroline Weaver, and Bryan Most discuss with Betsy, the key trends from a #3pl perspective and 2024 season predictions.
Kevin Parkerson of KP Global Logistics
In this episode, the Supply Chain Secrets team interviews Kevin Parkerson, who is the President and Founder of KP Global Logisitics. In this episode, you will hear about:Kevin's background in supply chainCurrent top pain points for shippersImpact of blank sailings Insights into shipper forecasts...and much, much more! Let us know what you think of the episode and if there are any new topics you want us to cover!
Current Market Update with Bryan Most
In this episode, Caroline Weaver is on vacation, so it's Bryan and Don talking about the current market condition. In this episode, you'll learn about:What does the current market look like for shippers?Given the market condition, what does that mean for ocean carriers?What do these things mean for rest of the year and what can anyone do about it?and much much more! Let us know what you think of the episode and if there are any topics that are top of mind for you!
