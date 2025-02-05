Will the Red Sea Crisis Cause a Market Crash?

The shipping industry never slows down, and neither do the disruptions shaping global trade. In this episode, we welcome Lars Jensen as a permanent co-host and dive straight into the hottest topic in ocean shipping: the Red Sea crisis and its ripple effects on global freight markets.Lars and Caroline break down what a potential ceasefire means for vessel capacity, freight rates, and market stability—plus the unintended consequences shippers should prepare for. Will reopening the Red Sea cause a massive congestion crisis in Europe? How will it impact U.S. shippers? And could we be heading toward a market crash?